Howden Joinery Group    HWDN   GB0005576813

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP

(HWDN)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Howden Joinery : stocks up before Brexit, posts full-year profit jump

02/28/2019 | 03:15am EST

(Reuters) - British kitchen appliance company Howden Joinery Group reported higher full-year profit and said it had stockpiled inventory worth 15 million pounds in anticipation of potential supply hiccups ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"We remain cautious given economic uncertainties, particularly the impact that Brexit might have," the company said in a statement, adding that it was considering options for inbound supply routes and logistics accreditation to reduce potential customs delays.

Several British companies such as Topps Tiles and Electrocomponents are preparing for the risk of interruptions to the flow of goods and parts across borders once Britain leaves the European Union next March.

Pretax profit rose 2.7 percent to 238.5 million pounds for the year to Dec. 29 2018, Howden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 525 M
EBIT 2018 245 M
Net income 2018 193 M
Finance 2018 214 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 3 207 M
Chart HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Howden Joinery Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Livingston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Pennycook Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Witts Co-Chief Operating Officer-Trade Division
Rob Fenwick Co-Chief Operating Officer-Supply Division
Mark Philip William Robson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP20.94%4 266
LEGGETT & PLATT27.59%5 964
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED41.46%2 207
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 142
HEADLAM GROUP PLC5.85%474
SURTECO GROUP SE17.04%453
