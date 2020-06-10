Howmet Aerospace : to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2020 or can be accessed via the company website at www.howmet.com under “Investors – Annual Meeting.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2021.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders of record of Howmet Aerospace common stock as of the close of business on April 27, 2020, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,300 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow @howmet: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

