HOYA : CorporateGovernance_EN_20190627

[TRANSLATION]

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Last Update: June 27, 2019

HOYA CORPORATION

Hiroshi Suzuki, President & CEO

Contact: 03-6911-4820

Securities Code: 7741

http://www.hoya.co.jp/english/index.html

The corporate governance of HOYA CORPORATION is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

HOYA promotes management with the aim of maximizing its corporate value based on the recognition that corporate governance is a matter of utmost importance for management.

As the basis of taking a fair approach to stakeholders, we have adopted a "company with Nomination Committees, etc." structure simultaneously with the revision of the Companies Act, which enables us to better distinguish the execution and supervision of management to prevent management from being conducted based solely on in-house logic. We have also set forth in the Articles of Incorporation that the majority of Directors consist of Outside Directors, who actively supervise management by Executive Officers and provide advice in order to improve corporate value from an objective and broad perspective.

HOYA also gives Executive Officers the authority and responsibility for the execution of operations, in order to accelerate decision making and improve management efficiency.

HOYA has established HOYA Corporate Governance Guidelines at the meeting of the Board of Directors, and intends to enhance corporate governance structure and to introduce better governance systems by revising the guidelines.

The HOYA Corporate Governance Guidelines is attached at the end of this report.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The Company complies with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.

- 1 -