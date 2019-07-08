July 9, 2019
HOYA MW10 HiKARI, Scotopic vision eyeglass-type wearable device,
was authorized by Amakusa City, Kumamoto Prefecture, as Japan's first welfare apparatus "daily living tool."
HOYA Surgical Optics (hereinafter "HSO") released, in spring 2018, scotopic vision eyeglass-type wearable device HOYA MW10 HiKARI which is unprecedented* in the world (*according to HOYA's in-house research), aimed at assisting individuals who, because of nyctalopia (night blindness), have difficulty seeing things in dark places. Since then, the product has been rated positively by the persons concerned as well as medical and welfare institutions. From this month, moreover, the product was authorized by Amakusa City, Kumamoto Prefecture, as a business project eligible to receive subsidies, as a "daily living tool," a welfare apparatus.
Welfare apparatuses come in two types: A "supportive device" authorized by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and to which subsidies are paid uniformly throughout Japan, and a "daily living tool" for which a local municipality independently determines the payment of subsidies.
Amakusa City considered based on the requests and comments of the citizens who are concerned. As a result, beginning July 1, 2019, the city determined to authorize MW10 HiKARI as "daily living tool."
Satoru Yamamoto, President of the Japanese Retinitis Pigmentosa Society, Kumamoto (JRPS Kumamoto), an association whose members include numerous persons concerned who suffer from nyctalopia, commented as follows:
"I am happy to know that Amakusa City became the first municipality in Japan to authorize MW10 HiKARI as a daily living tool. Under the circumstances where there is a limit to the equipment available for visually impaired individuals, if the use of
MW10 HiKARI becomes widespread, I am convinced that it will expand the patients' employment possibilities and help them continue connected to society. I convince myself that how improve their quality of life, such as in their responses in the event of disasters. We also can continue to live by holding hopes for the future."
HOYA MW10 HiKARI is an eyewear-type wearable device that displays an image, captured by HSO's originally-developed compact, low-lighthigh-sensitive camera, on an organic EL monitor screen immediately in front of the wearer's eyes, as a bright picture. By wearing the device, individuals with nyctalopia become able to see objects in their natural color, even in dark places.
Beginning May 2019, moreover, the device is equipped with two types of camera lenses; standard and wide-angled types. By using the newly-addedwide-angle camera lenses, individuals with visual field constriction can obtain broader fields of vision, either in bright or dark places.
As of July 1, 2019, the device is being sold at 33 facilities throughout Japan. Seven facilities also offer wearing experiences for people who wish to try using it.
You may visit HOYA MW's exclusive website (http://hmwpj.com) or contact the HOYA MW Call Center (phone number: 0570-003-487; weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) for information and inquiries on ophthalmological clinics having the experience of using the device, as well as the product's detailed explanations, specifications, sales stores, etc.
About HOYA
Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global med-tech company and the leading supplier of innovative high-tech-end and medical products.
HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and hard drives.
With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.co.jp.
HOYA SURGICAL OPTICS is a division of the HOYA Group that develops, manufactures and markets intraocular lenses - artificial crystalline lenses that are inserted into the eye following removal of crystalline lenses that have become cloudy due to the cataracts.
09 July 2019