July 9, 2019

HOYA SURGICAL OPTICS

HOYA MW10 HiKARI, Scotopic vision eyeglass-type wearable device,

was authorized by Amakusa City, Kumamoto Prefecture, as Japan's first welfare apparatus "daily living tool."

HOYA Surgical Optics (hereinafter "HSO") released, in spring 2018, scotopic vision eyeglass-type wearable device HOYA MW10 HiKARI which is unprecedented* in the world (*according to HOYA's in-house research), aimed at assisting individuals who, because of nyctalopia (night blindness), have difficulty seeing things in dark places. Since then, the product has been rated positively by the persons concerned as well as medical and welfare institutions. From this month, moreover, the product was authorized by Amakusa City, Kumamoto Prefecture, as a business project eligible to receive subsidies, as a "daily living tool," a welfare apparatus.

Welfare apparatuses come in two types: A "supportive device" authorized by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and to which subsidies are paid uniformly throughout Japan, and a "daily living tool" for which a local municipality independently determines the payment of subsidies.

Amakusa City considered based on the requests and comments of the citizens who are concerned. As a result, beginning July 1, 2019, the city determined to authorize MW10 HiKARI as "daily living tool."

Satoru Yamamoto, President of the Japanese Retinitis Pigmentosa Society, Kumamoto (JRPS Kumamoto), an association whose members include numerous persons concerned who suffer from nyctalopia, commented as follows:

"I am happy to know that Amakusa City became the first municipality in Japan to authorize MW10 HiKARI as a daily living tool. Under the circumstances where there is a limit to the equipment available for visually impaired individuals, if the use of