HOYA : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock

October 29, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock

The Board of Directors of HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today resolved to cancel certain shares held as treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan in the aim of increasing capital efficiency as well as enhancing shareholder benefit by decreasing the total number of outstanding shares. The Company will cancel the shares repurchased under its repurchase plan approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on May 7, 2019 *1.

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled Common stock (2) Number of shares to be cancelled 3,085,200 shares (0.82% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock) (3) Scheduled date of cancellation November 6, 2019

(Reference)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 378,351,220 shares

*1 Please refer to press release on May 7, 2019