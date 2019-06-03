Log in
HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchace

06/03/2019 | 01:04am EDT

June 3, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of May 7, 2019, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

1,285,600

(3)

Amount paid for repurchase

9,999,790,400yen

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 8, 2019 to May 31, 2019

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 7, 2019.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

8.6 million shares (maximum)

2.26% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

60 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 8, 2019 to October 28, 2019

(5)

Method of repurchase:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until May 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1.

Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:

1,285,600

2.

Total accumulative repurchase amount:

9,999,790,400yen

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 05:03:06 UTC
