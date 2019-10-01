Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:48am EDT

October 1, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of May 7, 2019, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

0

(3)

Amount paid for repurchase

0 yen

(4)

Period of share repurchase

September 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

(5) Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 7, 2019.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

8.6 million shares (maximum)

2.26% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

60 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 8, 2019 to October 28, 2019

(5)

Method of repurchase:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until September 30, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1.

Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:

3,085,200

2.

Total accumulative repurchase amount:

24,075,482,100yen

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOYA CORPORATION
12:48aHOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
09/27HOYA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
08/01HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (with memo)
PU
07/30HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2019
PU
07/30HOYA : Notification of Issuance of Share Subscription Rights (Stock Options) to ..
PU
07/30HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2019
PU
07/08HOYA : MW10 HiKARI, Scotopic vision eyeglass-type wearable device, was authorize..
PU
07/01HOYA : IFRS Report
PU
07/01HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 588 B
EBIT 2020 158 B
Net income 2020 129 B
Finance 2020 313 B
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2021 4,72x
Capitalization 3 324 B
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 846,46  JPY
Last Close Price 8 819,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda COO, CTO, Executive Officer & Head-Information
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION36.58%31 191
MEDTRONIC PLC19.42%143 988
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.89%43 872
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS32.35%27 539
TERUMO CORPORATION-42.73%23 508
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-13.61%14 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group