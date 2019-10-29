Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:12am EDT

October 29, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the

Share Repurchase Plan

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2019 has been terminated as of October 28, 2019.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of shares repurchased

0

(3)

Total repurchases amount

0 yen

(4)

Period of share repurchases

October 1, 2019 to October 28, 2019

(5)

Method of repurchases

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 7, 2019.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

8.6 million shares (maximum)

2.26% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

60 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 8, 2019 to October 28, 2019

(5) Method of repurchase:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until October 28, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

  1. Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:3,085,200 shares (0.82% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
  2. Total accumulative repurchase amount:24,075,482,100 yen

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOYA CORPORATION
01:12aHOYA : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
01:12aHOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of t..
PU
01:12aHOYA : Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidi..
PU
01:12aHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2019
PU
01:12aHOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2019
PU
01:12aHOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
PU
10/01HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
09/27HOYA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
08/01HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (with memo)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 587 B
EBIT 2020 158 B
Net income 2020 130 B
Finance 2020 314 B
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,33x
EV / Sales2021 4,92x
Capitalization 3 443 B
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 904,15  JPY
Last Close Price 9 133,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION41.44%31 331
MEDTRONIC PLC16.78%141 264
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.28%40 375
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.07%27 695
TERUMO CORPORATION-42.43%24 050
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY19.57%19 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group