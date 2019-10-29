HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan

October 29, 2019
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Corporate Development Office
Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the
Share Repurchase Plan
(Based on Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.
The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2019 has been terminated as of October 28, 2019.
|
Details of Share Repurchase
|
|
(1)
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock
|
(2)
|
Number of shares repurchased
|
0
|
(3)
|
Total repurchases amount
|
0 yen
|
(4)
|
Period of share repurchases
|
October 1, 2019 to October 28, 2019
|
(5)
|
Method of repurchases
|
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.
For reference
1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 7, 2019.
|
(1)
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock
|
(2)
|
Number of own shares repurchased
|
8.6 million shares (maximum)
|
|
|
（2.26% of total shares outstanding, excluding
|
|
|
treasury stock）
|
(3)
|
Amount to be paid for repurchase
|
60 billion yen (maximum)
|
(4)
|
Period of share repurchase
|
May 8, 2019 to October 28, 2019
|
(5) Method of repurchase:
|
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until October 28, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
-
Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:3,085,200 shares (0.82% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
-
Total accumulative repurchase amount:24,075,482,100 yen
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC