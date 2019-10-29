Log in
HOYA : Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

10/29/2019 | 01:12am EDT

October 29, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone: +81(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

HOYA CORPORATION ("HOYA") will absorb and merge of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary companies, HOYA CANDEO OPTRONICS CORPORATION ("CANDEO") on and after January 1, 2020 as further detailed below (the "Absorption Merger").

Please note that some details have been omitted from this Notice because the Absorption Merger involves a wholly-owned subsidiary company of HOYA.

1 Purpose of the Absorption Merger

While our Optics Division's business expands into new business field symbolized by surveillance cameras and in-vehicle cameras, we will strengthen and enhance development of new product and new market in optical industry using synergy between optical glass and lens technology and knowhow of Optics Division and various applications and customer network in optical and photonics field of CANDEO.

2Outline of the Absorption Merger

(1) Schedule

The representative executive officer's decision of the

October 29, 2019

Absorption Merger

Conclusion of the absorption merger agreement

October 29, 2019

Effective date of the Absorption Merger

January 1, 2020 (planned)

(Note) The Absorption Merger will not require a shareholders' meeting resolution of either Company because the Absorption Merger falls under a simplified merger for HOYA as stipulated in Article 796 (2) of the Companies Act, and encompasses a short-form merger for CANDEO as stipulated in Article 784 (1) of the Companies Act.

1

(2) Method of the Absorption Merger

The Absorption Merger will be an absorption merger type where CANDEO will be the expired company and HOYA is the surviving company.

(3) Allotment that results from the Absorption Merger

There will be no consideration and/or compensation to be paid as a result of the Absorption Merger because HOYA holds all the issued shares of CANDEO.

  1. Handling of share options and bonds with share options This item is not applicable.

3Outline of the Parties Involved in the Absorption Merger (as of March 31, 2019)

Surviving company

Expired company

(1)

Company Name

HOYA CORPORATION

HOYA CANDEO OPTRONICS

CORPORATION

(2)

Location of

6-10-1,Nishi-Shinjuku,

3-5-24,Hikawa-cho,Toda-shi,

Headquarters

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Saitama

(3)

Name/Position of

Hiroshi Suzuki, President and

Hisao Shirasugi, President

Representative

CEO

(4)

Business

Manufacturing, sales and

Manufacturing and sales of light

associated services in the fields

source, laser oscillator systems /

of Electronics, Imaging, Health

equipment and Electro-optical

Care and Medical

glass

(5)

Capital

6,264,201,967 yen

100,050,000 yen

(6)

Date of Incorporation

August 23, 1944

October 1, 1988

(7)

Number of Issued

381,436,420 shares

27,114 shares

Shares

(8)

Account Settlement

March 31

March 31

(9)

Major Shareholders

The Master Trust Bank of Japan

HOYA CORPORATION

and their respective

(Trustee):

6.09%

100%

Shareholding Ratio

Japan Trustee Services Bank,

Ltd (Trustee):

5.23%

JP Morgan Chase Bank 380055:

4.56%

SSBTC Client Omnibus

Account:

3.94%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan

(Trustee 5) :

2.08%

2

(10) Financial Results for the year ended March, 2019 (Japanese yen)

Consolidated basisIFRS

Japanese GAAP

Total Equity

627,707 million

2,944 million

Total Assets

763,915 million

5,134 million

Equity attributable to

owners of the Company

1,640.02

108,561.97

per Share

Revenue

565,810 million

7,314 million

Profit attributable to

122,103 million

862 million

owners of the Company

Basic Earnings per Share

321.55

31,788.89

4. Status after the Absorption Merger

There will be no change to trading names, main office, representative, business lines, paid-in capital or end of fiscal year as a result of the Absorption Merger.

5Outlook

There will be no impact to HOYA's financial performance since the Absorption Merger is between HOYA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOYA.

End

3

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC
