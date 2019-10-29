HOYA : Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

October 29, 2019
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Corporate Development Office
Telephone: +81(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)
Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company
HOYA CORPORATION ("HOYA") will absorb and merge of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary companies, HOYA CANDEO OPTRONICS CORPORATION ("CANDEO") on and after January 1, 2020 as further detailed below (the "Absorption Merger").
Please note that some details have been omitted from this Notice because the Absorption Merger involves a wholly-owned subsidiary company of HOYA.
1． Purpose of the Absorption Merger
While our Optics Division's business expands into new business field symbolized by surveillance cameras and in-vehicle cameras, we will strengthen and enhance development of new product and new market in optical industry using synergy between optical glass and lens technology and knowhow of Optics Division and various applications and customer network in optical and photonics field of CANDEO.
2．Outline of the Absorption Merger
(1) Schedule
|
The representative executive officer's decision of the
|
October 29, 2019
|
Absorption Merger
|
|
|
|
Conclusion of the absorption merger agreement
|
October 29, 2019
|
|
|
Effective date of the Absorption Merger
|
January 1, 2020 (planned)
|
|
(Note) The Absorption Merger will not require a shareholders' meeting resolution of either Company because the Absorption Merger falls under a simplified merger for HOYA as stipulated in Article 796 (2) of the Companies Act, and encompasses a short-form merger for CANDEO as stipulated in Article 784 (1) of the Companies Act.
1
(2) Method of the Absorption Merger
The Absorption Merger will be an absorption merger type where CANDEO will be the expired company and HOYA is the surviving company.
(3) Allotment that results from the Absorption Merger
There will be no consideration and/or compensation to be paid as a result of the Absorption Merger because HOYA holds all the issued shares of CANDEO.
-
Handling of share options and bonds with share options This item is not applicable.
3．Outline of the Parties Involved in the Absorption Merger (as of March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
Surviving company
|
Expired company
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Company Name
|
HOYA CORPORATION
|
HOYA CANDEO OPTRONICS
|
|
|
|
|
CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Location of
|
6-10-1,Nishi-Shinjuku,
|
3-5-24,Hikawa-cho,Toda-shi,
|
|
Headquarters
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Saitama
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Name/Position of
|
Hiroshi Suzuki, President and
|
Hisao Shirasugi, President
|
|
Representative
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Business
|
Manufacturing, sales and
|
Manufacturing and sales of light
|
|
|
associated services in the fields
|
source, laser oscillator systems /
|
|
|
of Electronics, Imaging, Health
|
equipment and Electro-optical
|
|
|
Care and Medical
|
|
glass
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
6,264,201,967 yen
|
100,050,000 yen
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Date of Incorporation
|
August 23, 1944
|
October 1, 1988
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Number of Issued
|
381,436,420 shares
|
27,114 shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
Account Settlement
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
Major Shareholders
|
The Master Trust Bank of Japan
|
HOYA CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
and their respective
|
(Trustee):
|
6.09%
|
100%
|
|
Shareholding Ratio
|
Japan Trustee Services Bank,
|
|
|
|
Ltd (Trustee):
|
5.23%
|
|
|
|
JP Morgan Chase Bank 380055:
|
|
|
|
|
4.56%
|
|
|
|
SSBTC Client Omnibus
|
|
|
|
Account:
|
3.94%
|
|
|
|
The Master Trust Bank of Japan
|
|
|
|
(Trustee 5) :
|
2.08%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
(10) Financial Results for the year ended March, 2019 (Japanese yen)
|
|
Consolidated basis・IFRS
|
Japanese GAAP
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
627,707 million
|
2,944 million
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
763,915 million
|
5,134 million
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
1,640.02
|
108,561.97
|
per Share
|
|
|
Revenue
|
565,810 million
|
7,314 million
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
122,103 million
|
862 million
|
owners of the Company
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share
|
321.55
|
31,788.89
|
|
|
4. Status after the Absorption Merger
There will be no change to trading names, main office, representative, business lines, paid-in capital or end of fiscal year as a result of the Absorption Merger.
5．Outlook
There will be no impact to HOYA's financial performance since the Absorption Merger is between HOYA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOYA.
End
3
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC