HOYA : Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

October 29, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone: +81(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice of Absorption Merger (Simplified Merger) with Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

HOYA CORPORATION ("HOYA") will absorb and merge of one of its wholly-owned subsidiary companies, HOYA CANDEO OPTRONICS CORPORATION ("CANDEO") on and after January 1, 2020 as further detailed below (the "Absorption Merger").

Please note that some details have been omitted from this Notice because the Absorption Merger involves a wholly-owned subsidiary company of HOYA.

1． Purpose of the Absorption Merger

While our Optics Division's business expands into new business field symbolized by surveillance cameras and in-vehicle cameras, we will strengthen and enhance development of new product and new market in optical industry using synergy between optical glass and lens technology and knowhow of Optics Division and various applications and customer network in optical and photonics field of CANDEO.

2．Outline of the Absorption Merger

(1) Schedule

The representative executive officer's decision of the October 29, 2019 Absorption Merger Conclusion of the absorption merger agreement October 29, 2019 Effective date of the Absorption Merger January 1, 2020 (planned)

(Note) The Absorption Merger will not require a shareholders' meeting resolution of either Company because the Absorption Merger falls under a simplified merger for HOYA as stipulated in Article 796 (2) of the Companies Act, and encompasses a short-form merger for CANDEO as stipulated in Article 784 (1) of the Companies Act.

1