HOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase

October 29, 2019

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase

（Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan）

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced that a resolution was made at the Board of Directors meeting on matters pertaining to a share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.

1. Reason for Share Repurchase

The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.