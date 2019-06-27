HOYA : Notice of the Results of the 81th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

3. Results of Voting:

Proposition Rate of FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN APPROVAL RESULTS (%) Proposition Yukako Uchinaga 3,204,664 33,265 781 ％ Approved 98.87 Mitsudo Urano 3,212,043 25,885 781 ％ Approved 99.10 Takeo Takasu 3,211,993 25,935 781 ％ Approved 99.09 Shuzo Kaihori 3,212,141 25,787 781 ％ Approved 99.10 Hiroaki Yoshihara 3,212,078 25,850 781 ％ Approved 99.10 Hiroshi Suzuki 3,171,121 66,808 781 ％ Approved 97.83

(Notes）

1．Requirements for passage of the proposition are as follows:

Attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to exercise voting rights, and approval by the majority of the shareholders in attendance,

2．The voting results have come out as a result of aggregating (i) the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised in advance on or before the day prior to the day of this general meeting of shareholders, and (ii) the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders who attended the meeting, but for whom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.

3．The process for calculating the rate of approval will include the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the meeting including voting rights exercised in advance and voting rights of those who attended the meeting (including the voting rights of shareholders who left the meeting before it ended).

The members of Committees and Executive Officers (as of June 26, 2019):

Nomination Committee members:

Mitsudo Urano (Chairperson),

Yukako Uchinaga, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

Remuneration Committee members:

Takeo Takasu (Chairperson),

Yukako Uchinaga, Mitsudo Urano, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

Audit Committee members:

Yukako Uchinaga(Chairperson),

Mitsudo Urano, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

(Note) Yukako Uchinaga, Mitsudo Urano, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori, and Hiroaki Yoshihara are outside directors as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Company Law.