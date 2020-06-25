HOYA : Notice of the Results of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 25, 2020

Notice of the Results of the 82th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

The 82th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the HOYA CORPORATION was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Bellesalle Shinjuku Grand (5F Conference Center) Tokyo, Japan and the following matters were reported and resolved. We highly appreciate your cooperation for the voting.

Yours very truly,

HOYA CORPORATION 6-10-1, Nishi-shinjuku,

Shinjuku-ku,Tokyo, Japan Hiroshi Suzuki

President and CEO

1. Matters reported:

1. The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 82th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and the audit reports of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year by the Independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.

2. Reports on financial statements for the 82th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).

The above two matters were reported.

2. Matters resolved:

Proposition : Election of Seven (6) Directors.

This proposition was approved in its original form.

Yukako Uchinaga, Mitsudo Urano, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori, Hiroaki Yoshihara and Hiroshi Suzuki were re-elected and inaugurated as Directors.

3. Results of Voting:

Proposition FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Rate of APPROVAL (%) RESULTS Proposition Yukako Uchinaga 3,187,336 34,627 191 98.91％ Approved Mitsudo Urano 3,178,698 43,264 191 98.64％ Approved Takeo Takasu 3,152,984 68,979 191 97.84％ Approved Shuzo Kaihori 3,186,045 35,918 191 98.87％ Approved Hiroaki Yoshihara 3,186,190 35,773 191 98.87％ Approved Hiroshi Suzuki 3,176,377 44,258 1,520 98.57％ Approved

(Notes）

1．Requirements for passage of the proposition are as follows:

・Attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to exercise voting rights, and approval by the majority of the shareholders in attendance, 2．The voting results have come out as a result of aggregating (i) the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised in advance on or before the day prior to the day of this general meeting of shareholders, and (ii) the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders who attended the meeting, but for whom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.

3．The process for calculating the rate of approval will include the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the meeting including voting rights exercised in advance and voting rights of those who attended the meeting (including the voting rights of shareholders who left the meeting before it ended).

The members of Committees and Executive Officers (as of June 24, 2020):

Nomination Committee members:

Mitsudo Urano (Chairperson),

Yukako Uchinaga, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

Remuneration Committee members:

Takeo Takasu (Chairperson),

Yukako Uchinaga, Mitsudo Urano, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

Audit Committee members:

Yukako Uchinaga(Chairperson),

Mitsudo Urano, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori and Hiroaki Yoshihara

(Note) Yukako Uchinaga, Mitsudo Urano, Takeo Takasu, Shuzo Kaihori, and Hiroaki Yoshihara are outside directors as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Company Law.

Executive Officers (＊ indicates Executive Officer concurrently appointed as Internal Director)

Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO：Hiroshi Suzuki ＊

Representative Executive Officer, CFO: Ryo Hirooka

Executive Officer, CTO : Eiichiro Ikeda

Executive Officer, CLO and Head of Corporate Development and Affairs: Augustine Yee