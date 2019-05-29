HOYA : PENTAX Medical launches MILES FOR HEALTH campaign to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of its origin

and customers, across the globe will be able to register to take part. Whether it's one mile or a marathon,

everyone will be able to do their bit to help raise money for the World Cancer Research Fund. These

miles can be achieved by any method of self-propulsion such as running or walking, and any distance

will count - small or large.

Gerald W. Bottero, Global President, PENTAX Medical said, "It is an honor to preside over this landmark

moment in our Company's great history. I am delighted that we are able to celebrate this remarkable

achievement with a charitable gesture, one that we hope reflects our ongoing commitment to the

improved awareness, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer."

Dr Giota Mitrou, Director of Research at World Cancer Research Fund, said: "We are extremely grateful

to PENTAX Medical for their incredibly generous donation. This sum of money will help fund vital research

into cancer prevention and survival as well as enable us to continue empowering people to lower their

risk of cancer. We want to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer and this money

will go towards our efforts."

With a rich history of innovation, initially manufacturing spectacle lenses and later camera lenses,

PENTAX first entered the endoscopy market in 1977 with the FB-17A - it's first Broncho Fiberscope.

Since then, endoscopy has become a vital tool in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of many cancers.

Now a division of HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical continues to innovate, developing leading-edge optical

technologies, including cutting-edge solutions that support each step of the clinical pathway. From

screening to diagnosis and into therapy, PENTAX Medical offers clinicians various advanced solutions to

enhance productivity and improve patient outcome.