HOYA : PENTAX Medical launches MILES FOR HEALTH campaign to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of its origin

05/29/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

and customers, across the globe will be able to register to take part. Whether it's one mile or a marathon,

everyone will be able to do their bit to help raise money for the World Cancer Research Fund. These

miles can be achieved by any method of self-propulsion such as running or walking, and any distance

will count - small or large.

Gerald W. Bottero, Global President, PENTAX Medical said, "It is an honor to preside over this landmark

moment in our Company's great history. I am delighted that we are able to celebrate this remarkable

achievement with a charitable gesture, one that we hope reflects our ongoing commitment to the

improved awareness, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer."

Dr Giota Mitrou, Director of Research at World Cancer Research Fund, said: "We are extremely grateful

to PENTAX Medical for their incredibly generous donation. This sum of money will help fund vital research

into cancer prevention and survival as well as enable us to continue empowering people to lower their

risk of cancer. We want to live in a world where no one develops a preventable cancer and this money

will go towards our efforts."

With a rich history of innovation, initially manufacturing spectacle lenses and later camera lenses,

PENTAX first entered the endoscopy market in 1977 with the FB-17A - it's first Broncho Fiberscope.

Since then, endoscopy has become a vital tool in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of many cancers.

Now a division of HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical continues to innovate, developing leading-edge optical

technologies, including cutting-edge solutions that support each step of the clinical pathway. From

screening to diagnosis and into therapy, PENTAX Medical offers clinicians various advanced solutions to

enhance productivity and improve patient outcome.

Working towards the next 100 years and beyond, PENTAX Medical's mission is to continue aiding the

global medical community, providing quality, innovative and easy-to-use endoscopic products and

services. Together with its customers and partners around the world, PENTAX Medical is committed to

help improve the detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

To sign up and contribute your MILES FOR HEALTHTMtoday, visit www.milesforhealth.com.

*up to a total of US$25,000

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopic imaging devices and solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.pentaxmedical.com.

About World Cancer Research Fund

World Cancer Research Fund is one of the world's leading cancer prevention charities, and is dedicated to funding life-changing research into the prevention of cancer through diet and lifestyle. We cut through the jargon to turn the latest global research on cancer prevention and survival into practical, straightforward advice and information, helping anyone who wants to reduce their risk of developing cancer to make fully informed lifestyle choices.

Find out more: www.wcrf-uk.org

Company

HOYA Corporation PENTAX Lifecare Division

enquiries

Kaori Kawashima, GM, Corporate Communications & Product

Branding

t: +81-80-4794-5842e: kaori.kawashima@pentaxmedical.com

w: www.pentaxmedical.com

Media enquiries

Alto Marketing Limited

Kelly Buggy / Andrew Fellows

t: +44 (0)1489 557672

e: kellyb@alto-marketing.com/ andrewf@alto-marketing.com

w: www.alto-marketing.com

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:18:05 UTC
