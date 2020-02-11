HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 (with memo)

As for today's agenda, CFO Hirooka will cover earnings results for the fiscal third quarter. Following CFO Hirooka, CEO Suzuki will provide an overview of performance in our Information Technology and Life Care segments.
The remainder of our time until 4:00 PM will be open for questions and answers.
Beginning with the presentation before last, we no longer distribute printed presentation materials due to considerations of resource conservation and environment. Thank you for your understanding.
Without further ado, CFO Hirooka will begin his portion of today's presentation.
2
Financial Overview
(¥bn)
Q3 FY18
Q3 FY19
YoY
YoY(%)
Revenue
143.4
146.5
+3.1
+2%
Pretax Profit
39.7
38.3
-1.4
-3%
Net Profit
33.1
29.7
-3.5
-11%
cf. Profit from
39.9
38.3
-1.6
-4%
ordinary operating
activities*
*Herein after "Operating Profit"
Revenue increased driven by HDD substrates and LSI blanks. However, profit declined due to factors including a reactionary decline in contact lenses related to the consumption tax hike.
Please look at the presentation materials projected on the screen and the sections highlighted on the P/L on P.7 of the financial results supplementary materials.
Revenue amounted to ¥146.5 billion, up ¥3.1 billion (+2%) year on year Quarterly profit before tax was 38.3 billion, down 1.4 billion (-3%) year on year Quarterly profit was ¥29.7 billion yen, down ¥3.5 billion (-11%)
There were no fluctuations of special note during Q3.
Depreciation and amortization increased ¥2.2 billion year on year; however, this increase was due to the application of new lease accounting standards, rather than factories currently under construction.
Please turn your attention to the bridge chart on P.11 of financial results supplementary materials.
Life Care segment sales amounted to ¥92.5 billion, a decrease of ¥1.4 billion (-2%) year on year
Segment profit (profit before tax) amounted to ¥15.3 billion, ¥3.8 billion lower (-20%) year on year
Last-minute demand prior to the consumption tax increase in the prior quarter (Q2) resulted in a dip for contact lens sales and profits during Q3. While not on the scale of contact lenses, eyeglass lenses also experienced lower sales in Japan due to the increase in consumption tax.
Please turn your attention to P.9 of financial results supplementary materials.
Information Technology segment sales for the third quarter amounted to ¥52.7 billion, an increase of ¥4.4 billion (+9%) year on year
Segment profit (profit before tax) amounted to ¥23.5 billion, ¥2.0 billion higher (+9%) year on year
In the previous quarter (Q2), customers in Korea secured greater inventory in connection with stronger export controls, resulting in higher sales. The rebound during the current quarter resulted in a slight decrease in profit ratios.
Health care related products (eyeglass lenses, contact lenses) sales were ¥66.8 billion, down ¥2.5 billion (-4%) year on year
Sales amounted to ¥700 million (-1%) in real terms after excluding the impact of foreign currency translation
Contact lens sales were 8% lower after the consumption tax increase as a result of front- loaded demand in earlier quarters.
Eyeglass lens sales struggled in America, where profit ratios also declined. Two main factors contributed to this decrease in profit ratios. The first factor was costs for up-front preparations and test production incurred during Q3 as we enter the final states of launching our new plant in Vietnam. In addition to Beyond production increases in Vietnam, we also experienced the impact of added costs due to consolidating other bases to improve overall production efficiencies. The second factor was an increase in commercials and new product launch costs designed to improve sales in Europe. This decline in marginal profit overlapped with the increase in costs.
Please turn your attention P.10 of the financial results supplementary materials referencing sales by product and the impact of foreign exchange rates on each product.
Medical-related products (Endoscopes , intraocular lenses, etc.) sales were ¥25.7 billion, a ¥1.1 billion (+5%) increase year on year
Sales increased ¥1.9 million (+8%) in real terms after excluding the impact of foreign currency translation
Endoscope sales rose 2%, experiencing strong double-digit growth in Europe.
Intraocular lenses grew 30% owing to business acquisitions and 10% on a like-for-like basis. Costs related to post-merger integration for business acquisitions added up, resulting in decreased profit ratios.
Electronics related products (glass substrates for semiconductors, LCD-related products, and hard disk drives) sales amounted to ¥43.9 billion up ¥5.6 billion (+15%) year on year Sales rose ¥6.4 billion (+17%) in real terms after excluding the impact of foreign currency translation
Sales of EUV blanks products continued to be strong. Sales of optical (DUV) in Korea were slightly lower than Q2 due to a rebound from the inventory buildup in Q2.
Sales of 3.5" HDD substrates increased more than the decrease in 2.5" products, with HDD substrates 17% higher overall year on year.
Imaging related products sales amounted to ¥8.8 billion, down ¥1.2 billion (-12%) year on year
Sales were ¥1.1 billion lower (-11%) in real terms after excluding the impact of foreign currency translation
Sales of camera-related products continue to contract. The surveillance camera market is also experiencing sluggishness. However, at sales of ¥8.8 billion compared to our overall revenues, this contraction is having less of an impact.
13
Balance Sheet
(¥bn)
Q2 FY19
Q3 FY19
QoQ
Non-current Assets
279.8
291.2
+11.3
Current Assets
516.9
522.3
+5.4
Capital
637.0
652.8
+15.9
Non-current Liabilities
31.4
31.1
-0.3
Current Liabilities
128.4
129.5
+1.1
Total Assets
796.8
813.4
+16.7
Capital increased by ¥15.9 bn, mainly due to the cancellation of treasury stock (¥22.3 bn).
The increase in difference between non-current assets and PPE is the balance of factory- related assets posted for Vietnam (eyeglass lenses) and Singapore (EUV mask blanks), for which we have not started posting depreciation.
Capital increased net of the cancellation of treasury stock acquired during the first half of the fiscal year.
Please turn your attention P.4 of the financial results supplementary materials for more details about our balance sheet.
14
Cash Flow
(¥bn)Q3 FY18 Q3 FY19 YoY
Operating CF
34.1
40.1
+6.0
D&A
6.5
8.7
+2.2
Investing CF
7.9
-11.7
-19.6
Financing CF
-16.3
-27.9
-11.5
Payments for lease liabilities
-
-2.3
-2.3
Cash & Cash Equivalents
272.3
304.4
+32.1
at the end of the term
Due to applying a new lease accounting policy, D&A (Operating CF) increased, while payments for lease liabilities (Financing CF) decreased; the net impact of this change was neutral.
Although we began stock buybacks in May 2019, we only purchased less than half of the ¥60.0 billion we set as an upper limit. We have recommenced purchasing within a ¥50.0 billion framework.
We intended to purchase as many shares as we could; however, purchases only amounted to ¥9.2 billion due to the share price situation.
16
Q4 & Full Year Guidance
✓ We expect the tax-hike impact on our contact lens business to continue, however the impact will ease QoQ.
✓ LSI blanks will maintain momentum driven by strong demand for EUV products. ✓ HDD substrate sales to decline QoQ due to seasonality (Chinese New Year).
However, we expect growth on a YoY basis.
FY19 Q4
Q4 FY18
Q4 FY19
YoY
YoY(%)
(¥bn)
Sales
141.5
144.6
+3.1
+2%
Pretax Profit
31.4
35.4
+4.1
+13%
Net Profit
29.2
28.2
-1.1
-4%
FY19 Full Year
FY18
FY19
YoY
YoY(%)
(¥bn)
Sales
565.8
586.0
+20.2
+4%
Pretax Profit
144.7
155.0
+10.3
+7%
Net Profit
122.1
123.0
+0.9
+1%
17
Ryo Hirooka, CFO:
Our FY19 forecast calls for revenue of ¥586.0 billion, profit before tax of ¥155.0 billion, and net profit of ¥123.0 billion.
Our assumed foreign currency exchange rates are 110 yen to the USD and 120 yen to the EUR.
We have incorporated the impact of the Lunar New Year and fewer operating days into our plan for Vietnam for Q4. Although we are seeing a gradual recovery from the dip caused by a rush in demand for contact lens prior to the consumption tax increase, we expect the impact to extend over the next six months.
EUV grew approximately 15% quarter over quarter and approximately 80% year on year. Optical (DUV) saw rising inventory levels among customers in connection with stronger export controls to Korea. Sales this (Q3) quarter were slightly lower year on year as we worked down inventory (there was no impact on EUV as we were not able to provide products in amounts that built up at customers due to manufacturing capacity limits). In the current environment, 7nm tapeout continued to grow as did DUV blanks. We worked down inventory for customers in Korea during Q3, meaning the inventory buildup was just a temporary factor. We have no issues with our fundamentals.
FPD/LSI Masks
It appears that Chinese manufacturers are struggling to get OLED launched. We see that there will be demand in connection with the trial and error involved in ramping up patterns for OLED panels. On the other hand, manufacturers in Taiwan cannot compete without differentiation from China. In addition to adding features to existing products, this approach should lead to mask demand.
20
Overview by Product
HDD Substrates
Imaging
This Quarter
3.5" sales was 2.5x due to increased demand related to data centers. 3.5" products now account for 42% of total sales.
Going Forward
New factory in Laos (producing 3.5" substrates) to ship
sample products beginning in April. Mass production to begin by H2 FY20 after qualification process.
This Quarter
Due to market contraction, our imaging-related sales continued to decline.
Going Forward
Make proactive cost savings to protect profitability.
Although sales were favorable, profits declined somewhat. This was due to the launch of our new plant in Laos and product mix (decline of 2.5" and increase of 3.5").
Traditional 95mm (3.5") products present some insufficiencies for storage capacity and we are seeing more specifications for 97mm (3.5") product. Although a 2mm difference seems small, the larger circumference allows for increases on the order of terabytes. This will have an impact on our jigs, which will result in up-front costs. Although this factor will impact more than just this quarter, we see this as basically a temporary factor.
Overall, the developing scenario indicates that 2.5" substrates for notebook PCs are being replaced by flash memory, while 3.5" products for data centers are growing.
We are on the cusp of receiving certification 16TB units in connection with 3.5" products for data centers and we have started shipments.
Hard disk drive makers in Japan have finished development for 16TB units. Another hard disk drive maker in the U.S. is planning to launch an 18TB unit. During 2020, manufacturers are attempting the difficult challenge to deliver 18TB in the same form factor as 16TB. If they cannot do this, they may adopt glass substrates.
Imaging-Related Products
Sales of interchangeable lens for digital cameras decreased 20%. Surveillance cameras provided some positive results. We are seeing a recovery, as inventory adjustments appear to have finished a cycle. There is no movement in China domestically to upgrade surveillance cameras quickly as has been the pattern in the past, so there won't be a rapid growth phase like we saw before. I do believe we have passed through the worst phase.
We have a high ratio of eyeglass lenses manufactured on a baht basis and sold on a euro basis. A strong baht and weak euro is the worst pattern for foreign currency trends. This is the main reason for a lack of profits. Our launch of a second plant in Vietnam has also had an impact. While we could have posted results to asset accounts, we recorded expenses. These expenses are a temporary matter. Also, a dip caused by the rush in demand prior to the consumption tax increases has had an impact on Japan, where profitability is comparatively high.
Contact Lenses
Contact lenses enjoyed approximately ¥4.0 billion in rush demand last quarter prior to the increase in consumption tax. The impact of this up-front demand had a negative 13% to 14% impact on customer numbers during this quarter. Some customers even purchased six- month and one-year supplies of contact lenses. We believe this development will have the most impact on Q3 results. On the other hand, we continue to expand outlets, adding nine new stores and acquiring two more.
24
Overview by Product
IOLs
Endoscopes
This Quarter
Achieved double-digit growth in APAC. Sales of standard products in China was the main contributor.
Going Forward
Prepare high-end product launch in China. We will launch new products going forward including new-type injectors.
This Quarter
New product launch in the Americas was delayed. Sales in Europe grew, as new product launches are proceeding.
Although sales grew in the double digits, post-merger integration for the company we acquired in January 2019 included the need to change product designs, forcing us to record inventory revaluations. It would have been better if we had known this at the time of acquisition, but we did not. This is another factor contributing to a temporary dip in profits.
Endoscopes
To date, we had been performing repairs close to the market; however, we are moving this work to Penang, Malaysia. While we are manufacturing endoscopes in Japan at present, we also plan to move this work to Penang over time. As costs at our Japanese plants have not decreased, these added costs have caused profitability to decrease. We expect this trend to continue through Q4, as well. We also had an issue in America where we experienced a delay in receiving approvals that prevented us from rolling out new products.
Between Q4 and Q1 next year, we will engage in corrections related to endoscopes and eyeglass lenses. The basic issue is an internal problem more than anything else.
[Eyeglasses] New Factory in Vietnam Starts Operations
In November 2019, HOYA launched a new eyeglass lens production facility in Quang Ngai, central Vietnam. The facility has two buildings on the eight-hectare site, with a maximum capacity of 140 million units per year (stock lenses). Being one of the largest plants in eyeglass lens capacity, it will cater to the increasing global demand. Currently, the first building has
started test production. The second building will start operations in early FY20.
HOYA Delivers MW10 to Schools for the Blind
"We want to show starry skies to students of schools for the blind by providing scotopic vision eyeglasses." HOYA sponsored a crowd funding project launched by Nippon Lighthouse, a social welfare service corporation. The crowd funding collected JPY3.5 million which surpassed the target of JPY3 million. Under this project, HOYA provided specially priced scotopic vision eyeglasses, HOYA MW10 HiKARI, to twelve schools for the blind. We will continue to support the activity of this project.
✓ The fiscal year ending March 2020 is referred to as "FY19" throughout this document.
✓ Figures less than ¥100 million are rounded down. Accordingly, some discrepancies may occur among totals. Ratios are calculated using actual numbers.
✓ Like-for-Like figures exclude foreign exchange and M&A impact as well as other extraordinary factors.
✓ Profit from ordinary operating activities is calculated as reference information for investors; calculated by deducting finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss from pretax profit.
✓ We have omitted a detailed breakdown of financial statements.
This report is provided solely for the information of professional investors and analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc. We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.
Hoya Corporation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:33:10 UTC