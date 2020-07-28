HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2020

EUV blanks continued to show significant growth mainly in R&D applications. DUV sales were also solid. Despite inventory buildup due to COVID-19, we expect solid growth in Q2 and beyond. The impact of the tighter U.S. regulations on Huawei is expected to be limited because our products are still mainly for R&D, not mass production.

We experienced continued strong growth in the Chinese market, capturing demand for OLEDs. Competition to develop differentiated display designs for smartphones continues. We will continue to focus on masks for small- and medium-sized OLEDs and other high value-added products in China. Going forward, we may see some impact from Korean customers' LCD panel factory closure.