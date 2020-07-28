HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2020

We expect the impact of COVID-19 on our Life Care Business to mitigate; however, we expect sales of contact lenses to decline due to the rush demand before the tax hike in Q2 last year. We expect electronics-related products to be strong, while weak momentum to continue in the imaging business.
EUV blanks continued to show significant growth mainly in R&D applications. DUV sales were also solid. Despite inventory buildup due to COVID-19, we expect solid growth in Q2 and beyond. The impact of the tighter U.S. regulations on Huawei is expected to be limited because our products are still mainly for R&D, not mass production.
We experienced continued strong growth in the Chinese market, capturing demand for OLEDs. Competition to develop differentiated display designs for smartphones continues. We will continue to focus on masks for small- and medium-sized OLEDs and other high value-added products in China. Going forward, we may see some impact from Korean customers' LCD panel factory closure.
2.5" sales declined due to the temporary closure of customer manufacturing sites, etc. Difficult conditions are expected to continue in Q2 and beyond. This period for 3.5" is normally a downturn in the industry's investment cycle, but sales doubled compared with the previous fiscal year due to special demand related to work from home and customer market share gains. Going forward, we expect 3.5" continue to offset the decline of 2.5.
Demand for photography-use products declined significantly due to the negative impact of travel restrictions, and store closures, and there is still no sign of recovery in sight. Despite production adjustments in surveillance camera applications due to COVID-19, the market is expected to grow from 2021 onwards due to an increase in high-performance models, including models designed for disease control.
Sales declined due to restrictions on non-essentialtravel outside the home and retail store closures. With the relaxation of regulations, retail sales resumed, and June sales were at the same level as last year. Due to the low level of economic sensitivity in the eyeglass market, we expect the market to continue to recover steadily as economic activity continues to increase. Production at our new factory in Vietnam (No. 2) started on July after a delay.
As many as 40% of our stores were closed under the state of emergency declaration; however the impact was limited in part through online delivery. All stores reopened after the state of emergency was lifted. There has been no outflow of customers to online services, and sales are currently returning to the same level as last year. We are also examining future store development in apost-COVID-19 era.
Demand for IOLs declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the cancellation or postponement of cataract surgeries. Although it varies from market to market, there has been a slow recovery in clinics while the recovery in large hospitals has been slow at the moment. Since cataract surgery is not a purely "elective" procedure, the number of surgeries is expected to continue to increase.
The impact of COVID-19 resulted in restricted access to hospitals, reduced capital investment and delays of certain endoscopic procedures; However, we expect the back log of procedures to be conducted going forward. Although performance depends on the future status of infections, the company expects sales to recover in Q3 to the same level as last year. We aim to obtain approval for disposable bronchoscopes by the end of this year.
The fiscal year ending March 2021 is referred to as "FY20" throughout this document.
Figures less than ¥100 million are rounded down. Accordingly, some discrepancies may occur among totals. Ratios are calculated using actual numbers.
Like-for-Likefigures exclude foreign exchange and M&A impact as well as other extraordinary factors.
Profit from ordinary operating activities is calculated as reference information for investors; calculated by deducting finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss from pretax profit.
We have omitted a detailed breakdown of financial statements.
HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management´s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.