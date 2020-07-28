Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:36am EDT

F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s

July 28, 2020 Earnings Conference

7 7 4 1 . T [ A D R : H O C P Y U S ]

H O Y A C O R P O R A T I O N

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

  1. Financial Results [Ryo Hirooka, CFO]
  2. IT Business Overview
  3. Life Care Business Overview
  4. Summary
  5. Q&A

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

Financial Overview

(¥bn)

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue

140.8

109.3

-31.5

-22%

Pretax Profit

37.0

31.9

-5.1

-14%

Net Profit

30.1

25.6

-4.5

-15%

cf. Profit from

ordinary operating 38.5 31.3 -7.2-19% activities*

Sales declined due to the impact of COVID-19;however cost reductions minimized the impact on profits.

(Pretax Profit Margin 26.3%→29.2%)

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

Constant Currency Basis (CCB)

(¥bn)

Previous

Current

FX Impact

YoY

YoY(%)

Rate (A)

Rate (B)

Revenue

111.7

109.3

-2.4

-29.1

-21%

Pretax Profit

32.2

31.9

-0.3

-4.8

-13%

Net Profit

25.9

25.6

-0.2

-4.3

-14%

Average Rates

(A)Q1 FY19

(B)Q1 FY20

Variance

US$

¥109.67

¥107.38

+2.1%

EURO

¥122.87

¥118.74

+3.4%

BAHT

¥3.47

¥3.39

+2.3%

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

4

Notes RE: Special Items

Comprehensive Income Statement

(¥bn)

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

Income

142.4

113.7

-28.7

1

Other Income

0.6

3.9

+3.3

Expenses

105.4

81.8

-23.6

2

Pretax Profit

37.0

31.9

-5.1

  • Recorded a revenue related to a settlement in the U.S.
  • The Company has made significant temporary cost reductions to limit the impact of the reduction in marginal profit.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

Life Care Earnings

(¥bn)

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue*

93.8

61.9

-31.9

-34%

Pretax Profit

17.3

10.3

-7.0

-40%

cf.Operating Profit

18.2

9.3

-8.9

-49%

cf.OP Margin

19.4%

14.9%

-4.5pt

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

6

Life Care Earnings (CCB)

(¥bn)

Previous

Current

FX

YoY

YoY(%)

Rate

Rate

Impact

Revenue*

63.6

61.9

-1.7

-30.2

-32%

Pretax Profit

10.3

10.3

+0.1

-7.0

-41%

cf.Operating Profit

9.3

9.3

-0.1

-8.8

-49%

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

7

IT Earnings

(¥bn)

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue*

46.0

46.2

+0.3

+1%

Pretax profit

20.5

21.7

+1.2

+6%

cf.Operating Profit

21.2

22.5

+1.3

+6%

cf.OP Margin

46.0%

48.6%

+2.6pt

Resulted in unusually high margins due to a temporally cost reduction measure not limited to Life Care but also including IT.

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

8

IT Earnings (CCB)

(¥bn)

Previous

Current

FX

YoY

YoY(%)

Rate

Rate

Impact

Revenue*

46.9

46.2

-0.6

+0.9

+2%

Pretax profit

21.9

21.7

-0.3

+1.5

+7%

cf.Operating Profit

22.7

22.5

-0.3

+1.6

+7%

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

9

Earnings by Sub-Segment

¥bn

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Health Care

70.4

43.9

-26.5

-38%

(Eyeglasses/Contact

(-25.3)

(-36%)

Lenses)

Medical

23.3

18.0

-5.3

-23%

(IOLs/Endoscopes/Ar

(-4.8)

(-21%)

tificial Bone)

Electronics

37.0

40.3

+3.2

+9%

(Mask & Blanks/HDD

(+3.7)

(+10%)

Substrates)

Imaging

9.0

6.0

-3.0

-33%

(-2.8)

(-32%)

*Inside the parentheses are growth rates on a constant currency basis

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

10

Balance Sheet

(¥bn)

Q3 FY19

Q1 FY20

QoQ

Non-current Assets

289.8

288.3

-1.5

Current Assets

521.2

499.3

-21.9

1

Capital

629.3

637.2

+7.9

Non-current Liabilities

49.4

49.5

+0.1

Current Liabilities

132.4

100.9

-31.5

2

Total Assets

811.0

787.6

-23.4

  • Decrease of cash -16.5bn yen
  • Decrease in trade and other payables due to lower demand -15.6bn yen

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

11

Cash Flow

(¥bn)

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

YoY

Operating CF

35.4

10.8

-24.7

1

Investing CF

-10.9

-6.5

+4.4

2

Financing CF

-37.7

-19.8

+17.9

Cash & Cash Equivalents

273.8

301.5

+27.7

at the end of the term

  • Decline in operating cash flow due to lower profits.
  • Cash outlays from investing activities decreased as large investments are coming to an end.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

12

Q2 & H1 Forecast

We expect the impact of COVID-19 on our Life Care Business to mitigate; however, we expect sales of contact lenses to decline due to the rush demand before the tax hike in Q2 last year. We expect electronics-related products to be strong, while weak momentum to continue in the imaging business.

FY20 Q2

(¥bn)

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue

154.1

135.7

-18.5

-12%

Pretax Profit

44.2

35.1

-9.2

-21%

Net Profit

35.0

27.9

-7.2

-20%

FY20 H1

(¥bn)

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue

294.9

245.0

-49.9

-17%

Pretax Profit

81.3

67.0

-14.3

-18%

Net Profit

65.2

53.5

-11.7

-18%

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

13

  1. Financial Results
  2. IT Business Overview [Eiichiro Ikeda, CTO]
  3. Life Care Business Overview
  4. Summary
  5. Q&A

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

14

IT Snapshot

YoY Sales Growth (Like-for-Like)

+5%

+14%

-32%

Masks & Blanks

HDD Substrates

(LSI/FPD)

Imaging

+2%

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

15

Overview by Product

LSI Blanks

FPD Masks

EUV blanks continued to show significant growth mainly in R&D applications. DUV sales were also solid. Despite inventory buildup due to COVID-19, we expect solid growth in Q2 and beyond. The impact of the tighter U.S. regulations on Huawei is expected to be limited because our products are still mainly for R&D, not mass production.

We experienced continued strong growth in the Chinese market, capturing demand for OLEDs. Competition to develop differentiated display designs for smartphones continues. We will continue to focus on masks for small- and medium-sized OLEDs and other high value-added products in China. Going forward, we may see some impact from Korean customers' LCD panel factory closure.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

16

Overview by Product

HDD Substrates

Imaging

2.5" sales declined due to the temporary closure of customer manufacturing sites, etc. Difficult conditions are expected to continue in Q2 and beyond. This period for 3.5" is normally a downturn in the industry's investment cycle, but sales doubled compared with the previous fiscal year due to special demand related to work from home and customer market share gains. Going forward, we expect 3.5" continue to offset the decline of 2.5.

Demand for photography-use products declined significantly due to the negative impact of travel restrictions, and store closures, and there is still no sign of recovery in sight. Despite production adjustments in surveillance camera applications due to COVID-19, the market is expected to grow from 2021 onwards due to an increase in high-performance models, including models designed for disease control.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

17

  1. Financial Results
  2. IT Business Overview
  3. Life Care Business Overview[Hiroshi Suzuki, CEO]
  4. Summary
  5. Q&A

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

18

Life Care Snapshot

YoY Sales Growth (Like-for-Like)

-10%

-42%

-23%

Endoscopes

-14%-43%

Eyeglass Lenses

Contact Lenses Other

IOLs

-32%

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

19

Overview by Product

Eyeglass Lenses

Contact Lenses

Sales declined due to restrictions on non-essentialtravel outside the home and retail store closures. With the relaxation of regulations, retail sales resumed, and June sales were at the same level as last year. Due to the low level of economic sensitivity in the eyeglass market, we expect the market to continue to recover steadily as economic activity continues to increase. Production at our new factory in Vietnam (No. 2) started on July after a delay.

As many as 40% of our stores were closed under the state of emergency declaration; however the impact was limited in part through online delivery. All stores reopened after the state of emergency was lifted. There has been no outflow of customers to online services, and sales are currently returning to the same level as last year. We are also examining future store development in a post-COVID-19 era.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

20

Overview by Product

IOLs

Endoscopes

Demand for IOLs declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the cancellation or postponement of cataract surgeries. Although it varies from market to market, there has been a slow recovery in clinics while the recovery in large hospitals has been slow at the moment. Since cataract surgery is not a purely "elective" procedure, the number of surgeries is expected to continue to increase.

The impact of COVID-19 resulted in restricted access to hospitals, reduced capital investment and delays of certain endoscopic procedures; However, we expect the back log of procedures to be conducted going forward. Although performance depends on the future status of infections, the company expects sales to recover in Q3 to the same level as last year. We aim to obtain approval for disposable bronchoscopes by the end of this year.

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

21

  1. Financial Results
  2. IT Business Overview
  3. Life Care Business Overview
  4. Summary [Hiroshi Suzuki, CEO]
  5. Q&A

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

22

  1. Financial Results
  2. IT Business Overview
  3. Life Care Business Overview
  4. Summary
  5. Q&A

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

23

Appendix

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

24

Life Care QoQ Earnings

Revenue

(¥bn)

93.8

100.4

92.5

88.3

cf. Operating Profit / Margin

19.4%

21.6%

16.9%

16.2%

14.9%

(¥bn)

21.7

18.2

15.7

14.3

61.9

9.3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

25

IT QoQ Earnings

Revenue

cf. Operating Profit / Margin

46.0% 46.2% 44.9% 42.8%

48.6%

(bn)

52.4

52.7

(¥bn)

24.3

23.6

22.5

46.0

45.7

46.2

21.2

19.5

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

*External revenue

© 2020 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

26

Notes

  • Accounting standard: IFRS
  • The fiscal year ending March 2021 is referred to as "FY20" throughout this document.
  • Figures less than ¥100 million are rounded down. Accordingly, some discrepancies may occur among totals. Ratios are calculated using actual numbers.
  • Like-for-Likefigures exclude foreign exchange and M&A impact as well as other extraordinary factors.
  • Profit from ordinary operating activities is calculated as reference information for investors; calculated by deducting finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss from pretax profit.
  • We have omitted a detailed breakdown of financial statements.

Please refer to the tanshin or the quarterly report for detailed numbers. http://www.hoya.co.jp/english/investor/library.html

27

Forward Looking Statement

HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management´s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

28

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 04:35:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOYA CORPORATION
12:36aHOYA : Notification of Issuance of Share Subscription Rights (Stock Options) to ..
PU
12:36aHOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2020
PU
12:36aHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2020
PU
07/23HOYA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
07/06HOYA : Hitachi, Ltd. - HOYA and Hitachi Announce Long Term Technical Collaborati..
AQ
07/05HOYA : and Hitachi Announce Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply Agreeme..
PU
06/25HOYA : Notice of the Results of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
06/22HOYA : Notice of Amendments of the “Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Me..
PU
06/10HOYA : Notice of Amendments of the “Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Me..
PU
05/14HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2020 (with memo)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 553 B 5 250 M 5 250 M
Net income 2021 114 B 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net cash 2021 332 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 3 931 B 37 370 M 37 295 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 36 795
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HOYA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10 936,85 JPY
Last Close Price 10 490,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION0.38%37 370
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.12%175 027
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.00%129 234
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.18%80 429
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.6.78%45 419
DEXCOM, INC.93.58%38 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group