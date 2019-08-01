Log in
HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (with memo)

08/01/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

FY19Q1

Financial Results

July 30, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo

7741.T[ADR:HOCPY US] HOYA CORPORATION

[With Memo]

Please be aware that this memo is posted for reference and is not a verbatim record of all statements made at the meeting.

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

1. Financial Results [Ryo Hirooka, CFO]

  • 2. IT Business Overview

  • 3. Life Care Business Overview

  • 4. Summary

  • 5. Q&A

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

➢Revenue amounted to ¥140.8 billion, up ¥1.9 billion (+1%) year on year ➢Quarterly profit before tax was ¥37.0 billion, up ¥1.8 billion (+5%) ➢Profit for the quarter amounted ¥30.1 billion, up ¥1.7 billion (+6%)

A significant fluctuation in the valuation of the yen during this quarter impacted results Assuming exchange rates level with the same period in the prior year, real sales growth would have been ¥4.1 billion (+3%)

Meanwhile, foreign exchange had little or no appreciable impact on profits

The impact of foreign currency exchange on quarterly profit before tax was a -¥100 million; in real terms growth was ¥2.0 billion (+6%)

Notes RE: Special Items

Comprehensive Income Statement

Due to applying a new lease accounting policy etc., D&A increased while other expenses decreased.

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

Q1 FY18

Q1 FY19

YoY

139.9

142.4

+2.5

104.7

105.4

+0.7

D&A

6.8

8.4

+1.5

Other Expenses

30.1

28.6

-1.5

Pretax Profit

35.2

37.0

+1.8

(¥bn)

Income

Expenses

The application of new lease accounting standards resulted in additional amounts of depreciation and other expenses Depreciation increased due to an increase in lease assets; however, other expenses (office and store rents, etc.) decreased While the impact was not significant, foreign exchange loss was ¥1.8 billion, ¥1.4 billion yen higher year on year

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 02:09:07 UTC
