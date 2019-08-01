HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (with memo)

FY19Q1
Financial Results
July 30, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo
7741.T[ADR:HOCPY US] HOYA CORPORATION
[With Memo]
Please be aware that this memo is posted for reference and is not a verbatim record of all statements made at the meeting.
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
1. Financial Results [Ryo Hirooka, CFO]
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
2
➢Revenue amounted to ¥140.8 billion, up ¥1.9 billion (+1%) year on year ➢Quarterly profit before tax was ¥37.0 billion, up ¥1.8 billion (+5%) ➢Profit for the quarter amounted ¥30.1 billion, up ¥1.7 billion (+6%)
➢A significant fluctuation in the valuation of the yen during this quarter impacted results ➢Assuming exchange rates level with the same period in the prior year, real sales growth would have been ¥4.1 billion (+3%)
➢Meanwhile, foreign exchange had little or no appreciable impact on profits
➢The impact of foreign currency exchange on quarterly profit before tax was a -¥100 million; in real terms growth was ¥2.0 billion (+6%)
Notes RE: Special Items
Comprehensive Income Statement
Due to applying a new lease accounting policy etc., D&A increased while other expenses decreased.
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
5
|
Q1 FY18
|
Q1 FY19
|
YoY
|
139.9
|
142.4
|
+2.5
|
104.7
|
105.4
|
+0.7
|
D&A
|
6.8
|
8.4
|
+1.5
|
Other Expenses
|
30.1
|
28.6
|
-1.5
|
Pretax Profit
|
35.2
|
37.0
|
+1.8
➢ The application of new lease accounting standards resulted in additional amounts of depreciation and other expenses ➢ Depreciation increased due to an increase in lease assets; however, other expenses (office and store rents, etc.) decreased ➢ While the impact was not significant, foreign exchange loss was ¥1.8 billion, ¥1.4 billion yen higher year on year