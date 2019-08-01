HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (with memo)

FY19Q1 Financial Results July 30, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo 7741.T[ADR:HOCPY US] HOYA CORPORATION [With Memo] Please be aware that this memo is posted for reference and is not a verbatim record of all statements made at the meeting. © 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

1. Financial Results [Ryo Hirooka, CFO] 2. IT Business Overview

3. Life Care Business Overview

4. Summary

5. Q&A

➢Revenue amounted to ¥140.8 billion, up ¥1.9 billion (+1%) year on year ➢Quarterly profit before tax was ¥37.0 billion, up ¥1.8 billion (+5%) ➢Profit for the quarter amounted ¥30.1 billion, up ¥1.7 billion (+6%)

➢A significant fluctuation in the valuation of the yen during this quarter impacted results ➢Assuming exchange rates level with the same period in the prior year, real sales growth would have been ¥4.1 billion (+3%)

➢Meanwhile, foreign exchange had little or no appreciable impact on profits

➢The impact of foreign currency exchange on quarterly profit before tax was a -¥100 million; in real terms growth was ¥2.0 billion (+6%)

Notes RE: Special Items Comprehensive Income Statement Due to applying a new lease accounting policy etc., D&A increased while other expenses decreased. © 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved 5

Q1 FY18 Q1 FY19 YoY 139.9 142.4 +2.5 104.7 105.4 +0.7 D&A 6.8 8.4 +1.5 Other Expenses 30.1 28.6 -1.5 Pretax Profit 35.2 37.0 +1.8

(¥bn) Income Expenses

➢ The application of new lease accounting standards resulted in additional amounts of depreciation and other expenses ➢ Depreciation increased due to an increase in lease assets; however, other expenses (office and store rents, etc.) decreased ➢ While the impact was not significant, foreign exchange loss was ¥1.8 billion, ¥1.4 billion yen higher year on year