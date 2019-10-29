HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2019

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 587 B EBIT 2020 158 B Net income 2020 130 B Finance 2020 314 B Yield 2020 1,07% P/E ratio 2020 26,4x P/E ratio 2021 24,5x EV / Sales2020 5,33x EV / Sales2021 4,92x Capitalization 3 443 B Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 8 904,15 JPY Last Close Price 9 133,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 12,8% Spread / Average Target -2,51% Spread / Lowest Target -21,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HOYA CORPORATION 41.44% 31 331 MEDTRONIC PLC 16.78% 141 264 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 18.28% 40 375 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 31.07% 27 695 TERUMO CORPORATION -42.43% 24 050 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 19.57% 19 925