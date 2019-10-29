HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2019

FY19Q2
F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s
October 29, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo
7 7 4 1 . T [ A D R : H O C P Y U S ]
H O Y A C O R P O R A T I O N
Financial Overview
|
(¥bn)
|
Q2 FY18
|
Q2 FY19
|
YoY
|
YoY(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
142.0
|
154.1
|
+12.1
|
+9%
|
Pretax Profit
|
38.4
|
44.2
|
+5.8
|
+15%
|
Net Profit
|
31.2
|
35.0
|
+3.8
|
+12%
cf. Profit from
ordinary operating 38.2 45.2 +7.0 +18% activities*
*Herein after "Operating Profit"
[Internal Note]
Sales slightly lower than market expectations.
Record high sales and profits, despite the negative impact of foreign exchange.
|
|
3
