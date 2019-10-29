Log in
HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2019

10/29/2019 | 01:12am EDT

FY19Q2

F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s

October 29, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo

7 7 4 1 . T [ A D R : H O C P Y U S ]

H O Y A C O R P O R A T I O N

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

  1. Financial Results [Ryo Hirooka, CFO]
  2. IT Business Overview
  3. Life Care Business Overview
  4. Summary
  5. Q&A

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

Financial Overview

(¥bn)

Q2 FY18

Q2 FY19

YoY

YoY(%)

Revenue

142.0

154.1

+12.1

+9%

Pretax Profit

38.4

44.2

+5.8

+15%

Net Profit

31.2

35.0

+3.8

+12%

cf. Profit from

ordinary operating 38.2 45.2 +7.0 +18% activities*

*Herein after "Operating Profit"

[Internal Note]

Sales slightly lower than market expectations.

Record high sales and profits, despite the negative impact of foreign exchange.

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

Constant Currency Basis (CCB)

Previous

Current

(¥bn)

FX Impact

YoY

YoY(%)

Rate (A)

Rate (B)

Revenue

159.9

154.1

-5.7

+17.8

+13%

Pretax

45.0

44.2

-0.8

+6.6

+17%

Profit

Net Profit

35.7

35.0

-0.7

+4.5

+14%

Average Rates

(A)Q2 FY18

(B)Q2 FY19

Variance

US$

¥111.88

¥107.67

+3.8%

EURO

¥130.54

¥118.95

+8.9%

BAHT

¥3.40

¥3.51

-3.2%

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

4

Notes RE: Special Items

Comprehensive Income Statement

(¥bn)

Q2 FY18

Q2 FY19

YoY

Income

143.8

155.3

+11.5

Expenses

105.4

111.1

+5.7

D&A

6.3

8.4

+2.1

Pretax

Profit

38.4

44.2

+5.8

Depreciation and amortization increased due to the adoption of a new lease accounting policy.

© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC
