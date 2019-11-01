HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2019 (with memo)(763 KB)

FY19Q2
F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s
October 29, 2019@Station Conference Tokyo
7 7 4 1 . T [ A D R : H O C P Y U S ]
H O Y A C O R P O R A T I O N
[With Memo]
Please be aware that this memo is posted for reference and is not a verbatim record of all statements made at the meeting.
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
Financial Overview
|
(¥bn)
|
Q2 FY18
|
Q2 FY19
|
YoY
|
YoY(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
142.0
|
154.1
|
+12.1
|
+9%
|
Pretax Profit
|
38.4
|
44.2
|
+5.8
|
+15%
|
Net Profit
|
31.2
|
35.0
|
+3.8
|
+12%
cf. Profit from
ordinary operating 38.2 45.2 +7.0 +18% activities*
*Herein after "Operating Profit"
|
[Internal Note]
|
|
Sales slightly lower than market expectations.
|
|
Record high sales and profits, despite the negative impact
|
|
of foreign exchange.
|
|
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
|
3
➢Revenue amounted to ¥154.1 billion, up ¥12.1 billion (+9%) year on year ➢Quarterly profit before tax was ¥44.2 billion, up ¥5.8 billion (+15%) ➢Profit for the quarter amounted ¥35.0 billion, up ¥3.8 billion (+12%)
Constant Currency Basis (CCB)
|
(¥bn)
|
Previous
|
Current
|
FX Impact
|
YoY
|
YoY(%)
|
|
Rate (A)
|
Rate (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
159.9
|
154.1
|
-5.7
|
+17.8
|
+13%
|
|
|
Pretax
|
45.0
|
44.2
|
-0.8
|
+6.6
|
+17%
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit
|
35.7
|
35.0
|
-0.7
|
+4.5
|
+14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rates
|
(A)Q2 FY18
|
(B)Q2 FY19
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$
|
¥111.88
|
¥107.67
|
+3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
EURO
|
¥130.54
|
¥118.95
|
+8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
BAHT
|
¥3.40
|
|
¥3.51
|
-3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
|
|
|
|
|
4
➢A higher yen valuation impacted results for the quarter
➢Assuming exchange rates level with the same period in the prior year, real sales growth would have been ¥17.8 billion (+13%)
➢The impact of foreign currency exchange on quarterly profit before tax was -¥800 million; in real terms growth was ¥6.6 billion (+17%)
Notes RE: Special Items
Comprehensive Income Statement
|
(¥bn)
|
Q2 FY18
|
Q2 FY19
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
143.8
|
155.3
|
+11.5
|
|
Expenses
|
105.4
|
111.1
|
+5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D&A
|
6.3
|
8.4
|
+2.1
|
|
Pretax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
38.4
|
44.2
|
+5.8
|
Depreciation and amortization increased due to the adoption of a new lease accounting policy.
|
© 2019 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
|
5
➢For the most part, no special factors affected results for the period
➢The Japanese consumption tax increase resulted in a temporary increase in sales, as we will address later
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.