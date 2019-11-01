HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2019 (with memo)(763 KB)

Constant Currency Basis (CCB)

(¥bn) Previous Current FX Impact YoY YoY(%) Rate (A) Rate (B) Revenue 159.9 154.1 -5.7 +17.8 +13% Pretax 45.0 44.2 -0.8 +6.6 +17% Profit Net Profit 35.7 35.0 -0.7 +4.5 +14% Average Rates (A)Q2 FY18 (B)Q2 FY19 Variance US$ ¥111.88 ¥107.67 +3.8% EURO ¥130.54 ¥118.95 +8.9% BAHT ¥3.40 ¥3.51 -3.2%

➢A higher yen valuation impacted results for the quarter

➢Assuming exchange rates level with the same period in the prior year, real sales growth would have been ¥17.8 billion (+13%)

➢The impact of foreign currency exchange on quarterly profit before tax was -¥800 million; in real terms growth was ¥6.6 billion (+17%)