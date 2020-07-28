HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2020 0 07/28/2020 | 12:36am EDT Send by mail :

July 28, 2020 Quarterly Report 1st Quarter : 3 months ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries) Part .1 1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1 Results of Operations : p.2 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7 Segment Information : p.8 Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) : p.11 ＜ Reference ＞ Supplementary data for 1st Quarter : p.12 1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2020 Notes: HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year. These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese " Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors. HOYA CORPORATION This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc. We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report. Part.1 July 28, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries 1. Performance for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (All operations *Notes) ( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.) Three months ended Variance (1)Revenue and Profit before tax Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 (%) Revenue 140,819 109,327 -22.4 Profit before tax 37,045 31,942 -13.8 Ratio of profit before tax(%) 26.3% 29.2% Profit for the quarter 30,148 25,629 -15.0 Ratio of profit for the quarter(%) 21.4% 23.4% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 30,045 25,884 -13.9 Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%) 21.3% 23.7% Basic earnings per share (yen) 79.22 69.06 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 79.07 68.95 (2)Financial Position As of Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Total assets 811,008 787,606 Total equity 629,265 637,183 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 645,042 653,078 Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company 79.5% 82.9% Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen) 1,720.11 1,742.64 (3) Conditions of Cash Flows Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Net cash generated from operating activities 35,440 10,779 Net cash used in investing activities -10,882 -6,492 Free cash flow 24,559 4,287 Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities -37,747 -19,836 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 273,831 301,513 2.Projected Results for the First Half (Six months ending September 30, 2020) for All Operations Six months ended/ending Variance Sep. 30,2019 Sep. 30,2020 (%) Revenue 294,948 245,000 -16.9 Profit before tax 81,266 67,000 -17.6 Profit for the term 65,181 53,500 -17.9 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 64,911 53,500 -17.6 Profit for the term per share (Yen) 171.64 142.75 － 3.Other Three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Capital expenditure 11,140 7,999 R&D expenses 6,355 4,840 Notes: "All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations". These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates. -1- 2. Results of Operations 1) General Overview HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1 through June 30, 2020) amounted to 109,327 million yen, a decrease of 22.4% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 31,942 million yen with 25,629 million yen in profit, representing year-on- year decreases of 13.8% and 15.0%, respectively. Profit before tax ratio was 29.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.9 points. Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the first quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year. Sales of eyeglass lenses and contact lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased year on year. Sales of medical-use endoscopes and intraocular lenses for cataracts in our medical-related products domain decreased. As a whole, the Company's Life Care segment sales were lower. The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks, higher sales of photomasks for LCDs and higher sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported firm performance. 2) Segment Overview The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.) Life Care Sales of eyeglass lenses were impacted significantly, mainly due to government policies in Japan and around the world restricting economic activities to limit the spread of COVID-19. Other factors included temporary closures among our eyeglass retailer customers and restrictions on non-essential travel outside the home. While policy differences remain among countries, deregulation has led to a gradual recovery in demand, and our sales have likewise experienced a trend toward recovery. However, quarterly sales were lower year on year. Contact lens sales in Japan were significantly impacted by temporary closures of our Eyecity specialty stores and shorter operating hours, all in response to the government 's declaration of emergency. Although sales declined year on year, performance began recovering after the cancellation of the state of emergency. Sales of medical-use endoscopes decreased year on year as the impact of the spread of COVID-19 resulted in limitations on economic activities in countries around the world, which also had a negative impact on our sales activities. Sales of intraocular lens products for cataracts were significantly impacted by a decrease in cataract surgeries in Japan and overseas due to the spread of COVID-19. As surgeries resumed, we saw a trend toward recovery in sales, however, quarterly sales were lower year on year. As a result, sales for the Life Care segment decreased 34.0% year on year to 61,908 million yen. Segment profit decreased 40.3% to 10,319 million yen. -2- Information Technology Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV (extreme ultraviolet), and our capturing demand for mass-production launches. Sales of photomasks for LCDs rose as we captured OLED-related (organic light-emitting diode) demand in the growing Chinese market. Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year due to the ongoing shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) and supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of COVID-19.3.5-inch products, expected to grow significantly in the future, experienced major sales growth due to strong ongoing demand for nearline use among data centers, the end customers for the devices. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year. Smartphones continued to erode the compact digital camera and interchangeable lens markets. Additionally, decreases on operating capacity at customer production facilities due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, restrictions on non-essential travel, temporary retail store closures and other factors had a negative impact on demand for camera products and sales. Due to these factors, sales of our lenses for cameras declined, driving overall sales lower. As a result, Information Technology segment sales revenues rose 0.6%, reaching 46,233 million yen. Segment profit rose 5.8% to 21,677 million yen. Other The HOYA Group Other business segment consists of new businesses and businesses offering information systems services. The Other segment reported sales of 1,185 million yen, an increase of 10.7% year on year. Segment profit rose significantly year on year to 192 million yen. -3- 3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries) (Millions of Yen) As of As of Variance As of Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment-net 152,302 153,148 846 135,952 Goodwill 42,082 41,803 -279 41,622 Intangible assets 39,796 38,524 -1,271 43,161 Investments in associates 1,007 723 -284 1,350 Long-term financial assets 45,975 46,641 666 43,749 Other non-current assets 685 658 -28 680 Deferred tax assets 7,990 6,825 -1,165 9,892 Total non-current assets 289,836 35.7 288,322 36.6 -1,514 -0.5 276,406 36.2 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 78,130 79,711 1,581 81,738 Trade and other receivables 103,339 96,250 -7,090 105,869 Other short-term financial assets 1,303 1,234 -69 2,614 Income tax receivables 510 813 303 1,025 Other current assets 19,907 19,764 -143 21,738 Cash and cash equivalents 317,982 301,513 -16,468 273,831 Total current assets 521,171 64.3 499,284 63.4 -21,887 -4.2 486,816 63.8 Total assets 811,008 100.0 787,606 100.0 -23,401 -2.9 763,222 100.0 -4- (Millions of Yen) As of As of Variance As of Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 6,264 6,264 － 6,264 Capital reserves 15,899 15,899 － 15,899 Treasury shares -27,963 -9,400 18,564 -26,910 Other capital reserves -8,428 -8,518 -90 -7,550 Retained earnings 676,058 664,282 -11,776 631,009 Accumulated other comprehensive -16,788 -15,449 1,339 -11,904 income/(loss) Equity attributable to owners of the 645,042 79.5 653,078 82.9 8,036 1.2 606,808 79.5 Company Non-controlling interests -15,777 -15,895 -118 4,523 Total equity 629,265 77.6 637,183 80.9 7,918 1.3 611,330 80.1 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearinglong-term debt 14,472 14,517 46 16,004 Other long-term financial liabilities 23,923 23,048 -875 5,466 Retirement benefits liabilities 3,203 3,333 130 2,986 Provisions 2,539 2,520 -19 2,609 Other non-current liabilities 1,363 1,436 73 1,452 Deferred tax liabilities 3,851 4,632 781 4,911 Total non-current liabilities 49,350 6.1 49,486 6.3 136 0.3 33,428 4.4 CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest-bearingshort-term debt 7,494 7,648 154 7,344 Trade and other payables 62,895 47,260 -15,635 55,882 Other short-term financial liabilities 2,824 2,865 42 2,931 Income tax payables 17,765 6,937 -10,828 9,549 Provisions 1,234 1,149 -85 1,284 Other current liabilities 40,181 35,077 -5,104 41,473 Total current liabilities 132,393 16.3 100,937 12.8 -31,455 -23.8 118,463 15.5 Total liabilities 181,743 22.4 150,423 19.1 -31,320 -17.2 151,891 19.9 Total equity and liabilities 811,008 100.0 787,606 100.0 -23,401 -2.9 763,222 100.0 Total number of issued shares 375,000 374,764 -236 377,593 in thousand Equity attributable to owner of the Company per share 1,720.11 Yen 1,742.64 Yen 22.53 Yen 1,607.04 Yen -5- (2)Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries) (Millions of Yen) For the three months Three months ended Variance ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 37,045 31,942 -5,104 27,679 Depreciation and amortization 8,383 8,431 48 8,902 Impairment losses － － － 300 Finance income -977 -546 431 -827 Finance costs 163 257 94 215 Share of (profits)/loss of associates 378 136 -242 230 (Gain)/loss on sales of property, plant and equipment -46 -21 25 -127 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 22 2 -20 116 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 1,222 1,522 300 -1,690 Others -3,222 -8,358 -5,136 -1,889 Net cash generated from operating activities 42,967 33,366 -9,602 32,909 （Before adjustment of movements in working capital) Movements in working capital Decrease/(increase) in inventories -4,479 -1,172 3,306 618 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 2,773 5,974 3,201 8,229 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables -444 -12,033 -11,589 4,473 Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefits liabilities and provisions 299 -68 -366 -8 Sub total 41,117 26,066 -15,050 46,221 Interests received 878 588 -289 750 Dividends received 12 7 --5 － Interests paid -168 -128 40 -115 Income taxes paid -6,398 -15,753 -9,355 -3,711 Income taxes refunded － － － 29 Net cash generated from operating activities 35,440 10,779 -24,661 43,175 Cash flows from investing activities Withdrawals of time deposit 803 16 -786 345 Payments for time deposit -633 -5 628 -427 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 93 907 814 61 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment -10,671 -7,132 3,540 -12,410 Proceeds from sales of investment 899 － -899 － Payments for acquisition of investment -364 － 364 -414 Payments for purchase of subsidiary -455 -130 325 － Payments for business transfer -87 － 87 -372 Other proceeds 50 99 48 59 Other payments -517 -247 270 -568 Net cash used in investing activities -10,882 -6,492 4,389 -13,725 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to owners of the Company -17,034 -16,803 231 -18 Increase (decrease) in short-term debt － 300 300 － Proceeds from long-term borrowings － 738 738 － Repayments of long-term borrowings -92 -5 88 -20 Payments for lease liabilities -1,865 -1,728 137 -1,650 Payments for purchase of treasury shares -19,108 -2,425 16,683 -10,994 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 353 89 -265 132 Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders － － － 187 Net cash used in financing activities -37,747 -19,836 17,911 -12,363 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -13,188 -15,549 -2,360 17,086 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the term 293,397 317,982 24,584 304,397 Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash -6,378 -920 5,458 -3,502 equivalents in foreign currencies Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the term 273,831 301,513 27,682 317,982 -6- (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries) (Millions of Yen) For the three months ended Variance For the three months ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) All operations Revenue: 140,819 100.0 109,327 100.0 -31,492 -22.4 135,116 100.0 Sales Finance income 977 0.7 546 0.5 -431 -44.1 827 0.6 Other income 600 0.4 3,850 3.5 3,250 541.8 616 0.5 Total Revenue 142,396 101.1 113,723 104.0 -28,673 -20.1 136,559 101.1 Expenses: Changes in inventories of goods, products and work in progress -2,998 -2.1 380 0.3 3,379 － 1,302 1.0 Raw materials and consumables used 22,660 16.1 16,076 14.7 -6,584 -29.1 22,532 16.7 Employee benefits expense 33,473 23.8 23,088 21.1 -10,385 -31.0 33,400 24.7 Depreciation and amortization 8,383 6.0 8,431 7.7 48 0.6 8,902 6.6 Subcontracting cost 1,293 0.9 1,107 1.0 -186 -14.4 1,126 0.8 Advertising and promotion expense 3,416 2.4 1,477 1.4 -1,938 -56.8 2,585 1.9 Commission expense 8,160 5.8 6,743 6.2 -1,417 -17.4 8,690 6.4 Impairment losses － － － － － － 300 0.2 Finance costs 163 0.1 257 0.2 94 58.0 215 0.2 Share of loss of associates 378 0.3 136 0.1 -242 -64.0 230 0.2 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 1,844 1.3 1,957 1.8 113 6.1 -1,175 -0.9 Other expenses 28,580 20.3 22,129 20.2 -6,452 -22.6 30,773 22.8 Total expense 105,351 74.8 81,782 74.8 -23,569 -22.4 108,880 80.6 Profit before tax 37,045 26.3 31,942 29.2 -5,104 -13.8 27,679 20.5 Income tax expense 6,897 4.9 6,313 5.8 -584 -8.5 7,940 5.9 Profit for the term from all operations 30,148 21.4 25,629 23.4 -4,520 -15.0 19,739 14.6 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -98 646 743 992 Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability(asset) 1 2 1 -39 Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income 21 -197 -218 -223 Total Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -76 450 527 730 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -11,165 1,172 12,337 -12,972 Share of other comprehensive income of associates -11 -148 -137 88 Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income -0 2 2 -94 Total Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -11,176 1,027 12,203 -12,978 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) -11,252 1,477 12,729 -12,248 Total comprehensive income for the quarter 18,896 27,106 8,210 7,491 Profit attributable to : Owners of the Company 30,045 21.3 25,884 23.7 -4,162 -13.9 19,952 14.8 Non-controlling interests 103 0.1 -255 -0.2 -358 － -213 -0.2 Total 30,148 21.4 25,629 23.4 -4,520 -15.0 19,739 14.6 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to : Owners of the Company 18,925 27,224 8,299 43.9 7,818 Non-controlling interests -29 -118 -89 308.9 -327 Total 18,896 27,106 8,210 43.4 7,491 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (yen) Continuing operations 79.22 69.06 -10.16 53.07 Discontinued operations － － － － Basic earnings per share (yen) 79.22 69.06 -10.16 53.07 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (yen) Continuing operations 79.07 68.95 -10.12 52.97 Discontinued operations － － － － Diluted earnings per share (yen) 79.07 68.95 -10.12 52.97 Notes: 1. Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020A" is the actual value of this period. "2020B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen) 2020B 2020A Influences Real (%) change Sales 111,679 109,327 -2,352 -29,140 -20.7% Profit before tax 32,226 31,942 -284 -4,819 -13.0% Profit for the quarter 25,858 25,629 -229 -4,290 -14.2% For the three months ended 2. Average rates of major foreign currencies Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Variance(%) US$ Yen 109.67 107.38 2.1% Euro Yen 122.87 118.74 3.4% Thai Baht Yen 3.47 3.39 2.3% -7- (4) Segment Information The reportable segments are constituent units of the Group for which separate financial information is obtained and examined on a regular basis by the Board of Directors, the chief operation decision maker, to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate the business performance. In accordance with its management philosophy, the Group has categorized "life and culture" and "information technology" as its business domains. To achieve sustainable growth in corporate value in these business domains, the Group has been making decisions on the allocation of management resources and monitoring the operating results. As a result, the Group consists of three reportable business segments: the Life Care business, the Information Technology business and Other business, which are consistent with the above business domains. In the Life Care business, the Group produces and sells health care related products that are used in the healthcare and medical sectors and medical related products, including medical equipment and medical materials that are used in medical treatments. In operating this business, it is typically required to obtain approvals and permissions of the relevant authorities in Japan and other countries, and sophisticated technologies and highly reliable quality control systems represent the critical elements for operating this business. In the Information Technology business, the Group produces and sells parts and components indispensable for digital devices in the information and communication sector, including electronics related products that are essential for the modern digital information and communication technologies, and imaging related products that are necessary to import pictures and video images as digital information based on optical technologies. Other business mainly includes the business that provides information system services and new businesses. The main products and services for each "reportable segment" described above are as follows: Reportable Segment Major Products and Services Health care related products Eyeglass lenses, Contact lenses, etc. Life Care Endoscopes, Medical accessories, Automated endoscope reprocessors, Intraocular lenses, Medical related products Ophthalmic medical devices, Artificial bone, Metallic implants for orthopedics, etc. Photomasks and Maskblanks for semiconductors, Information Electronics related products Photomasks and Devices for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) Glass disks for hard disk drives (HDDs), etc. Technology Imaging related products Optical lenses, Optical glasses, Laser equipment, Light source, etc. Other Design of information systems, Speech synthesis software, etc. -8- 1. Segment revenues and results (Millions of Yen) For the three months Life Care Information Other Total Adjustments All ended Jun. 30, 2019 Technology operations Revenue Revenue from external customers 93,772 45,976 1,071 140,819 － 140,819 Inter-segment 1 12 227 240 -240 － Total 93,772 45,989 1,299 141,060 -240 140,819 Segment profit before tax 17,292 20,480 60 37,832 -787 37,045 Segment profit before tax ratio 18.4% 44.5% 4.6% 26.8% － 26.3% Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities 18,181 21,151 55 39,386 -936 38,450 % of revenue 19.4% 46.0% 4.2% 27.9% － 27.3% For the three months Life Care Information Other Total Adjustments All ended Jun. 30, 2020 Technology operations Revenue Revenue from external customers 61,908 46,233 1,185 109,327 － 109,327 Inter-segment 1 9 219 229 -229 － Total 61,909 46,242 1,404 109,556 -229 109,327 Segment profit before tax 10,319 21,677 192 32,188 -247 31,942 Segment profit before tax ratio 16.7% 46.9% 13.7% 29.4% － 29.2% Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities 9,255 22,452 201 31,907 -634 31,273 % of revenue 14.9% 48.6% 14.3% 29.1% － 28.6% Ref : Difference between the results of the quarter under review and the same period the previous year is as follows: Life Care Information Other Total Adjustments All Technology operations Variance Revenue from external customers -31,863 257 114 -31,492 － -31,492 Variance -34.0% 0.6% 10.7% -22.4% － -22.4% Inter-segment 0 -3 -9 -12 12 － Total -31,863 254 106 -31,504 12 -31,492 Segment profit before tax -6,973 1,197 132 -5,644 540 -5,104 Variance -40.3% 5.8% 219.5% -14.9% － -13.8% Profit from ordinary operating activities -8,926 1,301 146 -7,479 302 -7,177 Variance -49.1% 6.1% 266.8% -19.0% -32.3% -18.7% Note:Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period the previous year. unit : millions of Yen) 2020B 2020A Influences Real (%) change Life Care 63,602 61,908 -1,694 -30,170 -32.2% Revenue from external customers Profit from ordinary operating activities 9,349 9,255 -95 -8,831 -48.6% Segment profit before tax 10,267 10,319 52 -7,025 -40.6% Information Technology Revenue from external customers 46,873 46,233 -640 897 2.0% Profit from ordinary operating activities 22,726 22,452 -274 1,575 7.4% Segment profit before tax 21,933 21,677 -256 1,454 7.1% Ref : Results of the previous quarter are as follows: For the three months Life Care Information Other Total Adjustments All ended Mar. 31, 2020 Technology operations Revenue Revenue from external customers 88,383 45,658 1,076 135,116 － 135,116 Inter-segment 1 1 353 354 -354 － Total 88,383 45,659 1,429 135,471 -354 135,116 Segment profit before tax 8,965 19,862 -235 28,592 -913 27,679 Segment profit before tax ratio 10.1% 43.5% -16.4% 21.1% － 20.5% Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities 14,418 19,543 -236 33,724 -1,160 32,564 % of revenue 16.3% 42.8% -16.5% 24.9% － 24.1% Note:Profit from ordinary operating activities is operating profit before finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss. -9- 2. Revenue from major products and services Revenue from external customers (Millions of Yen) For the three months ended For the three Variance months ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Revenue from all operations Life Care 93,772 66.6 61,908 56.6 -31,863 -34.0 88,383 65.4 Health care related products 70,448 [ 75.1 ] 43,903 [ 70.9 ] -26,545 -37.7 64,508 [ 73.0 ] Medical related products 23,324 [ 24.9 ] 18,006 [ 29.1 ] -5,318 -22.8 23,874 [ 27.0 ] Information Technology 45,976 32.6 46,233 42.3 257 0.6 45,658 33.8 Electronics related products 37,008 [ 80.5 ] 40,250 [ 87.1 ] 3,242 8.8 38,730 [ 84.8 ] Imaging related products 8,969 [ 19.5 ] 5,983 [ 12.9 ] -2,985 -33.3 6,928 [ 15.2 ] Other 1,071 0.8 1,185 1.1 114 10.7 1,076 0.8 Corporate (including R&D) - - - - - - - - Total revenue from all operations 140,819 100.0 109,327 100.0 -31,492 -22.4 135,116 100.0 Notes 1. Figures in [ ] are percentages of each segment. Notes 2.Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen) 2020B 2020A Influences Real (%) change Life Care 63,602 61,908 -1,694 -30,170 -32.2% Health care related products 45,104 43,903 -1,202 -25,343 -36.0% Medical related products 18,498 18,006 -492 -4,826 -20.7% Information Technology 46,873 46,233 -640 897 2.0% Electronics related products 40,754 40,250 -504 3,746 10.1% Imaging related products 6,120 5,983 -136 -2,849 -31.8% 3. Information about geographical areas Revenue from external customers (Millions of Yen) For the three months ended For the three Variance months ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Amount (%) Revenue from all operations Total revenue from all operations 140,819 100.0 109,327 100.0 -31,492 -22.4 135,116 100.0 Japan 40,919 29.1 30,765 28.1 -10,153 -24.8 37,023 27.4 Americas 25,129 17.8 12,829 11.7 -12,301 -48.9 24,121 17.9 Europe 27,082 19.2 18,935 17.3 -8,147 -30.1 25,843 19.1 Asia/Oceania 45,032 32.0 45,613 41.7 582 1.3 46,058 34.1 Others 2,658 1.9 1,185 1.1 -1,473 -55.4 2,071 1.5 Note: Geographical areas are based on the location of customers. -10- 4. Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) (Six months ending Sep. 30, 2020) Millions of Yen Six months ended/ending variance Sep.30,2019 Sep.30,2020 (%) Revenue 294,948 245,000 -16.9 Profit before tax 81,266 67,000 -17.6 Profit for the term 65,181 53,500 -17.9 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 64,911 53,500 -17.6 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 171.64 142.75 -28.89 Ref: for the 2nd quarter 1. Year-on-year comparison Millions of Yen Three months ended/ending variance Sep.30,2019 Sep.30,2020 (%) Revenue 154,129 135,673 -12.0 Profit before tax 44,221 35,058 -20.7 Profit for the term 35,032 27,871 -20.4 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 34,866 27,616 -20.8 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 92.45 73.69 -18.76 2. Quarter-on-quarter comparison Millions of Yen Three months ended/ending variance June 30,2020 Sep.30,2020 (%) Revenue 109,327 135,673 24.1 Profit before tax 31,942 35,058 9.8 Profit for the term 25,629 27,871 8.7 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 25,884 27,616 6.7 Basic earnings per share (Yen) 69.06 73.69 4.63 Notes: To calculate expected profit for the term per share, expected profit for the term is devided by expected average number of shares through the term. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates which contain impact of Novel Coronavirus . -11- ＜Reference＞ Supplementary data for 1st Quarter: from April 1 to June 30, 2020 The breakdown of changes in revenue and profit before tax (Millions of Yen） FY19-1Q FY20-1Q Variance Foreign Others exchange Revenue 140,819 109,327 -31,492 -2,352 -29,140 Life Care 93,772 61,908 -31,863 -1,694 -30,170 Health care related products 70,448 43,903 -26,545 -1,202 -25,343 Medical related products 23,324 18,006 -5,318 -492 -4,826 Information Technology 45,976 46,233 257 -640 897 Electronics related products 37,008 40,250 3,242 -504 3,746 Imaging related products 8,969 5,983 -2,985 -136 -2,849 Profit from ordinary operating 38,450 31,273 -7,177 -362 -6,815 activities Life Care 18,181 9,255 -8,926 -95 -8,831 Information Technology 21,151 22,452 1,301 -274 1,575 Other, adjustment (Corporate) -882 -433 448 7 442 Profit before tax 37,045 31,942 -5,104 -284 -4,819 Life Care 17,292 10,319 -6,973 52 -7,025 Information Technology 20,480 21,677 1,197 -256 1,454 Other, adjustment (Corporate) -727 -55 672 -80 752 ～ Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities"> All operations FY19-1Q FY20-1Q Variance Profit before tax 37,045 31,942 -5,104 Adjustments -1,405 669 2,073 Finance income 977 546 -431 Finance costs -163 -257 -94 Share of loss of associates -378 -136 242 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss -1,844 -1,957 -113 Others 2 2,473 2,470 Profit from ordinary operating 38,450 31,273 -7,177 activities ～ Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities"> Life Care Information Technology Other, adjustment (Corporate) FY19-1Q FY20-1Q Variance FY19-1Q FY20-1Q Variance FY19-1Q FY20-1Q Variance Profit before tax 17,292 10,319 -6,973 20,480 21,677 1,197 -727 -55 672 Adjustments -888 1,065 1,953 -671 -775 -104 155 379 224 Finance income 189 109 -79 230 181 -49 559 255 -303 Finance costs -340 -364 -24 -125 -76 50 302 183 -120 Share of loss of associates 19 4 -15 9 3 -6 -406 -143 263 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss -835 -1,207 -372 -705 -799 -94 -303 49 352 Others 79 2,522 2,443 -80 -85 -5 3 35 32 Profit from ordinary operating 18,181 9,255 -8,926 21,151 22,452 1,301 -882 -433 448 activities -12- Attachments Original document

