HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2020
07/28/2020
July 28, 2020
Quarterly Report
1st Quarter : 3 months ended June 30, 2020
Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)
Part .1
1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2020
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
Results of Operations : p.2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
Segment Information : p.8
Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) : p.11
＜Reference＞Supplementary data for 1st Quarter : p.12
HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.
HOYA CORPORATION
Part.1
July 28, 2020
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Performance for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (All operations *Notes)
( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)
Three months ended
Variance
(1)Revenue and Profit before tax
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
(%)
Revenue
140,819
109,327
-22.4
Profit before tax
37,045
31,942
-13.8
Ratio of profit before tax(%)
26.3%
29.2%
Profit for the quarter
30,148
25,629
-15.0
Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)
21.4%
23.4%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
30,045
25,884
-13.9
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)
21.3%
23.7%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
79.22
69.06
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
79.07
68.95
(2)Financial Position
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Total assets
811,008
787,606
Total equity
629,265
637,183
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
645,042
653,078
Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company
79.5%
82.9%
Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)
1,720.11
1,742.64
(3) Conditions of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Net cash generated from operating activities
35,440
10,779
Net cash used in investing activities
-10,882
-6,492
Free cash flow
24,559
4,287
Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities
-37,747
-19,836
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
273,831
301,513
2.Projected Results for the First Half (Six months ending September 30, 2020) for All Operations
Six months ended/ending
Variance
Sep. 30,2019
Sep. 30,2020
(%)
Revenue
294,948
245,000
-16.9
Profit before tax
81,266
67,000
-17.6
Profit for the term
65,181
53,500
-17.9
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
64,911
53,500
-17.6
Profit for the term per share (Yen)
171.64
142.75
－
3.Other
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Capital expenditure
11,140
7,999
R&D expenses
6,355
4,840
"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".
2. Results of Operations
1) General Overview
HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1 through June 30, 2020) amounted to 109,327 million yen, a decrease of 22.4% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.
Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 31,942 million yen with 25,629 million yen in profit, representing year-on- year decreases of 13.8% and 15.0%, respectively.
Profit before tax ratio was 29.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.9 points.
Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the first quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year.
Sales of eyeglass lenses and contact lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased year on year. Sales of medical-use endoscopes and intraocular lenses for cataracts in our medical-related products domain decreased. As a whole, the Company's Life Care segment sales were lower.
The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks, higher sales of photomasks for LCDs and higher sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported firm performance.
2) Segment Overview
The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)
Life Care
Sales of eyeglass lenses were impacted significantly, mainly due to government policies in Japan and around the world restricting economic activities to limit the spread of COVID-19. Other factors included temporary closures among our eyeglass retailer customers and restrictions on non-essential travel outside the home. While policy differences remain among countries, deregulation has led to a gradual recovery in demand, and our sales have likewise experienced a trend toward recovery. However, quarterly sales were lower year on year.
Contact lens sales in Japan were significantly impacted by temporary closures of our Eyecity specialty stores and shorter operating hours, all in response to the government 's declaration of emergency. Although sales declined year on year, performance began recovering after the cancellation of the state of emergency.
Sales of medical-use endoscopes decreased year on year as the impact of the spread of COVID-19 resulted in limitations on economic activities in countries around the world, which also had a negative impact on our sales activities.
Sales of intraocular lens products for cataracts were significantly impacted by a decrease in cataract surgeries in Japan and overseas due to the spread of COVID-19. As surgeries resumed, we saw a trend toward recovery in sales, however, quarterly sales were lower year on year.
As a result, sales for the Life Care segment decreased 34.0% year on year to 61,908 million yen. Segment profit decreased 40.3% to 10,319 million yen.
Information Technology
Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV (extreme ultraviolet), and our capturing demand for mass-production launches.
Sales of photomasks for LCDs rose as we captured OLED-related (organic light-emitting diode) demand in the growing Chinese market.
Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year due to the ongoing shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) and supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of COVID-19.3.5-inch products, expected to grow significantly in the future, experienced major sales growth due to strong ongoing demand for nearline use among data centers, the end customers for the devices. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year.
Smartphones continued to erode the compact digital camera and interchangeable lens markets. Additionally, decreases on operating capacity at customer production facilities due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, restrictions on non-essential travel, temporary retail store closures and other factors had a negative impact on demand for camera products and sales. Due to these factors, sales of our lenses for cameras declined, driving overall sales lower.
As a result, Information Technology segment sales revenues rose 0.6%, reaching 46,233 million yen. Segment profit rose 5.8% to 21,677 million yen.
Other
The HOYA Group Other business segment consists of new businesses and businesses offering information systems services. The Other segment reported sales of 1,185 million yen, an increase of 10.7% year on year. Segment profit rose significantly year on year to 192 million yen.
3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Variance
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment-net
152,302
153,148
846
135,952
Goodwill
42,082
41,803
-279
41,622
Intangible assets
39,796
38,524
-1,271
43,161
Investments in associates
1,007
723
-284
1,350
Long-term financial assets
45,975
46,641
666
43,749
Other non-current assets
685
658
-28
680
Deferred tax assets
7,990
6,825
-1,165
9,892
Total non-current assets
289,836
35.7
288,322
36.6
-1,514
-0.5
276,406
36.2
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
78,130
79,711
1,581
81,738
Trade and other receivables
103,339
96,250
-7,090
105,869
Other short-term financial assets
1,303
1,234
-69
2,614
Income tax receivables
510
813
303
1,025
Other current assets
19,907
19,764
-143
21,738
Cash and cash equivalents
317,982
301,513
-16,468
273,831
Total current assets
521,171
64.3
499,284
63.4
-21,887
-4.2
486,816
63.8
Total assets
811,008
100.0
787,606
100.0
-23,401
-2.9
763,222
100.0
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Variance
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2019
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Share capital
6,264
6,264
－
6,264
Capital reserves
15,899
15,899
－
15,899
Treasury shares
-27,963
-9,400
18,564
-26,910
Other capital reserves
-8,428
-8,518
-90
-7,550
Retained earnings
676,058
664,282
-11,776
631,009
Accumulated other comprehensive
-16,788
-15,449
1,339
-11,904
income/(loss)
Equity attributable to owners of the
645,042
79.5
653,078
82.9
8,036
1.2
606,808
79.5
Company
Non-controlling interests
-15,777
-15,895
-118
4,523
Total equity
629,265
77.6
637,183
80.9
7,918
1.3
611,330
80.1
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearinglong-term debt
14,472
14,517
46
16,004
Other long-term financial liabilities
23,923
23,048
-875
5,466
Retirement benefits liabilities
3,203
3,333
130
2,986
Provisions
2,539
2,520
-19
2,609
Other non-current liabilities
1,363
1,436
73
1,452
Deferred tax liabilities
3,851
4,632
781
4,911
Total non-current liabilities
49,350
6.1
49,486
6.3
136
0.3
33,428
4.4
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearingshort-term debt
7,494
7,648
154
7,344
Trade and other payables
62,895
47,260
-15,635
55,882
Other short-term financial liabilities
2,824
2,865
42
2,931
Income tax payables
17,765
6,937
-10,828
9,549
Provisions
1,234
1,149
-85
1,284
Other current liabilities
40,181
35,077
-5,104
41,473
Total current liabilities
132,393
16.3
100,937
12.8
-31,455
-23.8
118,463
15.5
Total liabilities
181,743
22.4
150,423
19.1
-31,320
-17.2
151,891
19.9
Total equity and liabilities
811,008
100.0
787,606
100.0
-23,401
-2.9
763,222
100.0
Total number of issued shares
375,000
374,764
-236
377,593
in thousand
Equity attributable to owner of the
Company per share
1,720.11 Yen
1,742.64 Yen
22.53 Yen
1,607.04 Yen
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months
Three
months
ended
Variance
ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
37,045
31,942
-5,104
27,679
Depreciation and amortization
8,383
8,431
48
8,902
Impairment losses
－
－
－
300
Finance income
-977
-546
431
-827
Finance costs
163
257
94
215
Share of (profits)/loss of associates
378
136
-242
230
(Gain)/loss on sales of property, plant and equipment
-46
-21
25
-127
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
22
2
-20
116
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
1,222
1,522
300
-1,690
Others
-3,222
-8,358
-5,136
-1,889
Net cash generated from operating activities
42,967
33,366
-9,602
32,909
（Before adjustment of movements in working capital)
Movements in working capital
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
-4,479
-1,172
3,306
618
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
2,773
5,974
3,201
8,229
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
-444
-12,033
-11,589
4,473
Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefits liabilities and provisions
299
-68
-366
-8
Sub total
41,117
26,066
-15,050
46,221
Interests received
878
588
-289
750
Dividends received
12
7
--5
－
Interests paid
-168
-128
40
-115
Income taxes paid
-6,398
-15,753
-9,355
-3,711
Income taxes refunded
－
－
－
29
Net cash generated from operating activities
35,440
10,779
-24,661
43,175
Cash flows from investing activities
Withdrawals of time deposit
803
16
-786
345
Payments for time deposit
-633
-5
628
-427
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
93
907
814
61
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-10,671
-7,132
3,540
-12,410
Proceeds from sales of investment
899
－
-899
－
Payments for acquisition of investment
-364
－
364
-414
Payments for purchase of subsidiary
-455
-130
325
－
Payments for business transfer
-87
－
87
-372
Other proceeds
50
99
48
59
Other payments
-517
-247
270
-568
Net cash used in investing activities
-10,882
-6,492
4,389
-13,725
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid to owners of the Company
-17,034
-16,803
231
-18
Increase (decrease) in short-term debt
－
300
300
－
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
－
738
738
－
Repayments of long-term borrowings
-92
-5
88
-20
Payments for lease liabilities
-1,865
-1,728
137
-1,650
Payments for purchase of treasury shares
-19,108
-2,425
16,683
-10,994
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
353
89
-265
132
Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders
－
－
－
187
Net cash used in financing activities
-37,747
-19,836
17,911
-12,363
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-13,188
-15,549
-2,360
17,086
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the term
293,397
317,982
24,584
304,397
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash
-6,378
-920
5,458
-3,502
equivalents in foreign currencies
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the term
273,831
301,513
27,682
317,982
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months ended
Variance
For the three
months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
All operations
Revenue:
140,819
100.0
109,327
100.0
-31,492
-22.4
135,116
100.0
Sales
Finance income
977
0.7
546
0.5
-431
-44.1
827
0.6
Other income
600
0.4
3,850
3.5
3,250
541.8
616
0.5
Total Revenue
142,396
101.1
113,723
104.0
-28,673
-20.1
136,559
101.1
Expenses:
Changes in inventories of goods, products and work in progress
-2,998
-2.1
380
0.3
3,379
－
1,302
1.0
Raw materials and consumables used
22,660
16.1
16,076
14.7
-6,584
-29.1
22,532
16.7
Employee benefits expense
33,473
23.8
23,088
21.1
-10,385
-31.0
33,400
24.7
Depreciation and amortization
8,383
6.0
8,431
7.7
48
0.6
8,902
6.6
Subcontracting cost
1,293
0.9
1,107
1.0
-186
-14.4
1,126
0.8
Advertising and promotion expense
3,416
2.4
1,477
1.4
-1,938
-56.8
2,585
1.9
Commission expense
8,160
5.8
6,743
6.2
-1,417
-17.4
8,690
6.4
Impairment losses
－
－
－
－
－
－
300
0.2
Finance costs
163
0.1
257
0.2
94
58.0
215
0.2
Share of loss of associates
378
0.3
136
0.1
-242
-64.0
230
0.2
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
1,844
1.3
1,957
1.8
113
6.1
-1,175
-0.9
Other expenses
28,580
20.3
22,129
20.2
-6,452
-22.6
30,773
22.8
Total expense
105,351
74.8
81,782
74.8
-23,569
-22.4
108,880
80.6
Profit before tax
37,045
26.3
31,942
29.2
-5,104
-13.8
27,679
20.5
Income tax expense
6,897
4.9
6,313
5.8
-584
-8.5
7,940
5.9
Profit for the term from all operations
30,148
21.4
25,629
23.4
-4,520
-15.0
19,739
14.6
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
-98
646
743
992
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability(asset)
1
2
1
-39
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
21
-197
-218
-223
Total Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
-76
450
527
730
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
-11,165
1,172
12,337
-12,972
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
-11
-148
-137
88
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
-0
2
2
-94
Total Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
-11,176
1,027
12,203
-12,978
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
-11,252
1,477
12,729
-12,248
Total comprehensive income for the quarter
18,896
27,106
8,210
7,491
Profit attributable to :
Owners of the Company
30,045
21.3
25,884
23.7
-4,162
-13.9
19,952
14.8
Non-controlling interests
103
0.1
-255
-0.2
-358
－
-213
-0.2
Total
30,148
21.4
25,629
23.4
-4,520
-15.0
19,739
14.6
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to :
Owners of the Company
18,925
27,224
8,299
43.9
7,818
Non-controlling interests
-29
-118
-89
308.9
-327
Total
18,896
27,106
8,210
43.4
7,491
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (yen)
Continuing operations
79.22
69.06
-10.16
53.07
Discontinued operations
－
－
－
－
Basic earnings per share (yen)
79.22
69.06
-10.16
53.07
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (yen)
Continuing operations
79.07
68.95
-10.12
52.97
Discontinued operations
－
－
－
－
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
79.07
68.95
-10.12
52.97
Notes:
1. Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020A" is the actual value of this period. "2020B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen)
2020B
2020A
Influences
Real
(%)
change
Sales
111,679
109,327
-2,352
-29,140
-20.7%
Profit before tax
32,226
31,942
-284
-4,819
-13.0%
Profit for the quarter
25,858
25,629
-229
-4,290
-14.2%
For the three months ended
2. Average rates of major foreign currencies
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Variance(%)
US$
Yen
109.67
107.38
2.1%
Euro
Yen
122.87
118.74
3.4%
Thai Baht
Yen
3.47
3.39
2.3%
(4) Segment Information
The reportable segments are constituent units of the Group for which separate financial information is obtained and examined on a regular basis by the Board of Directors, the chief operation decision maker, to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate the business performance.
In accordance with its management philosophy, the Group has categorized "life and culture" and "information technology" as its business domains. To achieve sustainable growth in corporate value in these business domains, the Group has been making decisions on the allocation of management resources and monitoring the operating results.
As a result, the Group consists of three reportable business segments: the Life Care business, the Information Technology business and Other business, which are consistent with the above business domains.
In the Life Care business, the Group produces and sells health care related products that are used in the healthcare and medical sectors and medical related products, including medical equipment and medical materials that are used in medical treatments. In operating this business, it is typically required to obtain approvals and permissions of the relevant authorities in Japan and other countries, and sophisticated technologies and highly reliable quality control systems represent the critical elements for operating this business.
In the Information Technology business, the Group produces and sells parts and components indispensable for digital devices in the information and communication sector, including electronics related products that are essential for the modern digital information and communication technologies, and imaging related products that are necessary to import pictures and video images as digital information based on optical technologies.
Other business mainly includes the business that provides information system services and new businesses.
The main products and services for each "reportable segment" described above are as follows:
Photomasks and Devices for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs)
Glass disks for hard disk drives (HDDs), etc.
Technology
Imaging related products
Optical lenses, Optical glasses, Laser equipment,
Light source, etc.
Other
Design of information systems, Speech synthesis software, etc.
1. Segment revenues and results
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Jun. 30, 2019
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
93,772
45,976
1,071
140,819
－
140,819
Inter-segment
1
12
227
240
-240
－
Total
93,772
45,989
1,299
141,060
-240
140,819
Segment profit before tax
17,292
20,480
60
37,832
-787
37,045
Segment profit before tax ratio
18.4%
44.5%
4.6%
26.8%
－
26.3%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
18,181
21,151
55
39,386
-936
38,450
% of revenue
19.4%
46.0%
4.2%
27.9%
－
27.3%
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Jun. 30, 2020
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
61,908
46,233
1,185
109,327
－
109,327
Inter-segment
1
9
219
229
-229
－
Total
61,909
46,242
1,404
109,556
-229
109,327
Segment profit before tax
10,319
21,677
192
32,188
-247
31,942
Segment profit before tax ratio
16.7%
46.9%
13.7%
29.4%
－
29.2%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
9,255
22,452
201
31,907
-634
31,273
% of revenue
14.9%
48.6%
14.3%
29.1%
－
28.6%
Ref : Difference between the results of the quarter under review and the same period the previous year is as follows:
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
Technology
operations
Variance
Revenue from external customers
-31,863
257
114
-31,492
－
-31,492
Variance
-34.0%
0.6%
10.7%
-22.4%
－
-22.4%
Inter-segment
0
-3
-9
-12
12
－
Total
-31,863
254
106
-31,504
12
-31,492
Segment profit before tax
-6,973
1,197
132
-5,644
540
-5,104
Variance
-40.3%
5.8%
219.5%
-14.9%
－
-13.8%
Profit from ordinary operating activities
-8,926
1,301
146
-7,479
302
-7,177
Variance
-49.1%
6.1%
266.8%
-19.0%
-32.3%
-18.7%
Note:Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period the previous year. unit : millions of Yen)
2020B
2020A
Influences
Real
(%)
change
Life Care
63,602
61,908
-1,694
-30,170
-32.2%
Revenue from external customers
Profit from ordinary operating activities
9,349
9,255
-95
-8,831
-48.6%
Segment profit before tax
10,267
10,319
52
-7,025
-40.6%
Information Technology
Revenue from external customers
46,873
46,233
-640
897
2.0%
Profit from ordinary operating activities
22,726
22,452
-274
1,575
7.4%
Segment profit before tax
21,933
21,677
-256
1,454
7.1%
Ref : Results of the previous quarter are as follows:
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Mar. 31, 2020
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
88,383
45,658
1,076
135,116
－
135,116
Inter-segment
1
1
353
354
-354
－
Total
88,383
45,659
1,429
135,471
-354
135,116
Segment profit before tax
8,965
19,862
-235
28,592
-913
27,679
Segment profit before tax ratio
10.1%
43.5%
-16.4%
21.1%
－
20.5%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
14,418
19,543
-236
33,724
-1,160
32,564
% of revenue
16.3%
42.8%
-16.5%
24.9%
－
24.1%
Note:Profit from ordinary operating activities is operating profit before finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss.
2. Revenue from major products and services
Revenue from external customers
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months ended
For the three
Variance
months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Revenue from all operations
Life Care
93,772
66.6
61,908
56.6
-31,863
-34.0
88,383
65.4
Health care related products
70,448
[
75.1
]
43,903
[
70.9
]
-26,545
-37.7
64,508
[
73.0
]
Medical related products
23,324
[
24.9
]
18,006
[
29.1
]
-5,318
-22.8
23,874
[
27.0
]
Information Technology
45,976
32.6
46,233
42.3
257
0.6
45,658
33.8
Electronics related products
37,008
[
80.5
]
40,250
[
87.1
]
3,242
8.8
38,730
[
84.8
]
Imaging related products
8,969
[
19.5
]
5,983
[
12.9
]
-2,985
-33.3
6,928
[
15.2
]
Other
1,071
0.8
1,185
1.1
114
10.7
1,076
0.8
Corporate (including R&D)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenue from all operations
140,819
100.0
109,327
100.0
-31,492
-22.4
135,116
100.0
Notes 1. Figures in [ ] are percentages of each segment.
Notes 2.Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen)
2020B
2020A
Influences
Real
(%)
change
Life Care
63,602
61,908
-1,694
-30,170
-32.2%
Health care related products
45,104
43,903
-1,202
-25,343
-36.0%
Medical related products
18,498
18,006
-492
-4,826
-20.7%
Information Technology
46,873
46,233
-640
897
2.0%
Electronics related products
40,754
40,250
-504
3,746
10.1%
Imaging related products
6,120
5,983
-136
-2,849
-31.8%
3. Information about geographical areas
Revenue from external customers
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months ended
For the three
Variance
months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Revenue from all operations
Total revenue from all operations
140,819
100.0
109,327
100.0
-31,492
-22.4
135,116
100.0
Japan
40,919
29.1
30,765
28.1
-10,153
-24.8
37,023
27.4
Americas
25,129
17.8
12,829
11.7
-12,301
-48.9
24,121
17.9
Europe
27,082
19.2
18,935
17.3
-8,147
-30.1
25,843
19.1
Asia/Oceania
45,032
32.0
45,613
41.7
582
1.3
46,058
34.1
Others
2,658
1.9
1,185
1.1
-1,473
-55.4
2,071
1.5
Note: Geographical areas are based on the location of customers.
4. Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations)
(Six months ending Sep. 30, 2020)
Millions of Yen
Six months ended/ending
variance
Sep.30,2019
Sep.30,2020
(%)
Revenue
294,948
245,000
-16.9
Profit before tax
81,266
67,000
-17.6
Profit for the term
65,181
53,500
-17.9
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
64,911
53,500
-17.6
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
171.64
142.75
-28.89
Ref: for the 2nd quarter
1. Year-on-year comparison
Millions of Yen
Three months ended/ending
variance
Sep.30,2019
Sep.30,2020
(%)
Revenue
154,129
135,673
-12.0
Profit before tax
44,221
35,058
-20.7
Profit for the term
35,032
27,871
-20.4
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
34,866
27,616
-20.8
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
92.45
73.69
-18.76
2. Quarter-on-quarter comparison
Millions of Yen
Three months ended/ending
variance
June 30,2020
Sep.30,2020
(%)
Revenue
109,327
135,673
24.1
Profit before tax
31,942
35,058
9.8
Profit for the term
25,629
27,871
8.7
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
25,884
27,616
6.7
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
69.06
73.69
4.63
Notes:
To calculate expected profit for the term per share, expected profit for the term is devided by expected average number of shares through the term.
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates which contain impact of Novel Coronavirus .
＜Reference＞
Supplementary data for 1st Quarter: from April 1 to June 30, 2020
The breakdown of changes in revenue and profit before tax
(Millions of Yen）
FY19-1Q
FY20-1Q
Variance
Foreign
Others
exchange
Revenue
140,819
109,327
-31,492
-2,352
-29,140
Life Care
93,772
61,908
-31,863
-1,694
-30,170
Health care related products
70,448
43,903
-26,545
-1,202
-25,343
Medical related products
23,324
18,006
-5,318
-492
-4,826
Information Technology
45,976
46,233
257
-640
897
Electronics related products
37,008
40,250
3,242
-504
3,746
Imaging related products
8,969
5,983
-2,985
-136
-2,849
Profit from ordinary operating
38,450
31,273
-7,177
-362
-6,815
activities
Life Care
18,181
9,255
-8,926
-95
-8,831
Information Technology
21,151
22,452
1,301
-274
1,575
Other, adjustment (Corporate)
-882
-433
448
7
442
Profit before tax
37,045
31,942
-5,104
-284
-4,819
Life Care
17,292
10,319
-6,973
52
-7,025
Information Technology
20,480
21,677
1,197
-256
1,454
Other, adjustment (Corporate)
-727
-55
672
-80
752
～ Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities">
All operations
FY19-1Q
FY20-1Q
Variance
Profit before tax
37,045
31,942
-5,104
Adjustments
-1,405
669
2,073
Finance income
977
546
-431
Finance costs
-163
-257
-94
Share of loss of associates
-378
-136
242
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
-1,844
-1,957
-113
Others
2
2,473
2,470
Profit from ordinary operating
38,450
31,273
-7,177
activities
～ Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities">