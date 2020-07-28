Log in
HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Jun.30,2020

07/28/2020

July 28, 2020

Quarterly Report

1st Quarter : 3 months ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)

Part .1

1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2020
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
  2. Results of Operations : p.2
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
    2. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
    3. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
    4. Segment Information : p.8
  5. Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) : p.11
  6. ReferenceSupplementary data for 1st Quarter : p.12

Notes:

  1. HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
  2. These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.

HOYA CORPORATION

This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc.

We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.

Part.1

July 28, 2020

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights

HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Performance for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (All operations *Notes)

( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)

Three months ended

Variance

(1)Revenue and Profit before tax

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

(%)

Revenue

140,819

109,327

-22.4

Profit before tax

37,045

31,942

-13.8

Ratio of profit before tax(%)

26.3%

29.2%

Profit for the quarter

30,148

25,629

-15.0

Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)

21.4%

23.4%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

30,045

25,884

-13.9

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)

21.3%

23.7%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

79.22

69.06

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

79.07

68.95

(2)Financial Position

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Total assets

811,008

787,606

Total equity

629,265

637,183

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

645,042

653,078

Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company

79.5%

82.9%

Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)

1,720.11

1,742.64

(3) Conditions of Cash Flows

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Net cash generated from operating activities

35,440

10,779

Net cash used in investing activities

-10,882

-6,492

Free cash flow

24,559

4,287

Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities

-37,747

-19,836

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

273,831

301,513

2.Projected Results for the First Half (Six months ending September 30, 2020) for All Operations

Six months ended/ending

Variance

Sep. 30,2019

Sep. 30,2020

(%)

Revenue

294,948

245,000

-16.9

Profit before tax

81,266

67,000

-17.6

Profit for the term

65,181

53,500

-17.9

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

64,911

53,500

-17.6

Profit for the term per share (Yen)

171.64

142.75

3.Other

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Capital expenditure

11,140

7,999

R&D expenses

6,355

4,840

Notes:

"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates.

-1-

2. Results of Operations

1) General Overview

HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (April 1 through June 30, 2020) amounted to 109,327 million yen, a decrease of 22.4% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 31,942 million yen with 25,629 million yen in profit, representing year-on- year decreases of 13.8% and 15.0%, respectively.

Profit before tax ratio was 29.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.9 points.

Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the first quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales of eyeglass lenses and contact lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased year on year. Sales of medical-use endoscopes and intraocular lenses for cataracts in our medical-related products domain decreased. As a whole, the Company's Life Care segment sales were lower.

The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks, higher sales of photomasks for LCDs and higher sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported firm performance.

2) Segment Overview

The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)

Life Care

Sales of eyeglass lenses were impacted significantly, mainly due to government policies in Japan and around the world restricting economic activities to limit the spread of COVID-19. Other factors included temporary closures among our eyeglass retailer customers and restrictions on non-essential travel outside the home. While policy differences remain among countries, deregulation has led to a gradual recovery in demand, and our sales have likewise experienced a trend toward recovery. However, quarterly sales were lower year on year.

Contact lens sales in Japan were significantly impacted by temporary closures of our Eyecity specialty stores and shorter operating hours, all in response to the government 's declaration of emergency. Although sales declined year on year, performance began recovering after the cancellation of the state of emergency.

Sales of medical-use endoscopes decreased year on year as the impact of the spread of COVID-19 resulted in limitations on economic activities in countries around the world, which also had a negative impact on our sales activities.

Sales of intraocular lens products for cataracts were significantly impacted by a decrease in cataract surgeries in Japan and overseas due to the spread of COVID-19. As surgeries resumed, we saw a trend toward recovery in sales, however, quarterly sales were lower year on year.

As a result, sales for the Life Care segment decreased 34.0% year on year to 61,908 million yen. Segment profit decreased 40.3% to 10,319 million yen.

-2-

Information Technology

Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV (extreme ultraviolet), and our capturing demand for mass-production launches.

Sales of photomasks for LCDs rose as we captured OLED-related (organic light-emitting diode) demand in the growing Chinese market.

Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year due to the ongoing shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) and supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of COVID-19.3.5-inch products, expected to grow significantly in the future, experienced major sales growth due to strong ongoing demand for nearline use among data centers, the end customers for the devices. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year.

Smartphones continued to erode the compact digital camera and interchangeable lens markets. Additionally, decreases on operating capacity at customer production facilities due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, restrictions on non-essential travel, temporary retail store closures and other factors had a negative impact on demand for camera products and sales. Due to these factors, sales of our lenses for cameras declined, driving overall sales lower.

As a result, Information Technology segment sales revenues rose 0.6%, reaching 46,233 million yen. Segment profit rose 5.8% to 21,677 million yen.

Other

The HOYA Group Other business segment consists of new businesses and businesses offering information systems services. The Other segment reported sales of 1,185 million yen, an increase of 10.7% year on year. Segment profit rose significantly year on year to 192 million yen.

-3-

3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Variance

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment-net

152,302

153,148

846

135,952

Goodwill

42,082

41,803

-279

41,622

Intangible assets

39,796

38,524

-1,271

43,161

Investments in associates

1,007

723

-284

1,350

Long-term financial assets

45,975

46,641

666

43,749

Other non-current assets

685

658

-28

680

Deferred tax assets

7,990

6,825

-1,165

9,892

Total non-current assets

289,836

35.7

288,322

36.6

-1,514

-0.5

276,406

36.2

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

78,130

79,711

1,581

81,738

Trade and other receivables

103,339

96,250

-7,090

105,869

Other short-term financial assets

1,303

1,234

-69

2,614

Income tax receivables

510

813

303

1,025

Other current assets

19,907

19,764

-143

21,738

Cash and cash equivalents

317,982

301,513

-16,468

273,831

Total current assets

521,171

64.3

499,284

63.4

-21,887

-4.2

486,816

63.8

Total assets

811,008

100.0

787,606

100.0

-23,401

-2.9

763,222

100.0

-4-

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Variance

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2019

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Share capital

6,264

6,264

6,264

Capital reserves

15,899

15,899

15,899

Treasury shares

-27,963

-9,400

18,564

-26,910

Other capital reserves

-8,428

-8,518

-90

-7,550

Retained earnings

676,058

664,282

-11,776

631,009

Accumulated other comprehensive

-16,788

-15,449

1,339

-11,904

income/(loss)

Equity attributable to owners of the

645,042

79.5

653,078

82.9

8,036

1.2

606,808

79.5

Company

Non-controlling interests

-15,777

-15,895

-118

4,523

Total equity

629,265

77.6

637,183

80.9

7,918

1.3

611,330

80.1

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearinglong-term debt

14,472

14,517

46

16,004

Other long-term financial liabilities

23,923

23,048

-875

5,466

Retirement benefits liabilities

3,203

3,333

130

2,986

Provisions

2,539

2,520

-19

2,609

Other non-current liabilities

1,363

1,436

73

1,452

Deferred tax liabilities

3,851

4,632

781

4,911

Total non-current liabilities

49,350

6.1

49,486

6.3

136

0.3

33,428

4.4

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearingshort-term debt

7,494

7,648

154

7,344

Trade and other payables

62,895

47,260

-15,635

55,882

Other short-term financial liabilities

2,824

2,865

42

2,931

Income tax payables

17,765

6,937

-10,828

9,549

Provisions

1,234

1,149

-85

1,284

Other current liabilities

40,181

35,077

-5,104

41,473

Total current liabilities

132,393

16.3

100,937

12.8

-31,455

-23.8

118,463

15.5

Total liabilities

181,743

22.4

150,423

19.1

-31,320

-17.2

151,891

19.9

Total equity and liabilities

811,008

100.0

787,606

100.0

-23,401

-2.9

763,222

100.0

Total number of issued shares

375,000

374,764

-236

377,593

in thousand

Equity attributable to owner of the

Company per share

1,720.11 Yen

1,742.64 Yen

22.53 Yen

1,607.04 Yen

-5-

(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)

(Millions of Yen)

For the three months

Three

months

ended

Variance

ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

37,045

31,942

-5,104

27,679

Depreciation and amortization

8,383

8,431

48

8,902

Impairment losses

300

Finance income

-977

-546

431

-827

Finance costs

163

257

94

215

Share of (profits)/loss of associates

378

136

-242

230

(Gain)/loss on sales of property, plant and equipment

-46

-21

25

-127

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

22

2

-20

116

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

1,222

1,522

300

-1,690

Others

-3,222

-8,358

-5,136

-1,889

Net cash generated from operating activities

42,967

33,366

-9,602

32,909

Before adjustment of movements in working capital)

Movements in working capital

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

-4,479

-1,172

3,306

618

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

2,773

5,974

3,201

8,229

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

-444

-12,033

-11,589

4,473

Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefits liabilities and provisions

299

-68

-366

-8

Sub total

41,117

26,066

-15,050

46,221

Interests received

878

588

-289

750

Dividends received

12

7

--5

Interests paid

-168

-128

40

-115

Income taxes paid

-6,398

-15,753

-9,355

-3,711

Income taxes refunded

29

Net cash generated from operating activities

35,440

10,779

-24,661

43,175

Cash flows from investing activities

Withdrawals of time deposit

803

16

-786

345

Payments for time deposit

-633

-5

628

-427

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

93

907

814

61

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-10,671

-7,132

3,540

-12,410

Proceeds from sales of investment

899

-899

Payments for acquisition of investment

-364

364

-414

Payments for purchase of subsidiary

-455

-130

325

Payments for business transfer

-87

87

-372

Other proceeds

50

99

48

59

Other payments

-517

-247

270

-568

Net cash used in investing activities

-10,882

-6,492

4,389

-13,725

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid to owners of the Company

-17,034

-16,803

231

-18

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt

300

300

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

738

738

Repayments of long-term borrowings

-92

-5

88

-20

Payments for lease liabilities

-1,865

-1,728

137

-1,650

Payments for purchase of treasury shares

-19,108

-2,425

16,683

-10,994

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

353

89

-265

132

Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders

187

Net cash used in financing activities

-37,747

-19,836

17,911

-12,363

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-13,188

-15,549

-2,360

17,086

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the term

293,397

317,982

24,584

304,397

Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash

-6,378

-920

5,458

-3,502

equivalents in foreign currencies

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the term

273,831

301,513

27,682

317,982

-6-

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)

(Millions of Yen)

For the three months ended

Variance

For the three

months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

All operations

Revenue:

140,819

100.0

109,327

100.0

-31,492

-22.4

135,116

100.0

Sales

Finance income

977

0.7

546

0.5

-431

-44.1

827

0.6

Other income

600

0.4

3,850

3.5

3,250

541.8

616

0.5

Total Revenue

142,396

101.1

113,723

104.0

-28,673

-20.1

136,559

101.1

Expenses:

Changes in inventories of goods, products and work in progress

-2,998

-2.1

380

0.3

3,379

1,302

1.0

Raw materials and consumables used

22,660

16.1

16,076

14.7

-6,584

-29.1

22,532

16.7

Employee benefits expense

33,473

23.8

23,088

21.1

-10,385

-31.0

33,400

24.7

Depreciation and amortization

8,383

6.0

8,431

7.7

48

0.6

8,902

6.6

Subcontracting cost

1,293

0.9

1,107

1.0

-186

-14.4

1,126

0.8

Advertising and promotion expense

3,416

2.4

1,477

1.4

-1,938

-56.8

2,585

1.9

Commission expense

8,160

5.8

6,743

6.2

-1,417

-17.4

8,690

6.4

Impairment losses

300

0.2

Finance costs

163

0.1

257

0.2

94

58.0

215

0.2

Share of loss of associates

378

0.3

136

0.1

-242

-64.0

230

0.2

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

1,844

1.3

1,957

1.8

113

6.1

-1,175

-0.9

Other expenses

28,580

20.3

22,129

20.2

-6,452

-22.6

30,773

22.8

Total expense

105,351

74.8

81,782

74.8

-23,569

-22.4

108,880

80.6

Profit before tax

37,045

26.3

31,942

29.2

-5,104

-13.8

27,679

20.5

Income tax expense

6,897

4.9

6,313

5.8

-584

-8.5

7,940

5.9

Profit for the term from all operations

30,148

21.4

25,629

23.4

-4,520

-15.0

19,739

14.6

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

-98

646

743

992

Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability(asset)

1

2

1

-39

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income

21

-197

-218

-223

Total Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

-76

450

527

730

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-11,165

1,172

12,337

-12,972

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

-11

-148

-137

88

Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income

-0

2

2

-94

Total Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

-11,176

1,027

12,203

-12,978

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

-11,252

1,477

12,729

-12,248

Total comprehensive income for the quarter

18,896

27,106

8,210

7,491

Profit attributable to :

Owners of the Company

30,045

21.3

25,884

23.7

-4,162

-13.9

19,952

14.8

Non-controlling interests

103

0.1

-255

-0.2

-358

-213

-0.2

Total

30,148

21.4

25,629

23.4

-4,520

-15.0

19,739

14.6

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to :

Owners of the Company

18,925

27,224

8,299

43.9

7,818

Non-controlling interests

-29

-118

-89

308.9

-327

Total

18,896

27,106

8,210

43.4

7,491

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (yen)

Continuing operations

79.22

69.06

-10.16

53.07

Discontinued operations

Basic earnings per share (yen)

79.22

69.06

-10.16

53.07

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (yen)

Continuing operations

79.07

68.95

-10.12

52.97

Discontinued operations

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

79.07

68.95

-10.12

52.97

Notes:

1. Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020A" is the actual value of this period. "2020B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen)

2020B

2020A

Influences

Real

(%)

change

Sales

111,679

109,327

-2,352

-29,140

-20.7%

Profit before tax

32,226

31,942

-284

-4,819

-13.0%

Profit for the quarter

25,858

25,629

-229

-4,290

-14.2%

For the three months ended

2. Average rates of major foreign currencies

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Variance(%)

US$

Yen

109.67

107.38

2.1%

Euro

Yen

122.87

118.74

3.4%

Thai Baht

Yen

3.47

3.39

2.3%

-7-

(4) Segment Information

The reportable segments are constituent units of the Group for which separate financial information is obtained and examined on a regular basis by the Board of Directors, the chief operation decision maker, to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate the business performance.

In accordance with its management philosophy, the Group has categorized "life and culture" and "information technology" as its business domains. To achieve sustainable growth in corporate value in these business domains, the Group has been making decisions on the allocation of management resources and monitoring the operating results.

As a result, the Group consists of three reportable business segments: the Life Care business, the Information Technology business and Other business, which are consistent with the above business domains.

In the Life Care business, the Group produces and sells health care related products that are used in the healthcare and medical sectors and medical related products, including medical equipment and medical materials that are used in medical treatments. In operating this business, it is typically required to obtain approvals and permissions of the relevant authorities in Japan and other countries, and sophisticated technologies and highly reliable quality control systems represent the critical elements for operating this business.

In the Information Technology business, the Group produces and sells parts and components indispensable for digital devices in the information and communication sector, including electronics related products that are essential for the modern digital information and communication technologies, and imaging related products that are necessary to import pictures and video images as digital information based on optical technologies.

Other business mainly includes the business that provides information system services and new businesses.

The main products and services for each "reportable segment" described above are as follows:

Reportable Segment

Major Products and Services

Health care related products

Eyeglass lenses, Contact lenses, etc.

Life Care

Endoscopes, Medical accessories,

Automated endoscope reprocessors, Intraocular lenses,

Medical related products

Ophthalmic medical devices, Artificial bone,

Metallic implants for orthopedics, etc.

Photomasks and Maskblanks for semiconductors,

Information

Electronics related products

Photomasks and Devices for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs)

Glass disks for hard disk drives (HDDs), etc.

Technology

Imaging related products

Optical lenses, Optical glasses, Laser equipment,

Light source, etc.

Other

Design of information systems, Speech synthesis software, etc.

-8-

1. Segment revenues and results

(Millions of Yen)

For the three months

Life Care

Information

Other

Total

Adjustments

All

ended Jun. 30, 2019

Technology

operations

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

93,772

45,976

1,071

140,819

140,819

Inter-segment

1

12

227

240

-240

Total

93,772

45,989

1,299

141,060

-240

140,819

Segment profit before tax

17,292

20,480

60

37,832

-787

37,045

Segment profit before tax ratio

18.4%

44.5%

4.6%

26.8%

26.3%

Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities

18,181

21,151

55

39,386

-936

38,450

% of revenue

19.4%

46.0%

4.2%

27.9%

27.3%

For the three months

Life Care

Information

Other

Total

Adjustments

All

ended Jun. 30, 2020

Technology

operations

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

61,908

46,233

1,185

109,327

109,327

Inter-segment

1

9

219

229

-229

Total

61,909

46,242

1,404

109,556

-229

109,327

Segment profit before tax

10,319

21,677

192

32,188

-247

31,942

Segment profit before tax ratio

16.7%

46.9%

13.7%

29.4%

29.2%

Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities

9,255

22,452

201

31,907

-634

31,273

% of revenue

14.9%

48.6%

14.3%

29.1%

28.6%

Ref : Difference between the results of the quarter under review and the same period the previous year is as follows:

Life Care

Information

Other

Total

Adjustments

All

Technology

operations

Variance

Revenue from external customers

-31,863

257

114

-31,492

-31,492

Variance

-34.0%

0.6%

10.7%

-22.4%

-22.4%

Inter-segment

0

-3

-9

-12

12

Total

-31,863

254

106

-31,504

12

-31,492

Segment profit before tax

-6,973

1,197

132

-5,644

540

-5,104

Variance

-40.3%

5.8%

219.5%

-14.9%

-13.8%

Profit from ordinary operating activities

-8,926

1,301

146

-7,479

302

-7,177

Variance

-49.1%

6.1%

266.8%

-19.0%

-32.3%

-18.7%

Note:Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period the previous year. unit : millions of Yen)

2020B

2020A

Influences

Real

(%)

change

Life Care

63,602

61,908

-1,694

-30,170

-32.2%

Revenue from external customers

Profit from ordinary operating activities

9,349

9,255

-95

-8,831

-48.6%

Segment profit before tax

10,267

10,319

52

-7,025

-40.6%

Information Technology

Revenue from external customers

46,873

46,233

-640

897

2.0%

Profit from ordinary operating activities

22,726

22,452

-274

1,575

7.4%

Segment profit before tax

21,933

21,677

-256

1,454

7.1%

Ref : Results of the previous quarter are as follows:

For the three months

Life Care

Information

Other

Total

Adjustments

All

ended Mar. 31, 2020

Technology

operations

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

88,383

45,658

1,076

135,116

135,116

Inter-segment

1

1

353

354

-354

Total

88,383

45,659

1,429

135,471

-354

135,116

Segment profit before tax

8,965

19,862

-235

28,592

-913

27,679

Segment profit before tax ratio

10.1%

43.5%

-16.4%

21.1%

20.5%

Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities

14,418

19,543

-236

33,724

-1,160

32,564

% of revenue

16.3%

42.8%

-16.5%

24.9%

24.1%

Note:Profit from ordinary operating activities is operating profit before finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss.

-9-

2. Revenue from major products and services

Revenue from external customers

(Millions of Yen)

For the three months ended

For the three

Variance

months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Revenue from all operations

Life Care

93,772

66.6

61,908

56.6

-31,863

-34.0

88,383

65.4

Health care related products

70,448

[

75.1

]

43,903

[

70.9

]

-26,545

-37.7

64,508

[

73.0

]

Medical related products

23,324

[

24.9

]

18,006

[

29.1

]

-5,318

-22.8

23,874

[

27.0

]

Information Technology

45,976

32.6

46,233

42.3

257

0.6

45,658

33.8

Electronics related products

37,008

[

80.5

]

40,250

[

87.1

]

3,242

8.8

38,730

[

84.8

]

Imaging related products

8,969

[

19.5

]

5,983

[

12.9

]

-2,985

-33.3

6,928

[

15.2

]

Other

1,071

0.8

1,185

1.1

114

10.7

1,076

0.8

Corporate (including R&D)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenue from all operations

140,819

100.0

109,327

100.0

-31,492

-22.4

135,116

100.0

Notes 1. Figures in [ ] are percentages of each segment.

Notes 2.Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2020 A" is the actual value of this period. "2020 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen)

2020B

2020A

Influences

Real

(%)

change

Life Care

63,602

61,908

-1,694

-30,170

-32.2%

Health care related products

45,104

43,903

-1,202

-25,343

-36.0%

Medical related products

18,498

18,006

-492

-4,826

-20.7%

Information Technology

46,873

46,233

-640

897

2.0%

Electronics related products

40,754

40,250

-504

3,746

10.1%

Imaging related products

6,120

5,983

-136

-2,849

-31.8%

3. Information about geographical areas

Revenue from external customers

(Millions of Yen)

For the three months ended

For the three

Variance

months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Revenue from all operations

Total revenue from all operations

140,819

100.0

109,327

100.0

-31,492

-22.4

135,116

100.0

Japan

40,919

29.1

30,765

28.1

-10,153

-24.8

37,023

27.4

Americas

25,129

17.8

12,829

11.7

-12,301

-48.9

24,121

17.9

Europe

27,082

19.2

18,935

17.3

-8,147

-30.1

25,843

19.1

Asia/Oceania

45,032

32.0

45,613

41.7

582

1.3

46,058

34.1

Others

2,658

1.9

1,185

1.1

-1,473

-55.4

2,071

1.5

Note: Geographical areas are based on the location of customers.

-10-

4. Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations)

(Six months ending Sep. 30, 2020)

Millions of Yen

Six months ended/ending

variance

Sep.30,2019

Sep.30,2020

(%)

Revenue

294,948

245,000

-16.9

Profit before tax

81,266

67,000

-17.6

Profit for the term

65,181

53,500

-17.9

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

64,911

53,500

-17.6

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

171.64

142.75

-28.89

Ref: for the 2nd quarter

1. Year-on-year comparison

Millions of Yen

Three months ended/ending

variance

Sep.30,2019

Sep.30,2020

(%)

Revenue

154,129

135,673

-12.0

Profit before tax

44,221

35,058

-20.7

Profit for the term

35,032

27,871

-20.4

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

34,866

27,616

-20.8

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

92.45

73.69

-18.76

2. Quarter-on-quarter comparison

Millions of Yen

Three months ended/ending

variance

June 30,2020

Sep.30,2020

(%)

Revenue

109,327

135,673

24.1

Profit before tax

31,942

35,058

9.8

Profit for the term

25,629

27,871

8.7

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

25,884

27,616

6.7

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

69.06

73.69

4.63

Notes:

To calculate expected profit for the term per share, expected profit for the term is devided by expected average number of shares through the term.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates which contain impact of Novel Coronavirus .

-11-

Reference

Supplementary data for 1st Quarter: from April 1 to June 30, 2020

The breakdown of changes in revenue and profit before tax

(Millions of Yen

FY19-1Q

FY20-1Q

Variance

Foreign

Others

exchange

Revenue

140,819

109,327

-31,492

-2,352

-29,140

Life Care

93,772

61,908

-31,863

-1,694

-30,170

Health care related products

70,448

43,903

-26,545

-1,202

-25,343

Medical related products

23,324

18,006

-5,318

-492

-4,826

Information Technology

45,976

46,233

257

-640

897

Electronics related products

37,008

40,250

3,242

-504

3,746

Imaging related products

8,969

5,983

-2,985

-136

-2,849

Profit from ordinary operating

38,450

31,273

-7,177

-362

-6,815

activities

Life Care

18,181

9,255

-8,926

-95

-8,831

Information Technology

21,151

22,452

1,301

-274

1,575

Other, adjustment (Corporate)

-882

-433

448

7

442

Profit before tax

37,045

31,942

-5,104

-284

-4,819

Life Care

17,292

10,319

-6,973

52

-7,025

Information Technology

20,480

21,677

1,197

-256

1,454

Other, adjustment (Corporate)

-727

-55

672

-80

752

Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities">

All operations

FY19-1Q

FY20-1Q

Variance

Profit before tax

37,045

31,942

-5,104

Adjustments

-1,405

669

2,073

Finance income

977

546

-431

Finance costs

-163

-257

-94

Share of loss of associates

-378

-136

242

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

-1,844

-1,957

-113

Others

2

2,473

2,470

Profit from ordinary operating

38,450

31,273

-7,177

activities

Adjustments to "Profit from ordinary operating activities">

Life Care

Information Technology

Other, adjustment (Corporate)

FY19-1Q

FY20-1Q

Variance

FY19-1Q

FY20-1Q

Variance

FY19-1Q

FY20-1Q

Variance

Profit before tax

17,292

10,319

-6,973

20,480

21,677

1,197

-727

-55

672

Adjustments

-888

1,065

1,953

-671

-775

-104

155

379

224

Finance income

189

109

-79

230

181

-49

559

255

-303

Finance costs

-340

-364

-24

-125

-76

50

302

183

-120

Share of loss of associates

19

4

-15

9

3

-6

-406

-143

263

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

-835

-1,207

-372

-705

-799

-94

-303

49

352

Others

79

2,522

2,443

-80

-85

-5

3

35

32

Profit from ordinary operating

18,181

9,255

-8,926

21,151

22,452

1,301

-882

-433

448

activities

-12-

