HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2019

2. Results of Operations

1) General Overview

HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (July 1 through September 30, 2019) amounted to 154,129 million yen, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 44,221 million yen with 35,032 million yen in profit, representing year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 12.2%, respectively.

Profit before tax ratio was 28.7%, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 points.

Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the second quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales of eyeglass lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased slightly year on year, while contact lens sales rose significantly. Sales of medical-use endoscopes in our medical-related products domain increased and intraocular lenses for cataracts increased significantly, driving the Company ' s Life Care segment sales higher year on year.

The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks. Sales of photomasks for LCDs and semiconductors rose higher year on year, as did sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported a revenue increase.

2) Segment Overview

The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)

Life Care

Sales of eyeglass lenses were higher year on year, due in part to rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan 's consumption tax rate. In overseas markets, sales growth in Europe led to overall segment growth on a local currency basis. On a yen basis, however, sales decreased slightly due to the impact of foreign currency translation.

Contact lens sales rose significantly year on year, mainly due to customer expansion efforts at existing Eyecity stores, increased sales of added-value products, new store openings, and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan's consumption tax rate.

Sales of medical-use endoscopes increased, mainly due to the impact of new products.

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts grew at a strong pace, driven mainly by the introduction of new products in Japan and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan ' s consumption tax rate. Overseas, contributions of our highly competitive Vivinex product and the impact of acquisitions combined for significant sales growth year on year.

As a result, sales for the Life Care segment grew 9.3% year on year, reaching 100,409 million yen. Segment profit increased 21.8% to 20,644 million yen.

Information Technology

Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV, and our capturing demand for mass-production launches.

A sluggish market for external photomask sales resulted in lower photomask sales for semiconductors. However, photomask sales for LCDs rose year on year, driven by demand in the growing Chinese market and our capture of strong demand in Korea. As a result, overall sales for this business rose year on year.

Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year, as the shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) continues. At the same time, sales of 3.5-inch products, which are expected to burgeon, grew at a strong pace in response to the adoption of nearline use in data centers, which are end users of these products. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year.