HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2019

0
10/29/2019 | 01:12am EDT

October 29, 2019

Quarterly Report

2nd Quarter : 3 months ended September 30, 2019

Interim(1st Half) : 6 months ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)

Part .1

2nd Quarter : from July 1 to September 30, 2019
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
  2. Results of Operations : p.2
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
    2. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
    3. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
    4. Segment Information : p.8

ReferenceSupplementary data for 2nd Quarter : p.11

Part .2

Interim(1st Half) : from April to September 30, 2019
  1. Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.12
  2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.13
    2. Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.15
    3. Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.16
    4. Segment Information : p.17

ReferenceSupplementary data for Interim Period : p.20

Notes:

  1. HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
  2. These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.

HOYA CORPORATION

This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc.

We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.

Part.1

October 29, 2019

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights

HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Performance for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (All operations *Notes)

( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)

Three months ended

Variance

(1)Revenue and Profit before tax

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

(%)

Revenue

142,018

154,129

8.5

Profit before tax

38,405

44,221

15.1

Ratio of profit before tax(%)

27.0%

28.7%

Profit for the quarter

31,231

35,032

12.2

Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)

22.0%

22.7%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

31,333

34,866

11.3

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)

22.1%

22.6%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

82.53

92.45

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

82.37

92.29

As of

(2)Financial Position

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

Total assets

763,222

796,761

Total equity

611,330

636,963

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

606,808

632,499

Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company

79.5%

79.4%

Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)

1,607.04

1,677.63

Three months ended

(3) Conditions of Cash Flows

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

Net cash generated from operating activities

40,062

44,653

Net cash used in investing activities

-19,616

-11,080

Free cash flow

20,447

33,573

Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities

331

-7,465

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

252,294

298,430

2.Dividends per Share

Year ended/ending

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Interim (Yen)

45.00

45.00

Year-end (Yen)

45.00

TBD

Annual (Yen)

90.00

TBD

3.Other

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

Capital expenditure

7,292

12,602

R&D expenses

6,595

6,513

Notes:

"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates.

-1-

2. Results of Operations

1) General Overview

HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (July 1 through September 30, 2019) amounted to 154,129 million yen, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 44,221 million yen with 35,032 million yen in profit, representing year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 12.2%, respectively.

Profit before tax ratio was 28.7%, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 points.

Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the second quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales of eyeglass lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased slightly year on year, while contact lens sales rose significantly. Sales of medical-use endoscopes in our medical-related products domain increased and intraocular lenses for cataracts increased significantly, driving the Company ' s Life Care segment sales higher year on year.

The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks. Sales of photomasks for LCDs and semiconductors rose higher year on year, as did sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported a revenue increase.

2) Segment Overview

The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)

Life Care

Sales of eyeglass lenses were higher year on year, due in part to rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan 's consumption tax rate. In overseas markets, sales growth in Europe led to overall segment growth on a local currency basis. On a yen basis, however, sales decreased slightly due to the impact of foreign currency translation.

Contact lens sales rose significantly year on year, mainly due to customer expansion efforts at existing Eyecity stores, increased sales of added-value products, new store openings, and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan's consumption tax rate.

Sales of medical-use endoscopes increased, mainly due to the impact of new products.

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts grew at a strong pace, driven mainly by the introduction of new products in Japan and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan ' s consumption tax rate. Overseas, contributions of our highly competitive Vivinex product and the impact of acquisitions combined for significant sales growth year on year.

As a result, sales for the Life Care segment grew 9.3% year on year, reaching 100,409 million yen. Segment profit increased 21.8% to 20,644 million yen.

Information Technology

Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV, and our capturing demand for mass-production launches.

A sluggish market for external photomask sales resulted in lower photomask sales for semiconductors. However, photomask sales for LCDs rose year on year, driven by demand in the growing Chinese market and our capture of strong demand in Korea. As a result, overall sales for this business rose year on year.

Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year, as the shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) continues. At the same time, sales of 3.5-inch products, which are expected to burgeon, grew at a strong pace in response to the adoption of nearline use in data centers, which are end users of these products. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year.

-2-

Sales of products for digital cameras continued to decline as smartphones and other factors continue to erode the digital camera market, driving overall sales lower.

As a result, Information Technology segment sales revenues rose 7.0% year on year, reaching 52,426 million yen. Segment profit rose 12.2% to 24,311 million yen.

Other

The HOYA Group Other business segment consists of new businesses and businesses offering information systems services. The Other segment reported sales revenues of 1,294 million yen, an increase of 11.9% year on year. Segment profit rose 63.3% to 229 million yen.

3) Subsequent events

Resolution on cash dividends

On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by the HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company")'s board of directors for the payment of a cash dividend to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019 of 16,966 million yen (45 yen per common share).

Resolution on cancellation of Treasury Stock

On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by the Company's board of directors for cancellation of certain shares held as treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.

The Company decided cancellation of treasury stock with the aim of increasing capital efficiency as well as enhancing shareholder benefit by decreasing the total number of outstanding shares. The Company will cancel the shares repurchased under its repurchase plan approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on May 7, 2019 *1.

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled

Common stock

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled

3,085,200 shares

(0.82% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Scheduled date of cancellation

November 6, 2019

(Reference)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 378,351,220 shares

*1 Please refer to press release on May 7, 2019

Resolution on Share Repurchase

On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by The Company's board of directors for share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.

The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.

(1)

Class of share to be repurchased

Common stock issued by The Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

6 million shares (maximum)

1.59% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock

(3)

Total amount to be paid for repurchase

50 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

October 30, 2019 through April 23, 2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract

(6)

Others

Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders benefit

(Reference as of October 29, 2019)

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock)

377,103,373

Number of shares of treasury stock:

4,333,047

-3-

3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Variance

As of

Jun. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment-net

135,952

140,420

4,468

109,454

Goodwill

41,622

41,754

133

33,816

Intangible assets

43,161

41,517

-1,644

37,155

Investments in associates

1,350

1,251

-99

1,450

Long-term financial assets

43,749

43,539

-209

43,543

Other non-current assets

680

552

-128

2,363

Deferred tax assets

9,892

10,811

919

10,061

Total non-current assets

276,406

36.2

279,846

35.1

3,441

1.2

237,841

33.2

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

81,738

80,305

-1,433

75,826

Trade and other receivables

105,869

114,263

8,394

111,248

Other short-term financial assets

2,614

1,576

-1,038

16,462

Income tax receivables

1,025

912

-113

802

Other current assets

21,738

21,429

-310

22,723

Cash and cash equivalents

273,831

298,430

24,599

252,294

Total current assets

486,816

63.8

516,915

64.9

30,099

6.2

479,356

66.8

Total assets

763,222

100.0

796,761

100.0

33,540

4.4

717,197

100.0

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:11:06 UTC
