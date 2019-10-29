HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2019
10/29/2019 | 01:12am EDT
October 29, 2019
Quarterly Report
2nd Quarter : 3 months ended September 30, 2019
Interim(1st Half) : 6 months ended September 30, 2019
Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)
Part .1
2nd Quarter : from July 1 to September 30, 2019
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
Results of Operations : p.2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
Segment Information : p.8
＜Reference＞Supplementary data for 2nd Quarter : p.11
Part .2
Interim(1st Half) : from April to September 30, 2019
Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.12
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.13
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.15
Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.16
Segment Information : p.17
＜Reference＞Supplementary data for Interim Period : p.20
Notes:
HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.
HOYA CORPORATION
Part.1
October 29, 2019
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Performance for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (All operations *Notes)
( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)
Three months ended
Variance
(1)Revenue and Profit before tax
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
(%)
Revenue
142,018
154,129
8.5
Profit before tax
38,405
44,221
15.1
Ratio of profit before tax(%)
27.0%
28.7%
Profit for the quarter
31,231
35,032
12.2
Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)
22.0%
22.7%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
31,333
34,866
11.3
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)
22.1%
22.6%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
82.53
92.45
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
82.37
92.29
As of
(2)Financial Position
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
Total assets
763,222
796,761
Total equity
611,330
636,963
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
606,808
632,499
Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company
79.5%
79.4%
Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)
1,607.04
1,677.63
Three months ended
(3) Conditions of Cash Flows
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
Net cash generated from operating activities
40,062
44,653
Net cash used in investing activities
-19,616
-11,080
Free cash flow
20,447
33,573
Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities
331
-7,465
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
252,294
298,430
2.Dividends per Share
Year ended/ending
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Interim (Yen)
45.00
45.00
Year-end (Yen)
45.00
TBD
Annual (Yen)
90.00
TBD
3.Other
Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
Capital expenditure
7,292
12,602
R&D expenses
6,595
6,513
Notes:
"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".
2. Results of Operations
1) General Overview
HOYA Group ( " the Company " ) sales for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (July 1 through September 30, 2019) amounted to 154,129 million yen, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.
Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 44,221 million yen with 35,032 million yen in profit, representing year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 12.2%, respectively.
Profit before tax ratio was 28.7%, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 points.
Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the second quarter or in the same quarter of the previous year.
Sales of eyeglass lenses in health care-related products in the Life Care segment decreased slightly year on year, while contact lens sales rose significantly. Sales of medical-use endoscopes in our medical-related products domain increased and intraocular lenses for cataracts increased significantly, driving the Company ' s Life Care segment sales higher year on year.
The Information Technology segment reported significantly higher sales of electronics-related semiconductor mask blanks. Sales of photomasks for LCDs and semiconductors rose higher year on year, as did sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives. Meanwhile, imaging-related products sales were lower year on year. As a result, the Information Technology segment as a whole reported a revenue increase.
2) Segment Overview
The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)
Life Care
Sales of eyeglass lenses were higher year on year, due in part to rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan 's consumption tax rate. In overseas markets, sales growth in Europe led to overall segment growth on a local currency basis. On a yen basis, however, sales decreased slightly due to the impact of foreign currency translation.
Contact lens sales rose significantly year on year, mainly due to customer expansion efforts at existing Eyecity stores, increased sales of added-value products, new store openings, and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan's consumption tax rate.
Sales of medical-use endoscopes increased, mainly due to the impact of new products.
Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts grew at a strong pace, driven mainly by the introduction of new products in Japan and rush demand ahead of the increase in Japan ' s consumption tax rate. Overseas, contributions of our highly competitive Vivinex product and the impact of acquisitions combined for significant sales growth year on year.
As a result, sales for the Life Care segment grew 9.3% year on year, reaching 100,409 million yen. Segment profit increased 21.8% to 20,644 million yen.
Information Technology
Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors grew significantly year on year. This growth was mainly due to active research and development for cutting-edge products, including products for EUV, and our capturing demand for mass-production launches.
A sluggish market for external photomask sales resulted in lower photomask sales for semiconductors. However, photomask sales for LCDs rose year on year, driven by demand in the growing Chinese market and our capture of strong demand in Korea. As a result, overall sales for this business rose year on year.
Sales of 2.5-inch glass substrates for hard disk drives decreased year on year, as the shift from hard disk drives to solid state drives (SSDs) continues. At the same time, sales of 3.5-inch products, which are expected to burgeon, grew at a strong pace in response to the adoption of nearline use in data centers, which are end users of these products. As a result, overall sales for glass substrates were higher year on year.
Sales of products for digital cameras continued to decline as smartphones and other factors continue to erode the digital camera market, driving overall sales lower.
As a result, Information Technology segment sales revenues rose 7.0% year on year, reaching 52,426 million yen. Segment profit rose 12.2% to 24,311 million yen.
Other
The HOYA Group Other business segment consists of new businesses and businesses offering information systems services. The Other segment reported sales revenues of 1,294 million yen, an increase of 11.9% year on year. Segment profit rose 63.3% to 229 million yen.
3) Subsequent events
Resolution on cash dividends
On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by the HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company")'s board of directors for the payment of a cash dividend to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019 of 16,966 million yen (45 yen per common share).
Resolution on cancellation of Treasury Stock
On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by the Company's board of directors for cancellation of certain shares held as treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.
The Company decided cancellation of treasury stock with the aim of increasing capital efficiency as well as enhancing shareholder benefit by decreasing the total number of outstanding shares. The Company will cancel the shares repurchased under its repurchase plan approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on May 7, 2019 *1.
(1)
Class of shares to be cancelled
Common stock
(2)
Number of shares to be cancelled
3,085,200 shares
(0.82% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
(3)
Scheduled date of cancellation
November 6, 2019
(Reference)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 378,351,220 shares
*1 Please refer to press release on May 7, 2019
Resolution on Share Repurchase
On October 29, 2019, a resolution was made by The Company's board of directors for share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.
The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.
(1)
Class of share to be repurchased
Common stock issued by The Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
6 million shares (maximum)
（1.59% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock）
(3)
Total amount to be paid for repurchase
50 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of share repurchase
October 30, 2019 through April 23, 2020
(5)
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract
(6)
Others
Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders benefit
(Reference as of October 29, 2019)
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock)
377,103,373
Number of shares of treasury stock:
4,333,047
3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Variance
As of
Jun. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment-net
135,952
140,420
4,468
109,454
Goodwill
41,622
41,754
133
33,816
Intangible assets
43,161
41,517
-1,644
37,155
Investments in associates
1,350
1,251
-99
1,450
Long-term financial assets
43,749
43,539
-209
43,543
Other non-current assets
680
552
-128
2,363
Deferred tax assets
9,892
10,811
919
10,061
Total non-current assets
276,406
36.2
279,846
35.1
3,441
1.2
237,841
33.2
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
81,738
80,305
-1,433
75,826
Trade and other receivables
105,869
114,263
8,394
111,248
Other short-term financial assets
2,614
1,576
-1,038
16,462
Income tax receivables
1,025
912
-113
802
Other current assets
21,738
21,429
-310
22,723
Cash and cash equivalents
273,831
298,430
24,599
252,294
Total current assets
486,816
63.8
516,915
64.9
30,099
6.2
479,356
66.8
Total assets
763,222
100.0
796,761
100.0
33,540
4.4
717,197
100.0
