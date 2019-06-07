Log in
HOYLU AB

HOYLU AB

(HOYLU)
News 
News

HOYLU AB: HOYLU EXPANDS ITS RESELLER AND PARTNER NETWORK.

06/07/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Stockholm June 6, 2019

Hoylu continues to expand its reseller network with the signing of 3 new partners in the USA.

Synnex, (synnex.com) with headquarter in Fremont, CA, USA. Synnex distributes technology products from more than 400 of the world’s leading and emerging manufacturers and provide complete solutions to more than 20,000 resellers and retail customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

HB Communications (HBCommunications.com) with headquarter in North Haven, CT, USA. HB Communications has more than 400 employees, and an extensive partnering ecosystem that allows them to support organizations of any size around the world. HB Communications passion for the way new and emerging technologies can be used to improve communication cultures, has fueled their industry leadership for nearly 70 years.

Nor-Com (http://nor-com.com) with headquarter in Cincinnati, OH, USA. Founded in 1971 and privately owned, NOR-COM has become one of the premier leaders in Audio-Visual, Security/ Surveillance, Digital Media, IT and Performance Sound companies in the United States. The reputation built by NOR-COM over the last four decades is driven by providing reliable products along with services that augment their technology integration.

Stein Revelsby, Hoylu’s CEO, commented: “We are pleased to welcome our new partners and to expand our market reach.”

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
