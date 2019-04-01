Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Hoylu AB    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB

(HOYLU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER WITHIN CONSTRUCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden, April 1, 2019 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received another order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu’s business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and delivery for a client in the US Automotive industry.

The order will provide Walbridge with the full Hoylu Product Suite for conference rooms and personal subscription accounts for employees. This purchase represents a deal value of SEK 700,000 in product and software revenue. “We are pleased to see existing customers expand their use of Hoylu products in such large market verticals as construction”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on April 1, 2019.

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOYLU AB
02:31aHOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order within construction
GL
03/05HOYLU : Signs Reseller and Partnership Agreement with InDesign Technologies in A..
AQ
01/23HOYLU : receives new orders from partners in Austria and Russia
AQ
01/18HOYLU : Receives New Order From Ventura Global for Dubai Government Agency
AQ
01/11HOYLU : Releases Preliminary Revenue Numbers for Q4
AQ
01/10HOYLU : Releases Preliminary Revenue Numbers for Q4
AQ
2018HOYLU : The board in Hoylu approves allocation of all convertible loan notes sub..
AQ
2018HOYLU AB : Hoylu AB (publ) publishes information memorandum due to convertible l..
AQ
2018HOYLU AB : Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in hoylu ab (publ)
AQ
2018HOYLU AB : Hoylu ab publishes the interim report for january - september 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 39,0 M
EBIT 2019 -21,0 M
Net income 2019 -24,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 59,5 M
Chart HOYLU AB
Duration : Period :
Hoylu AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stein Revelsby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mats Andersson Chairman
Karl Wiersholm Chief Financial Officer
John Cary Chief Information Officer
Jon Ullmark Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYLU AB6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.12%904 861
RED HAT4.02%32 294
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.22%25 977
SPLUNK INC18.89%18 699
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.46.07%17 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About