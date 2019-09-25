HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES 2 NEW ORDERS

Stockholm, Sweden, September 25, 2019 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received a new order from Foundation Medicine, an existing customer of Hoylu in the pharma sector. The deal value is SEK 425,000 in software and product revenue.

The second order is from University of Mainz, a new customer within higher education. The deal value is SEK 180,000 and adds to a long list of Hoylu customers in the education sector.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:45) CEST on September 25, 2019