HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES ANOTHER ORDER FROM PARTNER IN RUSSIA

Stockholm, Sweden, July 1, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received another order from Polymedia, a leading integrator and software developer and Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market.

The new order amount is SEK 420,000 and brings the total orders received from Polymedia in Q2 to SEK 1 million.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:45 CEST on July 1, 2020.