HOYLU AB (PUBL)    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 05/22 03:05:10 am
2 SEK   --.--%
05/22 HOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order from construction company
GL
05/17 Hoylu publishes information memorandum
GL
05/15 Hoylu ab publishes the interim report for january - march 2020
GL
HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

05/22/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden, May 22, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI. Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 360,000. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu’s business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and lean planning.

“We are pleased to see existing customers expand their use of Hoylu products in such large market verticals as construction. Efficient tools that are easy to use are critical for lean planning when the objective is to maximize the value and output of a project while minimizing costs, materials, time and effort. We just released our new Connected Workspaces online digital whiteboard platform, also available within Microsoft Teams, and we will follow up in the coming weeks and months with the launch of Modules that transform the workspace using rules, templates and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWallsTM or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:45) CEST on May 22, 2020.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
