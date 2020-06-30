Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Hoylu AB (publ)    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 06/29 11:29:33 am
1.885 SEK   +4.72%
HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDERS FROM PARTNER IN RUSSIA

06/30/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Stockholm, Sweden, June 30, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received new orders from Polymedia, a leading integrator and software developer and Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market. The company brings together offices in 11 cities in Russia and the CIS, as well as a dealer network of more than 700 partners across the Russian Federation.

The new orders, in addition to smaller orders received earlier in the month, brings the total order amount received from Polymedia in June to SEK 420,000.

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:45 CEST on June 30, 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
