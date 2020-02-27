HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES ORDER FROM NEW CUSTOMER IN CONSTRUCTION

Log in
02/27/2020 | 06:10am EST

Stockholm, Sweden, February 27, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has received an order from Mace (macegroup.com), an international consultancy and construction company. The initial order is SEK 300,000 in software and product revenue.

“We are building a solid customer portfolio within construction and have identified specific opportunities within project management and lean planning that fits very well with our product strategy”, says Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.  

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com
Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (12:10) CET on January 27, 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
HOYLU AB : Hoylu receives order from new customer in construction
