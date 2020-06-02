Log in
Hoylu AB: Publishes its Annual Report for 2019

06/02/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Hoylu AB (publ) announced today that the Annual Report for 2019 is available at Hoylu’s web site:

https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow.

For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:30 CEST on June 2, 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
