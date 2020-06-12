Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Hoylu AB (publ)    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 06/11 11:29:58 am
1.875 SEK   -5.06%
02:30aHoylu AB announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue
GL
06/10Hoylu AB's Rights Issue Oversubscribed
GL
06/08HOYLU AB : Hoylu launces software module for pull planning
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoylu AB announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:30am EDT

As announced in yesterday’s press release, Hoylu AB’s Rights Issue was oversubscribed. The board of directors has now decided on allocation of the shares in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Rights Issue. 7,319,398 shares have been allocated in total of which 1,845,076 shares was subscribed with subscription rights and 5,474,322 shares was subscribed without subscription rights.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue Hoylu’s share capital will increase by SEK 603,404 by the issue of 7,319,398 new shares. Given current share capital of SEK 5,868,484.85, Hoylu's share capital will thus amount to SEK 6,471,888.85 and the total number of shares will increase from 71,185,767 shares to 78,505,165 shares after registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Trading in BTA

Trading in BTA (Sw: betald tecknad aktie) is currently taking place at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and will cease when the rights issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and BTA:s have been converted to ordinary shares. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during week 27 2020.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in the Company.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

The subscription rights, paid subscribed shares and shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOYLU AB (PUBL)
02:30aHoylu AB announces the final outcome of the Rights Issue
GL
06/10Hoylu AB's Rights Issue Oversubscribed
GL
06/08HOYLU AB : Hoylu launces software module for pull planning
GL
06/03HOYLU AB : Publishes its Annual Report for 2019 (correction: in the previous PR ..
GL
06/03HOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order from pharma company
GL
06/02HOYLU AB : Publishes its Annual Report for 2019
GL
05/26Notice to attend the annual general meeting of hoylu ab (publ)
GL
05/22HOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order from construction company
GL
05/17Hoylu publishes information memorandum
GL
05/15Hoylu ab publishes the interim report for january - march 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 26,9 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net income 2019 -47,4 M -5,08 M -5,08 M
Net Debt 2019 31,4 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 54,9 M 5,94 M 5,88 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOYLU AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hoylu AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stein Revelsby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Björn Wallin Chairman
Truls Ole Baklid Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Karl Wiersholm Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Nakajima Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYLU AB (PUBL)-43.76%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.82%1 412 567
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.226.38%62 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.17%42 828
SEA LIMITED120.24%41 896
SPLUNK INC.16.00%27 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group