The information in this press release is not intended for distribution, publication or public release, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the publication or distribution of this press release may be unlawful.

Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

Hoylu AB announces the outcome of the Rights Issue

During the subscription period in Hoylu AB’s Rights Issue, which ended on 31 January 2020, a total number of 962,292 shares have been subscribed which represents approximately 16.22 percent of the maximum number of shares in the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, the company will receive proceeds amounting to SEK 2,215,334.40 SEK before issue costs. In the Rights Issue 393,762 shares, approximately 9.22 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for through subscription rights and 298,530 shares, approximately 6.99 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without subscription rights.

The board has allotted the subscribed shares. Notification of allotment of shares that have been subscribed for without subscription rights is made through a settlement note that will be distributed within shortly to the subscriber or the trustee. Allotted shares that have been subscribed for without subscription rights must be paid in accordance with the instructions on the distributed settlement note.

The board has resolved that 36,075 subscribed shares, corresponding to an amount of SEK 115,440, may be paid by offsetting a claim against the company.

The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 57,071.87, from approximately SEK 2,272,332.89 to approximately SEK 2,329,404.77, and the total number of shares will increase by 692,292 shares, from 27,563,803 shares to 28,256,095 shares, when the Rights Issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in the Company.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

The subscription rights, paid subscribed shares and shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (11:00) CET on February 05, 2020.