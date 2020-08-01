Log in
Last day for trading in BTA

08/01/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

﻿Hoylu AB (“Hoylu” or “the Company”) announces that the new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the “Rights Issue”) has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw: Bolagsverket). The last day for trading in BTA (Sw: betald tecknad aktie) is august 5, 2020.

Through the Rights Issue, the company will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 11 million. The Rights Issue has now been registered with Bolagsverket. The last day for trading with Hoylus BTA is on Wednesday the 5th of August 2020. The stop date for BTA at Euroclear is Friday the 7th of August and shares are expected to be in the VP account on Tuesday the 11th August.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:15 CEST on August 1, 2020.﻿

© GlobeNewswire 2020
