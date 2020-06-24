Log in
HOYLU AB (PUBL)

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
  Report
06/24 11:29:52 am
1.815 SEK   +0.83%
Police interrogation with Chairman of the Board
GL
02:45aHOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order from construction company
GL
06/18HOYLU AB : Hoylu receives new order from pharma company
PU
Police interrogation with Chairman of the Board

06/24/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Stockholm, Sweden, June 24, 2020 – The Board of Directors in Hoylu AB (publ) has tonight been informed that the Chairman of the Board, Björn Wallin, has today 24 June 2020 been brought in for interrogation by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority. At this stage, the company has no further information on the nature of the matter but can confirm that no one else at Hoylu has been contacted by Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Due to the above and pending further information on the matter, the Board of Directors has tonight decided to appoint director Hans Othar Blix as interim Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:45 CEST on June 24, 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
