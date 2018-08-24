HP : 08.23.18HP Appoints Vikrant Batra as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., August 23, 2018 - HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced today that Vikrant Batra will succeed Antonio Lucio as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). HP also announced the promotion of Karen Kahn, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Communications, Corporate Brand and Events to the executive leadership team. Both Batra and Kahn will report to chief executive officer Dion Weisler. Lucio plans to leave HP on August 31.

Batra was most recently Global Head of Marketing for HP's $19B Imaging and Printing group, and previously led marketing globally for the company's $33B Personal Systems group.

'The appointments are symbolic of the deep bench of talent within our marketing and communications organizations. Our corporate reinvention over the last several years has been fueled by the remarkable power of our brand - in our marketing leadership and emotional connection to our customers, and in our corporate narrative and purpose-driven positioning,' said Weisler.

He added, 'It's a privilege to be able to promote from within. Vikrant is an incredible marketing strategist and artisan with a unique perspective in turning insights into brilliant work. And Karen is a best-in-class corporate reputation leader who is connecting HP to the economic, cultural and social issues of our time. Our brand could not be in better hands.'

'We are grateful to Antonio for his service to HP,' Weisler continued. 'With a brand that has never been stronger, it's a testament to his leadership that we are prepared with the right team to continue to reinvent HP and drive shareholder value.'



For bios, visit: Vikrant Batra's Bio and Karen Kahn's Bio.