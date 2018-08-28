HP : 08.28.18Portrait of “All-American” Family is Out of Date According to New HP StudyHP Reinvent Mindsets study and film examine unconscious bias in America today

Study highlights:

3 in 4 respondents identify an All-American family as white, heterosexual with children, while only 1 in 4 American families match that portrait[i]

8 in 10 Americans agree it's difficult to define an All-American family because America is so diverse

45% of Asian-Americans consider their families All-American vs. 52% who believe others would describe them in the same way

68% of LGBTQ people consider their families All-American vs. 58% who believe others would describe them in same way

1 in 3 Americans say they would be nervous to bring home a significant other of a different race

1 in 2 say their family would prefer they date or marry someone of the same race/religion

Although 95% of those surveyed report being close with their families, 1 in 3 have cut ties with a family member based on perceived intolerant views

PALO ALTO, Calif. - August 28, 2018 - HP Inc. today released the results of a new study examining current perceptions of what it means to be an 'All-American family.' HP asked 2,000 respondents to measure the presence of bias between different types of families and whether they identify as 'All-American.' The study is part of HP's Reinvent Mindsets campaign focused on reducing unconscious bias. The program celebrates the portrait of what is emerging as the new American family - one that transcends gender, race, sexual orientation and country of origin.

The study was reflective of HP's new film, Family Portraits, about a social experiment involving 13 diverse families representative of modern America. In the film, six additional participants were asked to choose from the group who they thought comprised an All-American family portrait. None of the six successfully paired the actual families in the room.

The film captures the social experiment and reactions when the real family groupings are revealed, breaking stereotypes and highlighting a range of biases. Each family then shares what being All-American means to them and poses for portraits to memorialize and celebrate the moment.

'Family Portraits highlights the beauty and range in today's 'All-American' family,' said Carlos Ricardo, HP's Head of Print Marketing, Americas. 'These families are a portrait of our customers and we learned that they all treasured both the experience and the printed photos.'

Reinvent Mindsets Series

HP originally introduced its Reinvent Mindsets campaign with a series of films to fight unconscious bias in hiring. Films have included Let's Get in Touch,Dads and Daughters, Proud Portraits and #LatinoJobs. Each film identified a unique insight of key hiring communities - African American, women, LGBTQ and Latino - to position HP as an employer of choice and as a company who makes hiring decisions based only on talent. Family Portraits has a broader message about the changing face of American families.

'The Reinvent Mindsets study findings reinforce that to connect with everyone, everywhere, we must strip away bias and stereotypes and celebrate our differences,' said Lesley Slaton-Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP. 'Diversity and inclusion is a business imperative with our board, leadership team and employees. Studies like this are a reminder of our responsibility to always reflect our diverse customer base because it mirrors who we are as a company and it is good for business.'