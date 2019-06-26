HP : Accelerates Leadership in Digital Printing Automation with OneFlow Systems Acquisition

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 - As part of its continued focus on driving digital printing growth, HP Inc. today announced an agreement to acquire OneFlow Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based print workflow solutions based in the U.K.

The acquisition continues HP's focus on delivering industry-leading solutions to customers and commercial printers using HP presses, HP Indigo and HP PageWide Industrial.

OneFlow Systems has been an important HP partner, working closely with the company to co-develop a suite of simple to use, innovative features such as the HP PrintOS Site Flow apps and API, designed end-to-end to make online print ordering simple. Features that help commercial printers easily manage thousands of short-run, personalized jobs from submission to shipment daily on presses such as HP T240 PageWide Web Press, HP PageWide Web Press T480 HD, HP Indigo 7900 and Indigo 6900 presses, and HP Indigo 12000 digital presses.

First demonstrated at drupa 2016 and based on insights from publishers and book printers, HP also worked with OneFlow Systems to develop HP Piazza, a pioneering suite of cloud-based services designed to reinvent book publishing and distribution designed for a 'print to order, direct to consumer' model, while holding zero inventory.

'The demand for simple, scalable, on-demand printing continues to grow with publishers and brands, and the addition of OneFlow Systems underscores a massive productivity opportunity for commercial printers,' said Santi Morera, General Manager and Global Head, Graphics Solutions Business, HP Inc. 'OneFlow Systems complements our industry-leading workflow automation solutions and will help us continue to drive digital print momentum for customers.'

Designed to simplify print production, HP Site Flow and developer API is driving order and volume growth for HP customers, working across industries and with brands of all sizes. It enables commercial printers to save time and costs and unlock new business opportunities by routing orders between sites and printing closest to the end deliver point.

HP Piazza, a publisher catalog for managing virtual inventory of print-ready content, enables customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and increase flexibility. Bridging the worlds of book publishing and digital book printing, the Piazza platform focuses on the needs of publishers in a world where short-run digital production is an everyday reality.

HP's market-leading digital solutions enable commercial printers and converters to meet brands evolving needs. HP's Graphics Solutions Business is the industry's leading graphics industry supplier, delivering digital print solutions based on two pioneering technologies, HP Indigo liquid electrophotography (LEP) and HP PageWide Thermal Inkjet.

The OneFlow Systems transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

