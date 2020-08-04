HP : Advances 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Software and Data Platform; Introduces New Partnership with Dyndrite

Palo Alto, Calif. (August 4, 2020): Today HP unveiled a new strategic partnership with Dyndrite, providers of the core 3D geometry kernel used to create scalable, high-performance, next-generation additive manufacturing solutions. This alliance is intended to build on HP's deep focus on expanding its software and data platform to help customers more fully realize the transformative power of 3D printing and digital manufacturing to achieve their business goals.

'Innovations in software, data intelligence, and workflow automation are key to unlocking the full potential of additive manufacturing,' said RyanPalmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. 'We are committed to advancing our digital manufacturing platform capabilities and this strategic collaboration with Dyndrite is an exciting next step on the journey.'



By marrying HP's end-to-end manufacturing management expertise with cutting edge additive technologies, HP is defining, developing, and delivering a software platform capable of powering the digital manufacturing factories of the future.

New HP and Dyndrite Strategic Partnership



The HP and Dyndrite partnership builds on their relationship which first began with HP as the inaugural member of the Dyndrite Developer Council, a group of leading 3D printing systems, software, and solutions providers. Through this new collaboration, HP and Dyndrite plan to focus on developing solutions that leverage the Dyndrite kernel to improve efficiency, enhance performance and quality, enable mass-personalization, automate complex workflows, and create scalability and extensibility for continued partner and customer innovation.

'The promise of 3D printing is to deliver unique parts and tools not possible through traditional methods, and do so on an industrial and global scale. For this to happen the industry must evolve and Dyndrite's mission is to accelerate this change,' said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. 'HP is a clear leader in industrial 3D printing and this collaboration speeds the game-changing impact our technology brings to the AM community at large. We applaud HP's vision and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for years to come.'

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com/go/3Dprinting.