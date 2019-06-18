Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC

(HPQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the calendar year ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ____________ to ____________
    Commission File Number: 1-4423

A.

Full title of the plan and address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

HP INC. 401(k) PLAN

B.

Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

HP INC.

1501 PAGE MILL ROAD

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA 94304

1

HP Inc. 401(k) Plan

Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedule

December 31, 2018 and 2017, and

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Audited Financial Statements

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

2

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

3

Notes to Financial Statements

4

Supplemental Schedule

Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

13

Signature

14

Exhibit Index

Exhibit 23.1 -- Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

15

2

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Plan Participants and the Plan Administrator of HP Inc. 401(k) Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of HP Inc. 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan at December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in its net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Supplemental Schedule

The accompanying supplemental schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018, has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The information in the supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the information, we evaluated whether such information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2001.

San Jose, California

June 18, 2019

1

HP Inc. 401(k) Plan

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands)

Assets

Investments, at fair value

$

8,107,655

$

9,070,001

Receivables:

Notes receivable from participants

44,787

46,732

Due from broker for securities sold

230

1,151

Employer contributions

47,088

43,795

Interest, dividends and other

1,946

1,297

Total receivables

94,051

92,975

Total assets

8,201,706

9,162,976

Liabilities

Due to broker for securities purchased

3,702

4,062

Administrative expenses and other payables

460

2,030

Total liabilities

4,162

6,092

Net assets available for benefits

$

8,197,544

$

9,156,884

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

2

HP Inc. 401(k) Plan

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Additions to net assets attributed to:

(In thousands)

Contributions:

Employer

$

47,088

Participants

142,030

Rollovers

23,735

Total contributions

212,853

Interest and dividends

23,440

Interest income on notes receivable from participants

2,441

Total additions

238,734

Deductions from net assets attributed to:

Net realized and unrealized depreciation in fair value of investments

(521,733)

Benefits paid directly to participants

(673,485)

Investment management fees

(485)

Administrative expenses

(2,371)

Total deductions

(1,198,074)

Net decrease

(959,340)

Net assets available for benefits:

Beginning of year

9,156,884

End of year

$

8,197,544

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 21:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
05:04pHP : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
PU
06/13HP : Indigo Digital Print Certified for Compostable Packaging
PU
06/12HP : HPs Safe, Smart, and Secure Devices Improve Care Delivery
AQ
06/12HP : Opens New 150,000 Square Foot 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing Center ..
PU
06/11HP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10HP : Safe, Smart, and Secure Devices Improve Care Delivery
PU
06/07HP : 'We were not trashing a reputation' says ex-HP head in $5bn fraud trial
AQ
06/04HP : and Xerox Expand Business Relationship
BU
06/04IDEX BIOMETRICS : Derek P. DAntilio Joins IDEX Biometrics as New CFO
AQ
05/30HP : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3) of the..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58 836 M
EBIT 2019 4 204 M
Net income 2019 3 162 M
Debt 2019 582 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,46
P/E ratio 2020 9,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 29 689 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC-2.69%28 107
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC3.60%40 139
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE8.25%18 333
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC14.95%11 771
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED6.34%8 354
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL20.21%6 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About