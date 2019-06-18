HP : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the calendar year ended December 31, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ____________ to ____________
Commission File Number: 1-4423
A.
Full title of the plan and address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
HP INC. 401(k) PLAN
B.
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
HP INC.
1501 PAGE MILL ROAD
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA 94304
1
HP Inc. 401(k) Plan
Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedule
December 31, 2018 and 2017, and
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
1
Audited Financial Statements
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
2
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
3
Notes to Financial Statements
4
Supplemental Schedule
Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)
13
Signature
14
Exhibit Index
Exhibit 23.1 -- Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
15
2
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Plan Participants and the Plan Administrator of HP Inc. 401(k) Plan
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of HP Inc. 401(k) Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan at December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in its net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Supplemental Schedule
The accompanying supplemental schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018, has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The information in the supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the information, we evaluated whether such information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ Ernst & Young LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2001.
San Jose, California
June 18, 2019
1
HP Inc. 401(k) Plan
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Assets
Investments, at fair value
$
8,107,655
$
9,070,001
Receivables:
Notes receivable from participants
44,787
46,732
Due from broker for securities sold
230
1,151
Employer contributions
47,088
43,795
Interest, dividends and other
1,946
1,297
Total receivables
94,051
92,975
Total assets
8,201,706
9,162,976
Liabilities
Due to broker for securities purchased
3,702
4,062
Administrative expenses and other payables
460
2,030
Total liabilities
4,162
6,092
Net assets available for benefits
$
8,197,544
$
9,156,884
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
2
HP Inc. 401(k) Plan
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Additions to net assets attributed to:
(In thousands)
Contributions:
Employer
$
47,088
Participants
142,030
Rollovers
23,735
Total contributions
212,853
Interest and dividends
23,440
Interest income on notes receivable from participants
2,441
Total additions
238,734
Deductions from net assets attributed to:
Net realized and unrealized depreciation in fair value of investments
(521,733)
Benefits paid directly to participants
(673,485)
Investment management fees
(485)
Administrative expenses
(2,371)
Total deductions
(1,198,074)
Net decrease
(959,340)
Net assets available for benefits:
Beginning of year
9,156,884
End of year
$
8,197,544
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.