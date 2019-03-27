Log in
HP : At HP Reinvent, the focus is on the future

03/27/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center was abuzz last week as the HP Reinvent partner forum kicked off with 1,400 attendees; new products to announce; radical advances to share; next-gen designs to reveal; plus a 'time hop' exhibit that recreated the 80-year-old entrepreneurial garage digs of HP's founders.

But if there was one overarching message, it was about transforming the future: the future of work, of the supply chain, of manufacturing, the planet and, importantly, what all of those changes ahead mean for HP's sales channel partners, distributors and value-added resellers of HP's hardware, software and services. As attendees who filled the Grand Ballroom heard CEO Dion Weisler pledge, 'Whether disrupting the contractual copier market, scaling device-as-a-service or reinventing workflows with immersive technologies like VR, we're on the cusp of another exciting era of innovation.'

The forum was HP's chance to introduce to its partners to the areas where it can best perform in today's changing landscape and the actions it has taken to evolve, showing how that spirit of innovation spans all of HP's channels as the company responds to generational and technological trends.

Along with Weisler, the crowd heard from other HP executives who revealed exciting new initiatives and strategies, and throughout the forum the main topic was how transformations in print, personal systems and sustainability are moving HP and its partners forward.

As Weisler told the crowd, 'The ability to keep reinventing is what sets the HP family apart.'

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:24:03 UTC
