HP : Current report filing

Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On September 30, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HP Inc. ("HP") approved a restructuring plan intended to optimize and simplify its operating model and cost structure (the "plan") that it expects will be implemented through fiscal 2022 and is expected to generate estimated annualized gross run rate savings of approximately $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.

As part of the plan, HP expects approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees to exit by the end of fiscal 2022, with a portion of those employees exiting the company as part of a voluntary early retirement program for U.S. employees whose combined age and years of service exceed certain levels. The changes to the workforce will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and consultations with employee works councils and other employee representatives, as appropriate.

In connection with the plan, HP anticipates incurring approximately $1 billion in restructuring and other charges due to both labor and non-labor actions beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, approximately $900 million of which is expected to be cash expenditures. Of these amounts, HP expects to incur approximately $900 million primarily in labor costs related to workforce reductions.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 30, 2019, the Board of HP authorized an increase of 10% in HP's planned quarterly cash dividend amount payable to holders of record of its outstanding common stock, commencing with the dividend for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020, which would result in a quarterly dividend of $0.1762 per share. Each future quarterly dividend must be declared by the Board out of legally available sources prior to payment.

On October 3, 2019, HP issued a press release entitled "HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan", which discusses its 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting, during which HP provided a strategy update and financial outlook for its 2020 fiscal year. The text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. The slides presented at the 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting will be available for a period of one year thereafter at www.hp.com/investor/SAM2019.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations,