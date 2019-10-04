Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/03 04:01:51 pm
18.4 USD   -1.02%
06:07aHP : Current report filing
PU
02:48aHP's New Chief to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
10/03HP INC. : 's new CEO unveils plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP : Current report filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:07am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

September 30, 2019

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported)

HP Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

DELAWARE

1-4423

94-1081436

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

Identification No.)

1501 PAGE MILL ROAD, PALO ALTO, CA

94304

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip code)

(650) 857-1501

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

HPQ

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

On September 30, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HP Inc. ("HP") approved a restructuring plan intended to optimize and simplify its operating model and cost structure (the "plan") that it expects will be implemented through fiscal 2022 and is expected to generate estimated annualized gross run rate savings of approximately $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.

As part of the plan, HP expects approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees to exit by the end of fiscal 2022, with a portion of those employees exiting the company as part of a voluntary early retirement program for U.S. employees whose combined age and years of service exceed certain levels. The changes to the workforce will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and consultations with employee works councils and other employee representatives, as appropriate.

In connection with the plan, HP anticipates incurring approximately $1 billion in restructuring and other charges due to both labor and non-labor actions beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, approximately $900 million of which is expected to be cash expenditures. Of these amounts, HP expects to incur approximately $900 million primarily in labor costs related to workforce reductions.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 30, 2019, the Board of HP authorized an increase of 10% in HP's planned quarterly cash dividend amount payable to holders of record of its outstanding common stock, commencing with the dividend for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020, which would result in a quarterly dividend of $0.1762 per share. Each future quarterly dividend must be declared by the Board out of legally available sources prior to payment.

On October 3, 2019, HP issued a press release entitled "HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan", which discusses its 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting, during which HP provided a strategy update and financial outlook for its 2020 fiscal year. The text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. The slides presented at the 2019 Securities Analyst Meeting will be available for a period of one year thereafter at www.hp.com/investor/SAM2019.

The information in this Item 7.01, including the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations,

including, but not limited to, HP's sustainability goals, HP's go-to-market strategy the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost

savings, net revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or

competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the

impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes;

any statements of expectation or belief, including with respect to the timing and expected benefits of acquisitions and other business

combination and investment transactions; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and

assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing HP's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses;

risks associated with executing HP's strategy and business model changes; successfully innovating, developing and executing HP's go-to-

market strategy, including online, omnichannel and contractual sales, in an evolving distribution and reseller landscape; successfully

competing and maintaining the value proposition of HP's products, including supplies; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends

and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers, manage HP's global, multi-tier distribution network, limit potential misuse of pricing

programs by HP's channel partners, adapt to new or changing marketplaces and effectively deliver HP's services; challenges to HP's ability to

accurately forecast inventories, demand and pricing, which may be due to HP's multi-tiered channel, sales of HP's products to unauthorized

resellers or unauthorized resale of HP's products; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed

from third parties; risks associated with HP's international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the

enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and

performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and

other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and

assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the

impact of changes in tax laws, including uncertainties related to the interpretation and application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on

HP's tax obligations and effective tax rate; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in

HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in

HP's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-

looking statements.

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

The HP Board authorized on September 30, 2019 an additional $5.0 billion for future repurchases of its outstanding shares of common

stock. HP intends to use the additional authorization to repurchase its shares from time to time to offset the dilution created by shares issued

under employee stock plans and to repurchase shares opportunistically. As of September 30, 2019, HP had approximately $1.7 billion of share

repurchase authorization remaining, prior to the Board's approval of the increase.

Repurchases by HP under the repurchase program may be effected from time to time through open market purchases, trading plans

established in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's rules or other means, depending on satisfactory market

conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate HP to repurchase any particular amount

of common stock, and it may be suspended at any time at HP's discretion.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits

Exhibit Number

Description

99.1

HP Inc. News Release dated October 3, 2019, entitled "HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan."

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC.
06:07aHP : Current report filing
PU
06:03aHP INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02:48aHP's New Chief to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
10/03HP INC. : 's new CEO unveils plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs
AQ
10/03HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan
GL
10/03HP to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs in New CEO's Restructuring Plan
DJ
09/30HP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30HP SPECTRE X360 13 : The New Standard for Premium
AQ
09/23HP : Partners with World Wildlife Fund on Forest Protection, Restoration and Man..
AQ
09/23HP : Launches World's First PC With Ocean‐Bound Plastics
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 614 M
EBIT 2019 4 262 M
Net income 2019 3 530 M
Debt 2019 394 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 7,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 27 267 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,39  $
Last Close Price 18,40  $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-10.07%28 038
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.48%37 580
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.77%19 806
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC37.57%14 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.85%8 014
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.82%6 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group