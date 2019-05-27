Log in
HP : Cyber firm Deep Instinct gets deal to secure HP laptops

0
05/27/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - HP Inc is working with Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct to launch HP Sure Sense to prevent advanced cyber attacks, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

An industry source estimated the deal was worth more than $150 million (118.4 million pounds)over a few years for Deep Instinct.

Rolling out on HP's latest EliteBook and HP ZBook laptops, HP Sure Sense works on or offline.

With over 350,000 new malware varieties being discovered daily, HP said it required a new line of cybersecurity defence, noting that HP Sure Sense uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to predict and prevent security threats.

Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct, said his firm was working with HP to secure millions of devices.

"This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP," he said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58 847 M
EBIT 2019 4 204 M
Net income 2019 3 162 M
Debt 2019 582 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 30 716 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC-2.10%30 716
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.30%47 207
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE8.93%19 720
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC11.92%11 957
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED6.34%8 970
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL20.25%6 416
