HP : Cyber firm Deep Instinct gets deal to secure HP laptops

Financial details were not disclosed.

An industry source estimated the deal was worth more than $150 million (118.4 million pounds)over a few years for Deep Instinct.

Rolling out on HP's latest EliteBook and HP ZBook laptops, HP Sure Sense works on or offline.

With over 350,000 new malware varieties being discovered daily, HP said it required a new line of cybersecurity defence, noting that HP Sure Sense uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to predict and prevent security threats.

Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct, said his firm was working with HP to secure millions of devices.

"This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP," he said.

