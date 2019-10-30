HP : Embracing Modern IT and Existing Investments with HP Adaptive Device Management

HP helps customers increase employee engagement, offload IT management, and enhance collaboration with new services

The cloud is becoming more and more prevalent, providing tremendous value in speeding up slow processes, reducing errors, increasing security, and improving manageability. By 2021, enterprise spending on cloud services and cloud-enabling hardware, software, and services is expected to double to more than $530 billion1. However, this does come with its challenges especially with enterprise dependence on existing Window applications. 42 percent of enterprises say they cannot migrate off traditional IT processes and systems because they are considered mission-critical2.

Furthermore, cybercrime and malicious attacks are on the rise. Malware is becoming more and more sophisticated and endpoint devices and applications have become the primary mode of entry. Data breaches involving PCs have jumped at an alarming rate. 64 percent of companies have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that compromised data assets or IT infrastructures in the past 12 months3. Companies can suffer financial impact in the millions of dollars and risk relationships with the customers they serve if they fall victim to a cyber-attack or data breach. It's no surprise that security of devices and data is a top concern for most organizations.

With these concerns in mind, HP is investing in managed services to address these market trends and fulfill the needs of IT and the changing workforce, all without adding extra burden on IT staff. In addition, our service embraces customer application investments while enabling them to benefit from a modern, managed environment for their endpoints.

Introducing HP Adaptive Device Management

HP developed the HP Adaptive Device Management service to help large organizations to transition from complex, on-premise infrastructure, to overcome app limitations that prevent a move to modern management, and to eliminate time-consuming tasks such as imaging PCs to a more efficient and modern way of securing and managing IT operations4. This service offers a more productive technology experience for employees, and better device management and security for organizations, ultimately delivering:

A hassle-free IT experience for employees. Empower employees to work with maximum productivity with devices configured and optimized for them with minimal IT intervention, automated Microsoft 365 updates, and self-service access to web and existing apps anywhere, at any time.



Empower employees to work with maximum productivity with devices configured and optimized for them with minimal IT intervention, automated Microsoft 365 updates, and self-service access to web and existing apps anywhere, at any time. Smart device management. Let HP manage devices in the organization while retaining support for existing applications with stringent policy enforcement, proactive support and remediation 6 , insightful analytics from HP TechPulse and Microsoft Desktop Analytics, as well as quick device replacement via HP Tech Café Smart Locker solutions. HP's managed service helps provide greater uptime for employees and more focus by IT staff on strategic projects.



Let HP manage devices in the organization while retaining support for existing applications with stringent policy enforcement, proactive support and remediation , insightful analytics from HP TechPulse and Microsoft Desktop Analytics, as well as quick device replacement via HP Tech Café Smart Locker solutions. HP's managed service helps provide greater uptime for employees and more focus by IT staff on strategic projects. Improved security. Fine-tune and enforce endpoint security with proactive monitoring, compliance and remediation at scale from HP Service Experts, and hardware-enforced threat protection5.

HP Adaptive Device Management is planned to be available for Windows 10 PCs in spring 2020. Customers located in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, or the United States who wish to be one of the first to try HP Adaptive Device Management may contact their HP account manager.

Additional Service Enhancements

HP announced a relationship with DXC Technology to offer HP collaboration solutions and DXC MyWorkStyle services in a combined collaboration as a service offering for Microsoft Office 365. The service will combine the functionality and insights of the HP TechPulse platform together with the managed service optimization available with Platform DXCTM. This provides a managed and modern conference room solution as a service for customers. The as a service offering will feature the HP Elite Slice G2 with Microsoft Teams Rooms devices and DXCs Intelligent Collaboration Managed services.



HP also announced a new Security Advisory Service to help organizations identify risks and proactively improve the security of multi-OS devices from multiple vendors. This professional service includes a suite of comprehensive cyber security lifecycle services focused on the systems in a customer's network to enable security protection at scale.

Finally, HP recently updated our Proactive Management service with HP TechPulse to enable our channel partners to better leverage multi-OS insights and analytics to better serve their customers in a more proactive manner. Specifically, channel partners can help their customers avoid downtime by leveraging HP's predictive analytics and reporting. In addition, they can help customers understand which devices are ready for an upgrade, what is the ideal device for a user based on actual usage and performance. Channel partners are also able to identify bluescreens and software application crashes that are plaguing their customers and then use this information to remediate fleet wide productivity impairments. HP's goal is to provide data and insights that ultimately make our partners and their customer's multi-OS endpoints more secure, more manageable and more productive in a frictionless manner.



For more information, visit hp.com/go/services

