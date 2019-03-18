Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC

(HPQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP : Exploring the Hidden World of How to Train Your Dragon 3 in VR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

'This project was an opportunity for HP to work with two great partners and bring to life something that hasn't been done before,' says Joanna Popper, head of location-based VR entertainment for HP. 'It enables audiences who have loved these stories and these characters to be part of the movie, and to have that full immersion and interactivity that VR brings like no other medium.'

The story arc riffs off of a central theme of the How to Train Your Dragon universe: The bond between dragon and rider. The aim of VR experiences like this are to keep people returning to brick-and-mortar stores through VR and tech-driven storytelling, Finnegan explains, something Walmart is betting will drive sales.

'We created custom art ourselves with the guidance of the producers of the movie to help us render this environment in a way that wasn't possible before,' Finnegan says. From the dragons' flight patterns to the animated gestures of viking hero Hiccup, the VR experience aims to 'create a heightened relationship with our customers,' she explains. 'We invite people to shop at the height of their emotional connection with the story, and hopefully, they will want to bring part of that experience home.'

Judging by the line of fans snaking around the tent on a recent Friday - and the $430 million the film has netted to date - many customers did take a piece of the movie home with them.

'We had a kid come through three times, even when the wait was an hour plus,' Finnegan says. 'He emerged with a look of sheer joy.'

Read about the amazing HP technology behind the magic of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 18:49:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
02:50pHP : Exploring the Hidden World of How to Train Your Dragon 3 in VR
PU
10:15aHP : Digital Transformation, Customer Experience and Services‐led Selling ..
PU
10:12aHP : Digital Transformation, Customer Experience and Services-led Selling Take C..
AQ
03/15HP : Selling security as a solution
PU
03/12HP : 03.12.19HP Reimagines OfficeJet Pro Portfolio
PU
03/12HP : Reimagines OfficeJet Pro Portfolio – Introduces Smart Printers and Ti..
AQ
03/12HP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11LIVING THE STRATEGY : Lessons for Sri Lanka
AQ
03/10HP : Tangrams awards aligns with Spikes Asia
AQ
03/08On International Women's Day, HP Inc. Expands Social Impact Partnerships to S..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58 874 M
EBIT 2019 4 177 M
Net income 2019 3 187 M
Debt 2019 688 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
P/E ratio 2020 9,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 30 578 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC-2.54%30 578
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC23.25%43 271
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE21.65%22 022
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC23.56%13 315
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED27.24%10 439
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL25.78%6 707
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.