HP : HPQ Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/09/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HP Inc. (“HP” or the Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased HP securities between February 23, 2017 to October 3, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HP falsely highlighted that the four-box model was an accurate, reliable tool to determine demand and revenue in its Supplies business, and reassured investors that, based on the four-box model, HP had a "clear line of sight to supply stabilization"; (2) defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors about the reliability of its four-box model and the revenue growth of the Supplies business, touting their "continued confidence in the predictive value of the four box model" and stating that its "Supplies revenue is in line with the expectations that we set, and that our 4-box model continues to drive predictability"; and (3) and as a result, HP common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HP you have until April 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
