HP : Haim Levit Appointed as HP Indigo General Manager

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

HP Inc. has announced Haim Levit as the new general manager for HP Indigo, a division of HP Graphics Solutions Business.

Haim arrives in Israel this week to take up his new post, beginning the next chapter for the company. A longtime Indigo veteran of 25+ years, Levit served as global head of GSB Industrial Go-to-Market organization and Americas Indigo & PWP Business, prior to taking the helm of HP Indigo. Levit has also served as a member of the Digital Solutions Cooperative (Dscoop) Board since 2015.

'Over the last 15 years, Alon has taken the Indigo business to extraordinary heights, helping to make it one of the most admired in the digital printing industry. I've been fortunate to have worked alongside Alon, in different roles, during my last 25 years with Indigo. We've celebrated great successes, yet we have an appetite to do even more. It is an incredible honor and privilege to lead HP Indigo during this critical time for the industry. As our technology and portfolio evolves, HP Indigo remains front and center of the digital printing transformation.' said Levit, returning to Israel after a 16-year stint in GSB leadership in the U.S. 'For me, it's an emotional homecoming, but I am thrilled to lead us through this journey as we continue to thrive on our innovation and head to greater heights.'

'Haim Levit has spent more than two decades close to HP customers who are the driver of HP Indigo's growth and technological development. Haim has demonstrated unrelenting passion for customers, who are the heartbeat of the HP Graphics business,' said Santi Morera, general manager & global head, Graphics Solutions Business, HP Inc.

Levit recently graduated from the Leadership for Senior Executives Program at the Harvard Business School.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
