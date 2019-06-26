Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC

(HPQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the fourth in HP’s fiscal year 2019, is payable on October 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019. HP has approximately 1.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is available at http://www.hp.com.

© 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
mediarelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
investorrelations@hp.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
06:03pHP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
GL
12:45pAutonomy founder Lynch denies wrongdoing in HP fraud case
RE
04:52aHP : Accelerates Leadership in Digital Printing Automation with OneFlow Systems ..
PU
06/25Biggest U.S. Companies' Working-Capital Performance Hits Six-Year High
DJ
06/21Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
AQ
06/21Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
AQ
06/20Apple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree, Fitbit press U.S. to drop China tariff ..
RE
06/20Apple, Keurig Dr Pepper, Dollar Tree, Fitbit press U.S. to drop China tariff ..
RE
06/19Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
RE
06/19HP : Indigo Digital Print Certified for Compostable Packaging
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 58 790 M
EBIT 2019 4 198 M
Net income 2019 3 193 M
Debt 2019 607 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,02
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 31 030 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC0.98%31 030
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC7.04%37 587
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE11.73%19 766
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC19.75%12 793
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED8.02%8 907
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL21.96%6 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About