Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:44pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the first in HP’s fiscal year 2020, is payable on January 2, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2019. HP has approximately 1.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
mediarelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
investorrelations@hp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC.
07:44pHP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
GL
09:00aHP Introduces New 3D Printing Subscriptions, Services, and Partnerships to Ac..
GL
11/08MCDONALD'S, UNDER ARMOUR, WALT DISNE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/07SoftBank-backed Banco Inter launches app linking clients to stores
RE
11/07HP : Wins Technology and Services Industry Association STAR Award for Innovation..
PU
11/07ePac Invests $100M to Accelerate Digital Flexible Packaging Market
GL
11/07CREDIT MARKETS : Xerox, HP Bonds Fall On Tie-Up Possibility -- WSJ
DJ
11/07Xerox, HP Stocks Gain Amid Deal Talk -- WSJ
DJ
11/06HP : says it has received a 'proposal' from Xerox
AQ
11/06Potential Xerox Bid for HP Weighs Down Bond Prices -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 617 M
EBIT 2019 4 262 M
Net income 2019 3 463 M
Debt 2019 381 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 8,53x
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 28 942 M
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,60  $
Last Close Price 19,53  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Chairman
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-4.55%29 001
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.13.42%39 370
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.26%22 117
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC50.22%15 195
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED5.04%9 321
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.33.64%6 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group