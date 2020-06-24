Log in
06/24 04:10:00 pm
16.2 USD   -4.76%
05:31pHP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
GL
10:26aHP : Haim Levit Appointed as HP Indigo General Manager
PU
10:00aHP : Looks to Eliminate 75% of Single-Use Plastic Packaging by 2025
DJ
HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

06/24/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the fourth in HP’s fiscal year 2020, is payable on October 7, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020. HP has approximately 1.4 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

© Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
mediarelations@hp.com 

HP Inc. Investor Relations 
investorrelations@hp.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
