Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC (HPQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 05:08pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2019, is payable on April 3, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2019. HP has approximately 1.55 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The board also established a record date for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2019 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2019.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is available at http://www.hp.com.

© 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
investorrelations@hp.com

 

HP Inc Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
05:08pHP Inc. Board Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates
GL
09:44aHP : 01.16.19HP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
PU
09:02aHP : Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
AQ
09:02aHP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
GL
01/11HP : Friendship Force Welcomes New Directors
AQ
01/10HP : 01.10.19HP Launches Innovative Retail Solutions for Small Businesses at NRF..
PU
01/07HP : 5 amazing PC innovations from HP
PU
01/07HP : 01.06.19HP Shines at CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs and Security Inno..
PU
01/07HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Security Innovations
GL
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 59 575 M
EBIT 2019 4 302 M
Net income 2019 3 273 M
Finance 2019 588 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
P/E ratio 2020 9,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 32 297 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,1 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC1.61%32 297
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC-11.99%30 749
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.31%19 805
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.75%11 482
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED6.53%8 782
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP8.87%6 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.