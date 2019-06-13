HP : Indigo Digital Print Certified for Compostable Packaging

Packaging customers around the world are moving to HP Indigo digital printing to drive new sustainable packaging businesses.

ePac Flexible Packaging, an all-digital provider with locations across the US, is producing hi-barrier recyclable Polyethylene (PE) pouches on its HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press with solventless lamination. 'ePac is also engaged in the testing of compostable films, and we expect to soon go to market with this as an added option,' said Jack Knott, ePac CEO.

ePac is expanding to Europe, scheduled to open its first site in the UK later this year. 'Europe can benefit from higher sustainability, using digital printing for on-demand production of its volume of SKUs and using recyclable film in a more eco-friendly process compared with conventional printing,' said Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Holdings Europe.

Foxpak of Ireland has reinvented its business around sustainability, recently opening a new manufacturing plant in Collon, Ireland, using the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press and HP Indigo WS6800 Digital Press, to produce digitally printed compostable and recyclable packaging.

Tuboplast Hispania of Spain (a division of CTL-TH Packaging), well known in Europe for its high-end tube packaging, has won the prestigious ETMA Award in 2019 for its sustainable approach for producing 100% IML Polypropylene (PP) tubes, allowing for 100% recyclability. Using their HP Indigo digital press, Tuboplast is able to develop innovative tube packaging solutions with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Ultimate Digital, operating two HP Indigo 20000 Digital Presses in the UK, has partnered with Kids Ink™ to promote a more sustainable solution for school lunch bags. Children across the country can design and print their personalized lunch bags via a web-to-print platform. The recyclable bags are printed by Ultimate and lined with antimicrobial protection for reuse.

To learn more about HP Indigo digital printing and the environment please visit: hp.com/go/indigo/environment.



