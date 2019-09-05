Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc    HPQ

HP INC

(HPQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HP : Indigo Transforms High‐Definition Print Experiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:38am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., September 4, 2019 - HP Inc. today announced growing adoption of the flagship HP Indigo 12000 HD digital printing technology, with more than 100 presses chosen by print service providers worldwide to deliver breakthrough digital print quality for commercial and professional photography, further accelerating the digital print transformation.

HP print providers around the world can benefit from the HP Indigo 12000 HD Digital Press, opening new digital business opportunities in professional and wedding photo printing, as well as upscale commercial and gallery applications using the industry's widest range of print applications, substrates and inks.

'The HP Indigo 12000 HD offers new growth opportunities through higher value, higher margin prints, along with the productivity and automation needed for customers to streamline operations and stay competitive,' said Alon Bar-Shany, general manager, HP Indigo, HP Inc. 'HP Indigo digital printing allows for customers to also help reduce their environmental footprint and reduce waste with on-demand printing and shorter runs for print applications.'

The B2 sheetfed HP Indigo 12000 HD digital press achieves outstanding smoothness and sharpness using the HP Indigo HD Imaging System, a high-definition writing head that doubles print resolution and surpasses offset quality with an extended array of screening capabilities. More than 750 units of Indigo's B2 sheet-fed platform are already installed, including the Indigo 10000, Indigo 12000 and now Indigo 12000 HD.

Any HP Indigo 12000 digital press can upgrade to HD technology offering a range of LPI screens - 220LPI, 250LPI and 290LPI. The HDFM screen mode, available on the HP Indigo 12000 HD, uses randomly-placed, smaller printing dots to create a new level of sharpness, ideal for applications with detailed images.

'HP remains the clear leader in commercial printer-friendly B2 format production digital printing systems for commercial print,' said Mark Hanley, president of IT Strategies. 'The Indigo 12000 HD system sustains commercial printers in evolving the strong-growth high-value print markets among commercial printers which are becoming the base for a future of fully demand-customized print communications. Indigo's print performance parity with offset print continues to set the digital standard.'

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:36:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HP INC
02:38aHP : Indigo Transforms High‐Definition Print Experiences
PU
09/03Recent U.S. corporate responses to gun violence
RE
09/03HP : Valpak and United Way's 'United to Strengthen Our Local Communities' Campai..
AQ
08/31Stocks: Computer Makers Power Up After Dell's Strong Earnings Report -- WSJ
DJ
08/30PC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings -- Update
DJ
08/30PC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings
DJ
08/30DATA PROTECTION AND RECOVERY SOLUTIO : Market 2019 New Innovative Solutions to B..
AQ
08/29HP : Quarterly Report
PU
08/29HP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
08/23TARGET, FACEBOOK, FORD : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 635 M
EBIT 2019 4 242 M
Net income 2019 3 530 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 7,87x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 27 208 M
Chart HP INC
Duration : Period :
HP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,89  $
Last Close Price 18,36  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dion J. Weisler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Independent Director
Catherine A. Lesjak Chief Operating Officer
Steven Fieler Chief Financial Officer
Shane D. Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC-10.26%27 208
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC4.77%39 366
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE2.12%17 613
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC35.19%13 360
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-1.68%7 920
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL29.11%6 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group